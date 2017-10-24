Business News

Novartis delivered growth on top and bottom line in all divisions in Q3

ID: 564839

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Novartis International AG /

Novartis delivered growth on top and bottom line in all divisions in Q3

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* Net sales grew 2% (cc[1], +2% USD), with growth in all divisions:



* Cosentyx (USD 556 million, +83% cc) showed strong growth across all

indications

* Entresto (USD 128 million, +138% cc) grew driven by improved access and

US sales force expansion

* Excluding Gleevec/Glivec, Oncology grew 11% (cc)

* Alcon was up 7%[2] (cc) with strong growth in Surgical and continued

growth in Vision Care

* Sandoz grew 1% (cc) driven by growth outside the US, fully offsetting US

price pressure

* Net income grew 10% (cc, +7% USD)

* Core[1] operating income grew 1% (cc, 0% USD) as growth drivers and

productivity offset generic erosion of Gleevec/Glivec:



* Core EPS of USD 1.29, grew 6% (cc, +5% USD)

* Free cash flow[1] grew 18% to USD 3.1 billion, mainly due to improved cash

flows from operating activities

* Innovation momentum and progress on new launches continued in Q3:



* Kymriah launched in the US for pediatric ALL, the first CAR-T cell

therapy approval

* ACZ885 CANTOS demonstrated reduced cardiovascular risk, including

subgroup with 27% MACE[3] reduction. Safety analysis indicated lung

cancer mortality benefit, to be evaluated in additional studies

* Tafinlar + Mekinist adjuvant data showed reduced risk of recurrence in

BRAF V600+ melanoma

* Cosentyx demonstrated robust and sustained response rates after 5 years

in patients with psoriasis

* AMG 334 showed reduction in migraine days in patients with chronic

migraine and prior treatment failure



* Rydapt was approved in the EU for FLT3-mutated AML and advanced systemic

mastocytosis

* Biosimilar Rixathon (rituximab) was accepted for regulatory review by

FDA

* Alcon Clareon AutonoMe IOL was approved in the EU

* 2017 Group outlook re-confirmed; net sales expected to be broadly in line

with prior year (cc), core operating income expected to be broadly in line

or decline low single digit (cc)

Key figures[1]

------------------------------------------------

% %

Q3 2017 Q3 2016 change 9M 2017 9M 2016 change



USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Net sales 12 413 12 126 2 2 36 194 36 196 0 1



Operating income 2 357 2 269 4 6 6 559 6 813 -4 -1



Net income 2 083 1 945 7 10 5 727 5 762 -1 2



EPS (USD) 0.89 0.81 10 12 2.43 2.42 0 3



Free cash flow 3 064 2 591 18 7 972 6 479 23



Core



Operating income 3 382 3 381 0 1 9 627 9 974 -3 -1



Net income 3 017 2 938 3 4 8 573 8 656 -1 1



EPS (USD) 1.29 1.23 5 6 3.64 3.63 0 2

-----------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS

measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 44 of the

Condensed Interim Financial Report. Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates in

this Release refer to same period in prior year.

[2] The Alcon results of the third quarter partly benefit from stock in trade

movements, contributing approximately 2% (cc) of growth.

[3] Major Adverse Cardiac Events



Alcon Strategic Review



In early 2017, we announced a strategic review of the Alcon Division in order to

explore all options to maximize value for our shareholders.



We have made significant progress in our strategic review and have examined all

options, ranging from retaining the business to IPO or a spin-off. As part of

this, we have updated Alcon's strategic plan which confirms that it has the

potential to grow sales at or above market while delivering profitability at

least in line with the industry. We have also made significant progress on

developing a potential capital markets solution, including financial carve-outs,

tax and legal entity structuring, and identifying listing and incorporation

locations.



We believe the Q3 and YTD 2017 results indicate that the Alcon growth

acceleration plan is beginning to generate growth, executed by a strong

management team. In the near-term, Alcon will benefit from focusing on

completing its turnaround in performance and leveraging the infrastructure and

financial strength of Novartis. The strategic review also indicates that

creating a stand-alone company via a capital markets exit could create

additional shareholder value. Key criteria for a final decision and timing are

dependent on continued Alcon sales growth and margin improvement which need to

be demonstrated for multiple quarters leading to potential action not likely

before first half of 2019.



Additionally, we have made the decision to move the Novartis Ophthalmic OTC

products (2016 sales of USD 0.7 billion) to the Alcon Division effective January

1, 2018, where we believe the products will create most value, as they are

complementary to the Alcon Vision Care business. At the same time this transfer

will allow our Innovative Medicines Division to focus on delivering the exciting

Novartis Rx product pipeline including RTH258. Our leading Ophthalmic

prescription business (2016 sales of USD 4.8 billion) will remain with the

Innovative Medicines Division.



Basel, October 24, 2017 - Commenting on the results, Joseph Jimenez, CEO of

Novartis, said:

"Novartis became the first company to commercialize a CAR-T therapy, Kymriah, in

Q3. Group sales were solid, with growth in all divisions, and Alcon delivered

strong growth in both sales and core operating income. We are on track to

deliver our full year guidance, and have confidence in our growth phase."



GROUP REVIEW



Third quarter financials



Net sales were USD 12.4 billion (+2%, +2% cc) in the third quarter, as volume

growth of 7 percentage points, including growth from Cosentyx, Entresto and

Alcon, was partly offset by the negative impacts of generic competition (-4

percentage points) and pricing (-1 percentage point).



Operating income was USD 2.4 billion (+4%, +6% cc) mainly driven by growth

drivers, productivity and a gain from a Swiss pension plan amendment, which were

partly offset by generic erosion. Core adjustments amounted to USD 1.0 billion

(2016: USD 1.1 billion).



Net income was USD 2.1 billion (+7%, +10% cc), driven by the strong operating

income and higher income from associated companies.



EPS was USD 0.89 (+10%, +12% cc), driven by growth in net income and the benefit

from the share buyback program.



Core operating income was USD 3.4 billion (0%, +1% cc) as growth drivers and

productivity offset generic erosion. Core operating income margin in constant

currencies decreased 0.2 percentage points; currency had a negative impact of

0.5 percentage points, resulting in a net decrease of 0.7 percentage points to

27.2% of net sales.



Core net income was USD 3.0 billion (+3%, +4% cc), driven by growth in core

operating income and higher core income from associated companies.



Core EPS was USD 1.29 (+5%, +6% cc), driven by growth in core net income and the

benefit from the share buyback program.



Free cash flow amounted to USD 3.1 billion (+18% USD) compared to USD 2.6

billion in prior year. The increase of USD 0.5 billion was mainly driven by

improved cash flows from operating activities and lower net investments in

intangible assets.



Innovative Medicines net sales were USD 8.3 billion (+2%, +2% cc) in the third

quarter. Volume contributed 8 percentage points to sales growth. Generic

competition had a negative impact of 6 percentage points largely due to

Gleevec/Glivec genericization in Europe and the US. Pricing impact was

negligible.



Operating income was USD 2.2 billion (+8%, +11% cc), mainly driven by higher

sales, productivity, a gain from a Swiss pension plan amendment and lower

amortization, which were partly offset by generic erosion, growth investments

and lower divestment gains. Core adjustments were USD 478 million (2016: USD

656 million). Core operating income was USD 2.7 billion (-1%, +1% cc). Core

operating income margin in constant currencies decreased by 0.3 percentage

points due to generic erosion and growth investments for Kisqali, Cosentyx and

Entresto, partly offset by sales growth and productivity; currency had a

negative impact of 0.4 percentage points, resulting in a net decrease of 0.7

percentage points to 32.0% of net sales.



Sandoz net sales were USD 2.6 billion (+3%, +1% cc) in the third quarter, as

volume growth of 8 percentage points was offset by 7 percentage points of price

erosion. Net sales across Europe and the rest of the world grew 9% (cc),

offsetting the decline in the US (-13% cc).



Operating income was USD 390 million (+10%, +9% cc) mainly driven by higher

sales and strong gross margin expansion, partly offset by higher M&S growth

investments. Core operating income was USD 580 million (+9%, +8% cc). Core

operating income margin in constant currencies increased by 1.5 percentage

points; currency had a negative impact of 0.2 percentage points, resulting in a

net increase of 1.3 percentage points to 22.4% of net sales.



Alcon net sales were USD 1.5 billion (+6%, +7% cc) in the third quarter, with

growth in both franchises in all regions. Surgical sales grew 9% (cc) with broad

recovery across most market segments, including strong growth from vitreoretinal

products. The Division invested in expanding its new product launches, and

Clareon AutonoMe IOL was approved in the EU in October. Vision Care sales grew

4% (cc), driven by the continued double-digit growth of Dailies Total1. The

Alcon results of the third quarter partly benefit from stock in trade movements,

contributing approximately 2% (cc) of growth.



Operating loss was USD 50 million, in line with prior year, as sales growth was

offset by impairments related to business development activities. Core operating

income was USD 238 million (+16%, +23% cc) driven by higher sales. Core

operating income margin in constant currencies increased by 2.1 percentage

points; currency had a negative impact of 0.8 percentage points, resulting in a

net increase of 1.3 percentage points to 15.6% of net sales.



Nine month financials



Net sales were USD 36.2 billion (0%, +1% cc) in the first nine months, as volume

growth of 6 percentage points, including growth from Cosentyx, Entresto,

Promacta/Revolade and Tafinlar + Mekinist, was offset by the negative impacts of

generic competition (-3 percentage points) and pricing (-2 percentage points).



Operating income was USD 6.6 billion (-4%, -1% cc) as generic erosion and higher

impairments were mostly offset by growth drivers, productivity and lower

amortization. Core adjustments amounted to USD 3.1 billion (2016: USD 3.2

billion).



Net income was USD 5.7 billion (-1%, +2% cc), due to higher income from

associated companies.



EPS was USD 2.43 (0%, +3% cc), driven by net income growth and the benefit from

the share buyback program.



Core operating income was USD 9.6 billion (-3%, -1% cc). Core operating income

margin in constant currencies decreased 0.7 percentage points, mainly due to

generic erosion of Gleevec/Glivec, partly offset by growth drivers and

productivity; currency had a negative impact of 0.3 percentage points, resulting

in a net decrease of 1.0 percentage points to 26.6% of net sales.



Core net income was USD 8.6 billion (-1%, +1% cc), due to higher core income

from associated companies.



Core EPS was USD 3.64 (0%, +2% cc), with growth in core net income and the

benefit from the share buyback program.



Free cash flow amounted to USD 8.0 billion (+23% USD) compared to USD 6.5

billion in the prior year. The increase of USD 1.5 billion was mainly driven by

improved cash flows from operating activities.



Innovative Medicines net sales were USD 24.3 billion (0%, +2% cc) in the first

nine months, as volume growth of 7 percentage points, including strong

performance of Cosentyx, Entresto, Promacta/Revolade and Tafinlar + Mekinist,

more than offset the negative impact of generic competition (-5 percentage

points). Pricing impact was negligible.



Operating income was USD 6.0 billion (-2%, +2% cc). Core adjustments totaled USD

1.7 billion (2016: USD 1.9 billion) and decreased compared to prior year mainly

due to lower amortization. Core operating income was USD 7.7 billion (-4%, -1%

cc). Core operating income margin in constant currencies decreased by 0.8

percentage points mainly due to generic erosion and growth investments for

Entresto, Kisqali and Cosentyx partly offset by sales growth and productivity;

currency had a negative impact of 0.3 percentage points, resulting in a net

decrease of 1.1 percentage points to 31.6% of net sales.



Sandoz net sales were USD 7.5 billion (-1%, -1% cc) in the first nine months, as

volume growth of 6 percentage points was more than offset by 7 percentage points

of price erosion. The US sales decline (-10% cc) was mostly offset by 4% (cc)

growth in Europe and the rest of the world. Global Biopharmaceuticals grew 14%

(cc).



Operating income was USD 1.1 billion (-2%, -3% cc) mainly due to US pricing

pressure and M&S growth investments, partly offset by sales growth in the rest

of world and gross margin expansion. Core operating income was USD 1.5 billion

(-1%, -1% cc). Core operating income margin in constant currencies decreased by

0.1 percentage points; currency had a positive impact of 0.1 percentage points,

resulting in a core operating income margin of 20.6% of net sales, in line with

prior year.



Alcon net sales were USD 4.5 billion (+2%, +3% cc) in the first nine months.

Surgical sales (+3% cc) grew, driven by strong performance of the vitreoretinal

portfolio and cataract consumables. Vision Care sales grew (+3% cc), driven by

continued double-digit growth of Dailies Total1.



Operating loss was USD 112 million in the first nine months, compared to a loss

of USD 12 million in prior year, impacted by the growth plan and impairment

charges related to business development activities. Core operating income was

USD 636 million (-7%, -2% cc). Core operating income margin in constant

currencies decreased by 0.9 percentage points; currency had a negative impact of

0.5 percentage points, resulting in a net decrease of 1.4 percentage points to

14.3% of net sales.



Key growth drivers



Underpinning our financial results in the third quarter is a continued focus on

key growth drivers, including Cosentyx, Entresto, Promacta/Revolade, Tasigna,

Tafinlar + Mekinist, Jakavi, and Kisqali, as well as Biopharmaceuticals and

Emerging Growth Markets.



Growth Drivers

* Cosentyx (USD 556 million, +83% cc) continued its positive launch trajectory

in the third quarter with strong growth in PsA, AS and PsO. Cosentyx has

been used to treat more than 100,000 patients since launch.



* Entresto (USD 128 million, +138% cc) continued to grow, benefitting from the

impact of improved access, sales force expansion in the US and broad

reimbursement in Europe.



* Promacta/Revolade (USD 227 million, +36% cc) grew at a strong double-digit

rate in all regions, driven by continued worldwide uptake as well as growth

of the thrombopoietin class for chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura.



* Tasigna (USD 482 million, +12% cc) showed solid growth mainly driven by the

US and phasing in Emerging Growth Markets.



* Tafinlar + Mekinist (USD 224 million, +27% cc) performance was driven by

double-digit growth across all regions.



* Jakavi (USD 201 million, +31% cc) showed continued double-digit growth

across all regions driven by myelofibrosis and reimbursement of the second-

line polycythemia vera indication in additional countries.



* Gilenya (USD 801 million, 0% cc) was in line with prior year in the US,

while Europe's solid growth was partly offset by phasing in Emerging Growth

Markets.



* Kisqali (USD 26 million) CDK4/6 inhibitor launch progressed in the third

quarter including EU approval. The full US promotional launch occurred at

the end of August, and by the end of September, the vast majority of patient

lives had payor access.



* Biopharmaceuticals (USD 292 million, +9% cc) grew mainly driven by Zarxio in

the US and launches of Rixathon (rituximab) and Erelzi (etanercept) in the

EU.



Emerging Growth Markets

* Net sales in Emerging Growth Markets - which comprise all markets except the

US, Canada, Western Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand - grew (+5%

USD, +8% cc) driven by China (+11% cc) and Russia (+23% cc).



Strengthen R&D



Innovation Review



Benefitting from our continued focus on innovation, Novartis has one of the

industry's most competitive pipelines with more than 200 projects in clinical

development.



Key developments from the third quarter of 2017 include:



New approvals and regulatory opinions

* Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel, formerly CTL019) received the first ever FDA

approval for a CAR-T cell therapy. Kymriah is indicated to treat children

and young adults with B-cell ALL.



* Kisqali (ribociclib) received EU approval as a first-line option for

HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with any

aromatase inhibitor.



* Rydapt (midostaurin) was approved in the EU to treat newly diagnosed FLT3-

mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and three types of advanced systemic

mastocytosis.



* Alcon Clareon AutonoMe IOL was approved in the EU in October, with the most

advanced optic material available in an automated, disposable and pre-loaded

delivery system. AutonoMe IOL delivery system is easy, intuitive and

enhances control for precise IOL insertion during cataract surgery.



Regulatory submissions and filings

* AMG 334 (erenumab) filing was accepted by FDA, in the third quarter, for the

prevention of migraine in patients experiencing four or more migraine days

per month.



* Tasigna supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) was accepted by FDA and

granted priority review. The sNDA seeks the addition of attempting

Treatment-Free Remission (TFR) into the product label.



* Rixathon, Sandoz proposed biosimilar rituximab (Roche's Rituxan(®)) was

accepted for regulatory review by FDA.

Results from ongoing trials and other highlights

* ACZ885 (canakinumab) CANTOS phase III study met its primary endpoint with a

statistically significant 15% reduction of MACE in people with a prior heart

attack and inflammatory atherosclerosis. A sub-group of study participants

in the 150 mg arm, whose inflammation was reduced below the median hsCRP

measured at three months after one dose of treatment, saw a 27% relative

risk reduction on primary MACE end-point. The data was presented at the

European Society of Cardiology and published in the NEJM.



* ACZ885 CANTOS phase III blinded, pre-planned oncology safety analyses

revealed a 77% reduction in lung cancer mortality and 67% reduction in lung

cancer cases, in the 300 mg arm. The data were published in The Lancet.

Novartis is discussing the lung cancer findings with regulatory authorities

and plans to begin evaluation in additional Phase III confirmatory studies.



* Cosentyx 5-year data was presented at the European Academy of Dermatology

and Venereology. These data showed high and long-lasting skin clearance in

patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and demonstrated that the

safety of this biologic was sustained over the 5-year treatment period.



* Tafinlar + Mekinist phase III adjuvant study data were presented at the

European Society for Medical Oncology. These data showed reduced risk of

disease recurrence by 53% in patients with resected BRAF V600 mutation-

positive melanoma and meaningful improvements in secondary endpoints,

including overall survival, distant metastasis-free survival and freedom

from relapse. In October, Tafinlar + Mekinist received FDA Breakthrough

Therapy designation in adjuvant melanoma.



* Gilenya phase III PARADIGMS trial in children and adolescents showed

significant reduction in relapses with MS versus interferon beta-1a.

PARADIGMS is a first of its kind study in pediatric MS. Other current

treatments have not been evaluated in head to head trials specifically

designed for children and adolescents.



* AMG 334 (erenumab) new analysis presented at the International Headache

Society demonstrated significantly reduced monthly migraine days in patients

with chronic migraine who had failed previous preventive therapies.

Additionally, a dedicated cardiovascular safety study re-affirmed placebo-

like tolerability.



* Xolair confirmed re-treatment efficacy in chronic spontaneous urticaria

patients after treatment interruption, with 90% of patients regaining

effective symptom control within 12 weeks of re-treatment. OPTIMA Phase IIIb

data re-confirm that almost two thirds of patients treated with Xolair 300

mg for 6 months are well-controlled.



* Lucentis interim results from the head to head RIVAL study were presented at

EURETINA and confirmed efficacy and durability vs. aflibercept in patients

with nAMD. Five-year results from the Lucentis LUMINOUS study, demonstrate

real-world efficacy and safety across five retinal diseases.



* Promacta/Revolade data showed long-term disease control for

chronic/persistent immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Nearly 70% of patients

maintained platelet counts of >=30×10(9)/L without rescue therapy for

prolonged periods. More than one-third of patients permanently stopped one

or more concomitant ITP medications. The data was published in Blood in

October.



* Sandoz proposed biosimilar adalimumab (AbbVie's Humira(®)) matched the

reference biologic in terms of efficacy and safety in a 51-week clinical

study. The biosimilar is currently under review by EMA for the treatment of

several immunological diseases.



Create a stronger company for the future



We continued to advance all of our productivity and quality programs in the

third quarter:

* Novartis Business Services (NBS), our cross-divisional services

organization, continues to deliver sustainable savings with a disciplined

approach to investment while improving quality of services. In addition, we

continue to optimize our geographical footprint to further strengthen

capabilities in the five Novartis Global Service Centers.



* Novartis Technical Operations (NTO) continues to execute on its priorities

of driving efficiency through manufacturing synergy, improved resource

allocation and reduction of external spend. The integrated supply chain

organization is improving customer service levels, worldwide product launch

coordination and its agility to respond to near-term market variability. NTO

is additionally reviewing logistics strategies to improve Novartis' overall

competitiveness with a more efficient distribution network.



* Global Drug Development (GDD), implemented in 2016, oversees drug

development across the innovative medicines and the biosimilars portfolio.

The enterprise-wide approach to portfolio management is enabling better

resource allocation and increased R&D productivity.



* Novartis continues to drive compliance, reliable product quality and

sustainable efficiency as part of the quality strategy. A total of 161

global health authority inspections were completed in the first nine months

of 2017 (54 in Q3), 25 of which were conducted by the FDA (7 in Q3 2017).

All were deemed good or acceptable except for a Russian Ministry of Industry

and Trade inspection at Alcon's plant in Puurs, Belgium which needs further

responses before being closed out.



Capital structure and net debt



Retaining a good balance between investment in the business, a strong capital

structure and attractive shareholder returns remains a priority.



In January 2017, Novartis announced an up to USD 5 billion share buyback to be

executed on the second trading line. During the first nine months of 2017,

Novartis repurchased 47.0 million shares (USD 3.7 billion) under this buyback

and 9.8 million shares (USD 0.8 billion) to mitigate dilution related to equity-

based participation plans of associates. In addition, 2.8 million shares (USD

0.2 billion) were repurchased from associates, and 12.8 million treasury shares

(USD 0.7 billion) were delivered as a result of options exercised and share

deliveries related to participation plans of associates. Consequently, the total

number of shares outstanding decreased by 46.8 million versus December

31, 2016. Novartis aims to offset the dilutive impact from equity-based

participation plans of associates. These treasury share transactions resulted in

a net cash outflow of USD 4.3 billion.



As of September 30, 2017, the net debt increased by USD 4.7 billion to USD 20.7

billion versus December 31, 2016. The increase was mainly driven by the USD 6.5

billion annual dividend payment, net share repurchases and M&A related payments,

partly offset by USD 8.0 billion free cash flow in the first nine months of

2017. The long-term credit rating for the company continues to be double-A

(Moody's Investors Service Aa3; S&P Global Ratings AA-; Fitch Ratings AA).



2017 Outlook



Barring unforeseen events



We re-confirm our Group outlook as presented at the beginning of 2017. Group net

sales in 2017 are expected to be broadly in line with the prior year (cc), after

absorbing the impact of generic competition, including the continued

genericization of Gleevec/Glivec in the US and Europe.



From a divisional perspective, we expect net sales performance (cc) in 2017 to

be as follows:

* Innovative Medicines: revised upward to a slight increase

* Sandoz: revised downward to broadly in line with prior year to a slight

decrease

* Alcon: low single digit growth



Group core operating income in 2017 is expected to be broadly in line with prior

year to a low single digit decline (cc).



If mid-October exchange rates prevail for the remainder of 2017, the currency

impact for the year would be negligible on net sales and negative 1 percentage

point on core operating income. The estimated impact of exchange rates on our

results is provided monthly on our website.



Summary Financial Performance



% %

Innovative Medicines Q3 2017 Q3 2016 change 9M 2017 9M 2016 change



USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------

Net sales 8 302 8 173 2 2 24 269 24 289 0 2



Operating income 2 179 2 020 8 11 5 975 6 066 -2 2



As a % of sales 26.2 24.7 24.6 25.0



Core operating income 2 657 2 676 -1 1 7 659 7 947 -4 -1



As a % of sales 32.0 32.7 31.6 32.7

------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------

% %

Sandoz Q3 2017 Q3 2016 change 9M 2017 9M 2016 change



USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------

Net sales 2 584 2 517 3 1 7 465 7 539 -1 -1



Operating income 390 354 10 9 1 063 1 080 -2 -3



As a % of sales 15.1 14.1 14.2 14.3



Core operating income 580 530 9 8 1 537 1 550 -1 -1



As a % of sales 22.4 21.1 20.6 20.6

------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------

% %

Alcon Q3 2017 Q3 2016 change 9M 2017 9M 2016 change



USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------

Net sales 1 527 1 436 6 7 4 460 4 368 2 3



Operating loss -50 -50 0 19 -112 -12 nm nm



As a % of sales -3.3 -3.5 -2.5 -0.3



Core operating income 238 206 16 23 636 687 -7 -2



As a % of sales 15.6 14.3 14.3 15.7

------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------



% %

Corporate Q3 2017 Q3 2016 change 9M 2017 9M 2016 change



USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------

Operating loss -162 -55 nm nm -367 -321 -14 -24



Core operating loss -93 -31 nm nm -205 -210 2 -10

------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------





% %

Total Group Q3 2017 Q3 2016 change 9M 2017 9M 2016 change



USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------

Net Sales 12 413 12 126 2 2 36 194 36 196 0 1



Operating income 2 357 2 269 4 6 6 559 6 813 -4 -1



As a % of sales 19.0 18.7 18.1 18.8



Core operating income 3 382 3 381 0 1 9 627 9 974 -3 -1



As a % of sales 27.2 27.9 26.6 27.6



Net income 2 083 1 945 7 10 5 727 5 762 -1 2



EPS (USD) 0.89 0.81 10 12 2.43 2.42 0 3



Cash flows from operating

activities 3 586 3 231 11 9 213 7 884 17



Free cash flow 3 064 2 591 18 7 972 6 479 23

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

nm = not meaningful



A condensed interim financial report with the information listed in the index

below can be found on our website at

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2143757/821433.pdf.



Novartis Q3 and 9M 2017 Condensed Interim Financial Report - Supplementary Data



INDEX Page

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GROUP AND DIVISIONAL OPERATING PERFORMANCE Q3 and 9M 2017



Group 2



Innovative Medicines 5



Sandoz 13



Alcon 15

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CASH FLOW AND GROUP BALANCE SHEET 17

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INNOVATION REVIEW 20

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



Consolidated income statements 29



Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income 31



Condensed consolidated balance sheets 32



Condensed consolidated changes in equity 33



Condensed consolidated cash flow statements 34



Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements, including 36

update on legal proceedings

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION 44



CORE RESULTS



Reconciliation from IFRS to core results 46



Group 48



Innovative Medicines 50



Sandoz 52



Alcon 54



Corporate 56



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



Condensed consolidated changes in net debt / Share information 58



Free cash flow 59



Net sales of the top 20 Innovative Medicines products 60



Innovative Medicines sales by business franchise 62



Net sales by region 64



Currency translation rates 66



Income from associated companies 67

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER 68

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that can

generally be identified by words such as "growing," "driven," "continued,"

"growth drivers," "momentum," "progress," "launches," "launched," "strategic

review," "outlook," "on track," "guidance," "confidence," "growth phase,"

"expect," "expected," "growth plan," "launch trajectory," "launch," "continued

focus," "pipelines," "option," "priority review," "seeks," "proposed,"

"ongoing," "discussing," "plans," "under review," "to accelerate," "to

strengthen," "for the future," "continues," "continue," "priorities,"

"improving," "reviewing," "strategies," "enabling," "strategy," "remains a

priority," "to be executed," "aims," "re-confirm," "would," "estimated," "will,"

"potential," "pipeline," "initiate," "recommended," "recommendation," "next-

generation," "investigating," "evaluating," "begin evaluation," "commitment,"

"planned," "subject to," "Fast Track designation," "underway," "submitted,"

"can," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding

potential new products, potential new indications for existing products, or

regarding potential future revenues from any such products; potential

shareholder returns or credit ratings; or regarding the potential outcome of the

strategic review being undertaken to maximize shareholder value of the Alcon

Division; or regarding the potential financial or other impact on Novartis or

any of our divisions of the significant reorganizations of recent years,

including the creation of the Pharmaceuticals and Oncology business units to

form the Innovative Medicines Division, the creation of the Global Drug

Development organization and Novartis Operations (including Novartis Technical

Operations and Novartis Business Services), the transfer of the Ophthalmic

Pharmaceuticals products of our Alcon Division to the Innovative Medicines

Division, the transfer of selected mature, non-promoted pharmaceutical products

from the Innovative Medicines Division to the Sandoz Division, and the

transactions with GSK, Lilly and CSL; or regarding the potential impact of the

share buyback plan; or regarding potential future sales or earnings of the

Novartis Group or any of its divisions; or by discussions of strategy, plans,

expectations or intentions. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and

unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or

uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect,

actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that any new products will be approved for

sale in any market, or that any new indications will be approved for any

existing products in any market, or that any approvals which are obtained will

be obtained at any particular time, or that any such products will achieve any

particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that the strategic

review being undertaken to maximize shareholder value of the Alcon Division will

reach any particular results, or at any particular time. Neither can there be

any guarantee that Novartis will be able to realize any of the potential

strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of the significant

reorganizations of recent years, including the creation of the Pharmaceuticals

and Oncology business units to form the Innovative Medicines Division, the

creation of the Global Drug Development organization and Novartis Operations

(including Novartis Technical Operations and Novartis Business Services), the

transfer of the Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals products of our Alcon Division to the

Innovative Medicines Division, the transfer of selected mature, non-promoted

pharmaceutical products from the Innovative Medicines Division to the Sandoz

Division, and the transactions with GSK, Lilly and CSL. Neither can there be any

guarantee that shareholders will achieve any particular level of shareholder

returns. Nor can there be any guarantee that the Group, or any of its divisions,

will be commercially successful in the future, or achieve any particular credit

rating or financial results. In particular, our expectations could be affected

by, among other things: regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; the potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities

expected from the significant reorganizations of recent years, including the

creation of the Pharmaceuticals and Oncology business units to form the

Innovative Medicines Division, the creation of the Global Drug Development

organization and Novartis Operations (including Novartis Technical Operations

and Novartis Business Services), the transfer of the Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals

products of our Alcon Division to the Innovative Medicines Division, the

transfer of selected mature, non-promoted pharmaceutical products from the

Innovative Medicines Division to the Sandoz Division, and the transactions with

GSK, Lilly and CSL may not be realized or may take longer to realize than

expected; the inherent uncertainties involved in predicting shareholder returns

or credit ratings; the uncertainties inherent in the research and development of

new healthcare products, including clinical trial results and additional

analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of

the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key

products which commenced in prior years and will continue this year; safety,

quality or manufacturing issues; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and

reimbursement pressures; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians

and patients; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal proceedings,

including, among others, actual or potential product liability litigation,

litigation and investigations regarding sales and marketing practices,

intellectual property disputes and government investigations generally; general

economic and industry conditions, including uncertainties regarding the effects

of the persistently weak economic and financial environment in many countries;

uncertainties regarding future global exchange rates; uncertainties regarding

future demand for our products; and uncertainties regarding potential

significant breaches of data security or data privacy, or disruptions of our

information technology systems; and other risks and factors referred to in

Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of

this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking

statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



All product names appearing in italics are trademarks owned by or licensed to

Novartis Group companies. Jakafi(®) is a registered trademark of Incyte

Corporation. Enbrel(®) is a registered trademark of Amgen Inc. Stelara(®) is a

trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc. Rituxan(®) is a registered trademark of

Biogen. Humira(®) is a registered trademark of AbbVie Inc.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has

leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved

net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately

121,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Important dates

November 13, 2017 R&D update and investor event in London



January 24, 2018 Fourth quarter and full year results 2017



March 2, 2018 Annual General Meeting



April 19, 2018 First quarter results 2018



May 15-16, 2018 Meet Novartis Management investor event in

Basel



July 18, 2018 Second quarter results 2018



October 18, 2018 Third quarter results 2018





Please find full media release in English attached and on the following link:

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2143757/821473.pdf



Further language versions are available through the following links:



German version is available through the following link:

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2143759/821475.pdf



French version is available through the following link:

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2143758/821474.pdf



IFR (PDF):

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2143757/821433.pdf



Media release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2143757/821473.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Novartis International AG via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Novartis International AG