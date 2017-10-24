(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Novartis International AG /
Novartis delivered growth on top and bottom line in all divisions in Q3
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
* Net sales grew 2% (cc[1], +2% USD), with growth in all divisions:
* Cosentyx (USD 556 million, +83% cc) showed strong growth across all
indications
* Entresto (USD 128 million, +138% cc) grew driven by improved access and
US sales force expansion
* Excluding Gleevec/Glivec, Oncology grew 11% (cc)
* Alcon was up 7%[2] (cc) with strong growth in Surgical and continued
growth in Vision Care
* Sandoz grew 1% (cc) driven by growth outside the US, fully offsetting US
price pressure
* Net income grew 10% (cc, +7% USD)
* Core[1] operating income grew 1% (cc, 0% USD) as growth drivers and
productivity offset generic erosion of Gleevec/Glivec:
* Core EPS of USD 1.29, grew 6% (cc, +5% USD)
* Free cash flow[1] grew 18% to USD 3.1 billion, mainly due to improved cash
flows from operating activities
* Innovation momentum and progress on new launches continued in Q3:
* Kymriah launched in the US for pediatric ALL, the first CAR-T cell
therapy approval
* ACZ885 CANTOS demonstrated reduced cardiovascular risk, including
subgroup with 27% MACE[3] reduction. Safety analysis indicated lung
cancer mortality benefit, to be evaluated in additional studies
* Tafinlar + Mekinist adjuvant data showed reduced risk of recurrence in
BRAF V600+ melanoma
* Cosentyx demonstrated robust and sustained response rates after 5 years
in patients with psoriasis
* AMG 334 showed reduction in migraine days in patients with chronic
migraine and prior treatment failure
More information:
* Rydapt was approved in the EU for FLT3-mutated AML and advanced systemic
mastocytosis
* Biosimilar Rixathon (rituximab) was accepted for regulatory review by
FDA
* Alcon Clareon AutonoMe IOL was approved in the EU
* 2017 Group outlook re-confirmed; net sales expected to be broadly in line
with prior year (cc), core operating income expected to be broadly in line
or decline low single digit (cc)
Key figures[1]
------------------------------------------------
% %
Q3 2017 Q3 2016 change 9M 2017 9M 2016 change
USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Net sales 12 413 12 126 2 2 36 194 36 196 0 1
Operating income 2 357 2 269 4 6 6 559 6 813 -4 -1
Net income 2 083 1 945 7 10 5 727 5 762 -1 2
EPS (USD) 0.89 0.81 10 12 2.43 2.42 0 3
Free cash flow 3 064 2 591 18 7 972 6 479 23
Core
Operating income 3 382 3 381 0 1 9 627 9 974 -3 -1
Net income 3 017 2 938 3 4 8 573 8 656 -1 1
EPS (USD) 1.29 1.23 5 6 3.64 3.63 0 2
-----------------------------------------------------------------
[1] Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS
measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 44 of the
Condensed Interim Financial Report. Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates in
this Release refer to same period in prior year.
[2] The Alcon results of the third quarter partly benefit from stock in trade
movements, contributing approximately 2% (cc) of growth.
[3] Major Adverse Cardiac Events
Alcon Strategic Review
In early 2017, we announced a strategic review of the Alcon Division in order to
explore all options to maximize value for our shareholders.
We have made significant progress in our strategic review and have examined all
options, ranging from retaining the business to IPO or a spin-off. As part of
this, we have updated Alcon's strategic plan which confirms that it has the
potential to grow sales at or above market while delivering profitability at
least in line with the industry. We have also made significant progress on
developing a potential capital markets solution, including financial carve-outs,
tax and legal entity structuring, and identifying listing and incorporation
locations.
We believe the Q3 and YTD 2017 results indicate that the Alcon growth
acceleration plan is beginning to generate growth, executed by a strong
management team. In the near-term, Alcon will benefit from focusing on
completing its turnaround in performance and leveraging the infrastructure and
financial strength of Novartis. The strategic review also indicates that
creating a stand-alone company via a capital markets exit could create
additional shareholder value. Key criteria for a final decision and timing are
dependent on continued Alcon sales growth and margin improvement which need to
be demonstrated for multiple quarters leading to potential action not likely
before first half of 2019.
Additionally, we have made the decision to move the Novartis Ophthalmic OTC
products (2016 sales of USD 0.7 billion) to the Alcon Division effective January
1, 2018, where we believe the products will create most value, as they are
complementary to the Alcon Vision Care business. At the same time this transfer
will allow our Innovative Medicines Division to focus on delivering the exciting
Novartis Rx product pipeline including RTH258. Our leading Ophthalmic
prescription business (2016 sales of USD 4.8 billion) will remain with the
Innovative Medicines Division.
Basel, October 24, 2017 - Commenting on the results, Joseph Jimenez, CEO of
Novartis, said:
"Novartis became the first company to commercialize a CAR-T therapy, Kymriah, in
Q3. Group sales were solid, with growth in all divisions, and Alcon delivered
strong growth in both sales and core operating income. We are on track to
deliver our full year guidance, and have confidence in our growth phase."
GROUP REVIEW
Third quarter financials
Net sales were USD 12.4 billion (+2%, +2% cc) in the third quarter, as volume
growth of 7 percentage points, including growth from Cosentyx, Entresto and
Alcon, was partly offset by the negative impacts of generic competition (-4
percentage points) and pricing (-1 percentage point).
Operating income was USD 2.4 billion (+4%, +6% cc) mainly driven by growth
drivers, productivity and a gain from a Swiss pension plan amendment, which were
partly offset by generic erosion. Core adjustments amounted to USD 1.0 billion
(2016: USD 1.1 billion).
Net income was USD 2.1 billion (+7%, +10% cc), driven by the strong operating
income and higher income from associated companies.
EPS was USD 0.89 (+10%, +12% cc), driven by growth in net income and the benefit
from the share buyback program.
Core operating income was USD 3.4 billion (0%, +1% cc) as growth drivers and
productivity offset generic erosion. Core operating income margin in constant
currencies decreased 0.2 percentage points; currency had a negative impact of
0.5 percentage points, resulting in a net decrease of 0.7 percentage points to
27.2% of net sales.
Core net income was USD 3.0 billion (+3%, +4% cc), driven by growth in core
operating income and higher core income from associated companies.
Core EPS was USD 1.29 (+5%, +6% cc), driven by growth in core net income and the
benefit from the share buyback program.
Free cash flow amounted to USD 3.1 billion (+18% USD) compared to USD 2.6
billion in prior year. The increase of USD 0.5 billion was mainly driven by
improved cash flows from operating activities and lower net investments in
intangible assets.
Innovative Medicines net sales were USD 8.3 billion (+2%, +2% cc) in the third
quarter. Volume contributed 8 percentage points to sales growth. Generic
competition had a negative impact of 6 percentage points largely due to
Gleevec/Glivec genericization in Europe and the US. Pricing impact was
negligible.
Operating income was USD 2.2 billion (+8%, +11% cc), mainly driven by higher
sales, productivity, a gain from a Swiss pension plan amendment and lower
amortization, which were partly offset by generic erosion, growth investments
and lower divestment gains. Core adjustments were USD 478 million (2016: USD
656 million). Core operating income was USD 2.7 billion (-1%, +1% cc). Core
operating income margin in constant currencies decreased by 0.3 percentage
points due to generic erosion and growth investments for Kisqali, Cosentyx and
Entresto, partly offset by sales growth and productivity; currency had a
negative impact of 0.4 percentage points, resulting in a net decrease of 0.7
percentage points to 32.0% of net sales.
Sandoz net sales were USD 2.6 billion (+3%, +1% cc) in the third quarter, as
volume growth of 8 percentage points was offset by 7 percentage points of price
erosion. Net sales across Europe and the rest of the world grew 9% (cc),
offsetting the decline in the US (-13% cc).
Operating income was USD 390 million (+10%, +9% cc) mainly driven by higher
sales and strong gross margin expansion, partly offset by higher M&S growth
investments. Core operating income was USD 580 million (+9%, +8% cc). Core
operating income margin in constant currencies increased by 1.5 percentage
points; currency had a negative impact of 0.2 percentage points, resulting in a
net increase of 1.3 percentage points to 22.4% of net sales.
Alcon net sales were USD 1.5 billion (+6%, +7% cc) in the third quarter, with
growth in both franchises in all regions. Surgical sales grew 9% (cc) with broad
recovery across most market segments, including strong growth from vitreoretinal
products. The Division invested in expanding its new product launches, and
Clareon AutonoMe IOL was approved in the EU in October. Vision Care sales grew
4% (cc), driven by the continued double-digit growth of Dailies Total1. The
Alcon results of the third quarter partly benefit from stock in trade movements,
contributing approximately 2% (cc) of growth.
Operating loss was USD 50 million, in line with prior year, as sales growth was
offset by impairments related to business development activities. Core operating
income was USD 238 million (+16%, +23% cc) driven by higher sales. Core
operating income margin in constant currencies increased by 2.1 percentage
points; currency had a negative impact of 0.8 percentage points, resulting in a
net increase of 1.3 percentage points to 15.6% of net sales.
Nine month financials
Net sales were USD 36.2 billion (0%, +1% cc) in the first nine months, as volume
growth of 6 percentage points, including growth from Cosentyx, Entresto,
Promacta/Revolade and Tafinlar + Mekinist, was offset by the negative impacts of
generic competition (-3 percentage points) and pricing (-2 percentage points).
Operating income was USD 6.6 billion (-4%, -1% cc) as generic erosion and higher
impairments were mostly offset by growth drivers, productivity and lower
amortization. Core adjustments amounted to USD 3.1 billion (2016: USD 3.2
billion).
Net income was USD 5.7 billion (-1%, +2% cc), due to higher income from
associated companies.
EPS was USD 2.43 (0%, +3% cc), driven by net income growth and the benefit from
the share buyback program.
Core operating income was USD 9.6 billion (-3%, -1% cc). Core operating income
margin in constant currencies decreased 0.7 percentage points, mainly due to
generic erosion of Gleevec/Glivec, partly offset by growth drivers and
productivity; currency had a negative impact of 0.3 percentage points, resulting
in a net decrease of 1.0 percentage points to 26.6% of net sales.
Core net income was USD 8.6 billion (-1%, +1% cc), due to higher core income
from associated companies.
Core EPS was USD 3.64 (0%, +2% cc), with growth in core net income and the
benefit from the share buyback program.
Free cash flow amounted to USD 8.0 billion (+23% USD) compared to USD 6.5
billion in the prior year. The increase of USD 1.5 billion was mainly driven by
improved cash flows from operating activities.
Innovative Medicines net sales were USD 24.3 billion (0%, +2% cc) in the first
nine months, as volume growth of 7 percentage points, including strong
performance of Cosentyx, Entresto, Promacta/Revolade and Tafinlar + Mekinist,
more than offset the negative impact of generic competition (-5 percentage
points). Pricing impact was negligible.
Operating income was USD 6.0 billion (-2%, +2% cc). Core adjustments totaled USD
1.7 billion (2016: USD 1.9 billion) and decreased compared to prior year mainly
due to lower amortization. Core operating income was USD 7.7 billion (-4%, -1%
cc). Core operating income margin in constant currencies decreased by 0.8
percentage points mainly due to generic erosion and growth investments for
Entresto, Kisqali and Cosentyx partly offset by sales growth and productivity;
currency had a negative impact of 0.3 percentage points, resulting in a net
decrease of 1.1 percentage points to 31.6% of net sales.
Sandoz net sales were USD 7.5 billion (-1%, -1% cc) in the first nine months, as
volume growth of 6 percentage points was more than offset by 7 percentage points
of price erosion. The US sales decline (-10% cc) was mostly offset by 4% (cc)
growth in Europe and the rest of the world. Global Biopharmaceuticals grew 14%
(cc).
Operating income was USD 1.1 billion (-2%, -3% cc) mainly due to US pricing
pressure and M&S growth investments, partly offset by sales growth in the rest
of world and gross margin expansion. Core operating income was USD 1.5 billion
(-1%, -1% cc). Core operating income margin in constant currencies decreased by
0.1 percentage points; currency had a positive impact of 0.1 percentage points,
resulting in a core operating income margin of 20.6% of net sales, in line with
prior year.
Alcon net sales were USD 4.5 billion (+2%, +3% cc) in the first nine months.
Surgical sales (+3% cc) grew, driven by strong performance of the vitreoretinal
portfolio and cataract consumables. Vision Care sales grew (+3% cc), driven by
continued double-digit growth of Dailies Total1.
Operating loss was USD 112 million in the first nine months, compared to a loss
of USD 12 million in prior year, impacted by the growth plan and impairment
charges related to business development activities. Core operating income was
USD 636 million (-7%, -2% cc). Core operating income margin in constant
currencies decreased by 0.9 percentage points; currency had a negative impact of
0.5 percentage points, resulting in a net decrease of 1.4 percentage points to
14.3% of net sales.
Key growth drivers
Underpinning our financial results in the third quarter is a continued focus on
key growth drivers, including Cosentyx, Entresto, Promacta/Revolade, Tasigna,
Tafinlar + Mekinist, Jakavi, and Kisqali, as well as Biopharmaceuticals and
Emerging Growth Markets.
Growth Drivers
* Cosentyx (USD 556 million, +83% cc) continued its positive launch trajectory
in the third quarter with strong growth in PsA, AS and PsO. Cosentyx has
been used to treat more than 100,000 patients since launch.
* Entresto (USD 128 million, +138% cc) continued to grow, benefitting from the
impact of improved access, sales force expansion in the US and broad
reimbursement in Europe.
* Promacta/Revolade (USD 227 million, +36% cc) grew at a strong double-digit
rate in all regions, driven by continued worldwide uptake as well as growth
of the thrombopoietin class for chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura.
* Tasigna (USD 482 million, +12% cc) showed solid growth mainly driven by the
US and phasing in Emerging Growth Markets.
* Tafinlar + Mekinist (USD 224 million, +27% cc) performance was driven by
double-digit growth across all regions.
* Jakavi (USD 201 million, +31% cc) showed continued double-digit growth
across all regions driven by myelofibrosis and reimbursement of the second-
line polycythemia vera indication in additional countries.
* Gilenya (USD 801 million, 0% cc) was in line with prior year in the US,
while Europe's solid growth was partly offset by phasing in Emerging Growth
Markets.
* Kisqali (USD 26 million) CDK4/6 inhibitor launch progressed in the third
quarter including EU approval. The full US promotional launch occurred at
the end of August, and by the end of September, the vast majority of patient
lives had payor access.
* Biopharmaceuticals (USD 292 million, +9% cc) grew mainly driven by Zarxio in
the US and launches of Rixathon (rituximab) and Erelzi (etanercept) in the
EU.
Emerging Growth Markets
* Net sales in Emerging Growth Markets - which comprise all markets except the
US, Canada, Western Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand - grew (+5%
USD, +8% cc) driven by China (+11% cc) and Russia (+23% cc).
Strengthen R&D
Innovation Review
Benefitting from our continued focus on innovation, Novartis has one of the
industry's most competitive pipelines with more than 200 projects in clinical
development.
Key developments from the third quarter of 2017 include:
New approvals and regulatory opinions
* Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel, formerly CTL019) received the first ever FDA
approval for a CAR-T cell therapy. Kymriah is indicated to treat children
and young adults with B-cell ALL.
* Kisqali (ribociclib) received EU approval as a first-line option for
HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with any
aromatase inhibitor.
* Rydapt (midostaurin) was approved in the EU to treat newly diagnosed FLT3-
mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and three types of advanced systemic
mastocytosis.
* Alcon Clareon AutonoMe IOL was approved in the EU in October, with the most
advanced optic material available in an automated, disposable and pre-loaded
delivery system. AutonoMe IOL delivery system is easy, intuitive and
enhances control for precise IOL insertion during cataract surgery.
Regulatory submissions and filings
* AMG 334 (erenumab) filing was accepted by FDA, in the third quarter, for the
prevention of migraine in patients experiencing four or more migraine days
per month.
* Tasigna supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) was accepted by FDA and
granted priority review. The sNDA seeks the addition of attempting
Treatment-Free Remission (TFR) into the product label.
* Rixathon, Sandoz proposed biosimilar rituximab (Roche's Rituxan(®)) was
accepted for regulatory review by FDA.
Results from ongoing trials and other highlights
* ACZ885 (canakinumab) CANTOS phase III study met its primary endpoint with a
statistically significant 15% reduction of MACE in people with a prior heart
attack and inflammatory atherosclerosis. A sub-group of study participants
in the 150 mg arm, whose inflammation was reduced below the median hsCRP
measured at three months after one dose of treatment, saw a 27% relative
risk reduction on primary MACE end-point. The data was presented at the
European Society of Cardiology and published in the NEJM.
* ACZ885 CANTOS phase III blinded, pre-planned oncology safety analyses
revealed a 77% reduction in lung cancer mortality and 67% reduction in lung
cancer cases, in the 300 mg arm. The data were published in The Lancet.
Novartis is discussing the lung cancer findings with regulatory authorities
and plans to begin evaluation in additional Phase III confirmatory studies.
* Cosentyx 5-year data was presented at the European Academy of Dermatology
and Venereology. These data showed high and long-lasting skin clearance in
patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and demonstrated that the
safety of this biologic was sustained over the 5-year treatment period.
* Tafinlar + Mekinist phase III adjuvant study data were presented at the
European Society for Medical Oncology. These data showed reduced risk of
disease recurrence by 53% in patients with resected BRAF V600 mutation-
positive melanoma and meaningful improvements in secondary endpoints,
including overall survival, distant metastasis-free survival and freedom
from relapse. In October, Tafinlar + Mekinist received FDA Breakthrough
Therapy designation in adjuvant melanoma.
* Gilenya phase III PARADIGMS trial in children and adolescents showed
significant reduction in relapses with MS versus interferon beta-1a.
PARADIGMS is a first of its kind study in pediatric MS. Other current
treatments have not been evaluated in head to head trials specifically
designed for children and adolescents.
* AMG 334 (erenumab) new analysis presented at the International Headache
Society demonstrated significantly reduced monthly migraine days in patients
with chronic migraine who had failed previous preventive therapies.
Additionally, a dedicated cardiovascular safety study re-affirmed placebo-
like tolerability.
* Xolair confirmed re-treatment efficacy in chronic spontaneous urticaria
patients after treatment interruption, with 90% of patients regaining
effective symptom control within 12 weeks of re-treatment. OPTIMA Phase IIIb
data re-confirm that almost two thirds of patients treated with Xolair 300
mg for 6 months are well-controlled.
* Lucentis interim results from the head to head RIVAL study were presented at
EURETINA and confirmed efficacy and durability vs. aflibercept in patients
with nAMD. Five-year results from the Lucentis LUMINOUS study, demonstrate
real-world efficacy and safety across five retinal diseases.
* Promacta/Revolade data showed long-term disease control for
chronic/persistent immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Nearly 70% of patients
maintained platelet counts of >=30×10(9)/L without rescue therapy for
prolonged periods. More than one-third of patients permanently stopped one
or more concomitant ITP medications. The data was published in Blood in
October.
* Sandoz proposed biosimilar adalimumab (AbbVie's Humira(®)) matched the
reference biologic in terms of efficacy and safety in a 51-week clinical
study. The biosimilar is currently under review by EMA for the treatment of
several immunological diseases.
Create a stronger company for the future
We continued to advance all of our productivity and quality programs in the
third quarter:
* Novartis Business Services (NBS), our cross-divisional services
organization, continues to deliver sustainable savings with a disciplined
approach to investment while improving quality of services. In addition, we
continue to optimize our geographical footprint to further strengthen
capabilities in the five Novartis Global Service Centers.
* Novartis Technical Operations (NTO) continues to execute on its priorities
of driving efficiency through manufacturing synergy, improved resource
allocation and reduction of external spend. The integrated supply chain
organization is improving customer service levels, worldwide product launch
coordination and its agility to respond to near-term market variability. NTO
is additionally reviewing logistics strategies to improve Novartis' overall
competitiveness with a more efficient distribution network.
* Global Drug Development (GDD), implemented in 2016, oversees drug
development across the innovative medicines and the biosimilars portfolio.
The enterprise-wide approach to portfolio management is enabling better
resource allocation and increased R&D productivity.
* Novartis continues to drive compliance, reliable product quality and
sustainable efficiency as part of the quality strategy. A total of 161
global health authority inspections were completed in the first nine months
of 2017 (54 in Q3), 25 of which were conducted by the FDA (7 in Q3 2017).
All were deemed good or acceptable except for a Russian Ministry of Industry
and Trade inspection at Alcon's plant in Puurs, Belgium which needs further
responses before being closed out.
Capital structure and net debt
Retaining a good balance between investment in the business, a strong capital
structure and attractive shareholder returns remains a priority.
In January 2017, Novartis announced an up to USD 5 billion share buyback to be
executed on the second trading line. During the first nine months of 2017,
Novartis repurchased 47.0 million shares (USD 3.7 billion) under this buyback
and 9.8 million shares (USD 0.8 billion) to mitigate dilution related to equity-
based participation plans of associates. In addition, 2.8 million shares (USD
0.2 billion) were repurchased from associates, and 12.8 million treasury shares
(USD 0.7 billion) were delivered as a result of options exercised and share
deliveries related to participation plans of associates. Consequently, the total
number of shares outstanding decreased by 46.8 million versus December
31, 2016. Novartis aims to offset the dilutive impact from equity-based
participation plans of associates. These treasury share transactions resulted in
a net cash outflow of USD 4.3 billion.
As of September 30, 2017, the net debt increased by USD 4.7 billion to USD 20.7
billion versus December 31, 2016. The increase was mainly driven by the USD 6.5
billion annual dividend payment, net share repurchases and M&A related payments,
partly offset by USD 8.0 billion free cash flow in the first nine months of
2017. The long-term credit rating for the company continues to be double-A
(Moody's Investors Service Aa3; S&P Global Ratings AA-; Fitch Ratings AA).
2017 Outlook
Barring unforeseen events
We re-confirm our Group outlook as presented at the beginning of 2017. Group net
sales in 2017 are expected to be broadly in line with the prior year (cc), after
absorbing the impact of generic competition, including the continued
genericization of Gleevec/Glivec in the US and Europe.
From a divisional perspective, we expect net sales performance (cc) in 2017 to
be as follows:
* Innovative Medicines: revised upward to a slight increase
* Sandoz: revised downward to broadly in line with prior year to a slight
decrease
* Alcon: low single digit growth
Group core operating income in 2017 is expected to be broadly in line with prior
year to a low single digit decline (cc).
If mid-October exchange rates prevail for the remainder of 2017, the currency
impact for the year would be negligible on net sales and negative 1 percentage
point on core operating income. The estimated impact of exchange rates on our
results is provided monthly on our website.
Summary Financial Performance
% %
Innovative Medicines Q3 2017 Q3 2016 change 9M 2017 9M 2016 change
USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc
------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Net sales 8 302 8 173 2 2 24 269 24 289 0 2
Operating income 2 179 2 020 8 11 5 975 6 066 -2 2
As a % of sales 26.2 24.7 24.6 25.0
Core operating income 2 657 2 676 -1 1 7 659 7 947 -4 -1
As a % of sales 32.0 32.7 31.6 32.7
------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
% %
Sandoz Q3 2017 Q3 2016 change 9M 2017 9M 2016 change
USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc
------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Net sales 2 584 2 517 3 1 7 465 7 539 -1 -1
Operating income 390 354 10 9 1 063 1 080 -2 -3
As a % of sales 15.1 14.1 14.2 14.3
Core operating income 580 530 9 8 1 537 1 550 -1 -1
As a % of sales 22.4 21.1 20.6 20.6
------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
% %
Alcon Q3 2017 Q3 2016 change 9M 2017 9M 2016 change
USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc
------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Net sales 1 527 1 436 6 7 4 460 4 368 2 3
Operating loss -50 -50 0 19 -112 -12 nm nm
As a % of sales -3.3 -3.5 -2.5 -0.3
Core operating income 238 206 16 23 636 687 -7 -2
As a % of sales 15.6 14.3 14.3 15.7
------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
% %
Corporate Q3 2017 Q3 2016 change 9M 2017 9M 2016 change
USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc
------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Operating loss -162 -55 nm nm -367 -321 -14 -24
Core operating loss -93 -31 nm nm -205 -210 2 -10
------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
% %
Total Group Q3 2017 Q3 2016 change 9M 2017 9M 2016 change
USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc
------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Net Sales 12 413 12 126 2 2 36 194 36 196 0 1
Operating income 2 357 2 269 4 6 6 559 6 813 -4 -1
As a % of sales 19.0 18.7 18.1 18.8
Core operating income 3 382 3 381 0 1 9 627 9 974 -3 -1
As a % of sales 27.2 27.9 26.6 27.6
Net income 2 083 1 945 7 10 5 727 5 762 -1 2
EPS (USD) 0.89 0.81 10 12 2.43 2.42 0 3
Cash flows from operating
activities 3 586 3 231 11 9 213 7 884 17
Free cash flow 3 064 2 591 18 7 972 6 479 23
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
nm = not meaningful
A condensed interim financial report with the information listed in the index
below can be found on our website at
http://hugin.info/134323/R/2143757/821433.pdf.
Novartis Q3 and 9M 2017 Condensed Interim Financial Report - Supplementary Data
INDEX Page
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GROUP AND DIVISIONAL OPERATING PERFORMANCE Q3 and 9M 2017
Group 2
Innovative Medicines 5
Sandoz 13
Alcon 15
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CASH FLOW AND GROUP BALANCE SHEET 17
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INNOVATION REVIEW 20
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated income statements 29
Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income 31
Condensed consolidated balance sheets 32
Condensed consolidated changes in equity 33
Condensed consolidated cash flow statements 34
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements, including 36
update on legal proceedings
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION 44
CORE RESULTS
Reconciliation from IFRS to core results 46
Group 48
Innovative Medicines 50
Sandoz 52
Alcon 54
Corporate 56
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Condensed consolidated changes in net debt / Share information 58
Free cash flow 59
Net sales of the top 20 Innovative Medicines products 60
Innovative Medicines sales by business franchise 62
Net sales by region 64
Currency translation rates 66
Income from associated companies 67
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DISCLAIMER 68
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that can
generally be identified by words such as "growing," "driven," "continued,"
"growth drivers," "momentum," "progress," "launches," "launched," "strategic
review," "outlook," "on track," "guidance," "confidence," "growth phase,"
"expect," "expected," "growth plan," "launch trajectory," "launch," "continued
focus," "pipelines," "option," "priority review," "seeks," "proposed,"
"ongoing," "discussing," "plans," "under review," "to accelerate," "to
strengthen," "for the future," "continues," "continue," "priorities,"
"improving," "reviewing," "strategies," "enabling," "strategy," "remains a
priority," "to be executed," "aims," "re-confirm," "would," "estimated," "will,"
"potential," "pipeline," "initiate," "recommended," "recommendation," "next-
generation," "investigating," "evaluating," "begin evaluation," "commitment,"
"planned," "subject to," "Fast Track designation," "underway," "submitted,"
"can," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding
potential new products, potential new indications for existing products, or
regarding potential future revenues from any such products; potential
shareholder returns or credit ratings; or regarding the potential outcome of the
strategic review being undertaken to maximize shareholder value of the Alcon
Division; or regarding the potential financial or other impact on Novartis or
any of our divisions of the significant reorganizations of recent years,
including the creation of the Pharmaceuticals and Oncology business units to
form the Innovative Medicines Division, the creation of the Global Drug
Development organization and Novartis Operations (including Novartis Technical
Operations and Novartis Business Services), the transfer of the Ophthalmic
Pharmaceuticals products of our Alcon Division to the Innovative Medicines
Division, the transfer of selected mature, non-promoted pharmaceutical products
from the Innovative Medicines Division to the Sandoz Division, and the
transactions with GSK, Lilly and CSL; or regarding the potential impact of the
share buyback plan; or regarding potential future sales or earnings of the
Novartis Group or any of its divisions; or by discussions of strategy, plans,
expectations or intentions. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward looking statements are based on our current beliefs and
expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and
unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or
uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect,
actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that any new products will be approved for
sale in any market, or that any new indications will be approved for any
existing products in any market, or that any approvals which are obtained will
be obtained at any particular time, or that any such products will achieve any
particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that the strategic
review being undertaken to maximize shareholder value of the Alcon Division will
reach any particular results, or at any particular time. Neither can there be
any guarantee that Novartis will be able to realize any of the potential
strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of the significant
reorganizations of recent years, including the creation of the Pharmaceuticals
and Oncology business units to form the Innovative Medicines Division, the
creation of the Global Drug Development organization and Novartis Operations
(including Novartis Technical Operations and Novartis Business Services), the
transfer of the Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals products of our Alcon Division to the
Innovative Medicines Division, the transfer of selected mature, non-promoted
pharmaceutical products from the Innovative Medicines Division to the Sandoz
Division, and the transactions with GSK, Lilly and CSL. Neither can there be any
guarantee that shareholders will achieve any particular level of shareholder
returns. Nor can there be any guarantee that the Group, or any of its divisions,
will be commercially successful in the future, or achieve any particular credit
rating or financial results. In particular, our expectations could be affected
by, among other things: regulatory actions or delays or government regulation
generally; the potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities
expected from the significant reorganizations of recent years, including the
creation of the Pharmaceuticals and Oncology business units to form the
Innovative Medicines Division, the creation of the Global Drug Development
organization and Novartis Operations (including Novartis Technical Operations
and Novartis Business Services), the transfer of the Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals
products of our Alcon Division to the Innovative Medicines Division, the
transfer of selected mature, non-promoted pharmaceutical products from the
Innovative Medicines Division to the Sandoz Division, and the transactions with
GSK, Lilly and CSL may not be realized or may take longer to realize than
expected; the inherent uncertainties involved in predicting shareholder returns
or credit ratings; the uncertainties inherent in the research and development of
new healthcare products, including clinical trial results and additional
analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of
the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key
products which commenced in prior years and will continue this year; safety,
quality or manufacturing issues; global trends toward health care cost
containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and
reimbursement pressures; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians
and patients; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal proceedings,
including, among others, actual or potential product liability litigation,
litigation and investigations regarding sales and marketing practices,
intellectual property disputes and government investigations generally; general
economic and industry conditions, including uncertainties regarding the effects
of the persistently weak economic and financial environment in many countries;
uncertainties regarding future global exchange rates; uncertainties regarding
future demand for our products; and uncertainties regarding potential
significant breaches of data security or data privacy, or disruptions of our
information technology systems; and other risks and factors referred to in
Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of
this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
All product names appearing in italics are trademarks owned by or licensed to
Novartis Group companies. Jakafi(®) is a registered trademark of Incyte
Corporation. Enbrel(®) is a registered trademark of Amgen Inc. Stelara(®) is a
trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc. Rituxan(®) is a registered trademark of
Biogen. Humira(®) is a registered trademark of AbbVie Inc.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has
leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved
net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately
121,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Important dates
November 13, 2017 R&D update and investor event in London
January 24, 2018 Fourth quarter and full year results 2017
March 2, 2018 Annual General Meeting
April 19, 2018 First quarter results 2018
May 15-16, 2018 Meet Novartis Management investor event in
Basel
July 18, 2018 Second quarter results 2018
October 18, 2018 Third quarter results 2018
Please find full media release in English attached and on the following link:
http://hugin.info/134323/R/2143757/821473.pdf
Further language versions are available through the following links:
German version is available through the following link:
http://hugin.info/134323/R/2143759/821475.pdf
French version is available through the following link:
http://hugin.info/134323/R/2143758/821474.pdf
IFR (PDF):
http://hugin.info/134323/R/2143757/821433.pdf
Media release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/134323/R/2143757/821473.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novartis International AG via GlobeNewswire