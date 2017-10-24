Business News

Idorsia announces financial results as of 30 September 2017

Allschwil, Switzerland - 24 October 2017 - Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today
announced its financial results as of 30 September 2017, which represent the
business activity in the three and a half months since the demerger from
Actelion on 15 June 2017.
Jean-Paul Clozel, CEO of Idorsia, commented: "Idorsia has been fully functional
since the demerger from Actelion, and separation activities continue well on
track thanks to the excellent collaborative efforts of all parties, making this
innovative transaction with J&J a great success. With the rich collection of
compounds we brought over from Actelion, we are working hard to advance our
highly innovative pipeline and further enhance our value proposition from these
assets. Discussions with health authorities are progressing well, so that we
should see key compounds moving into Phase 3 in the near future."
Key figures
* US GAAP operating loss in Q3 2017: CHF 68 million /  YTD* 2017: CHF 79
million
* Non-GAAP** operating loss in Q3 2017: CHF 61 million /  YTD* 2017: CHF 71
million
* Guidance for Full Year 2017: non-GAAP operating expenses of CHF 160-170
million
At the end of the third quarter, Idorsia's liquidity (including cash, cash
equivalents, short- and long-term deposits) amounted to CHF 952 million.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    Period ending Sept.   Third quarter
30,

        2017   2017





(in CHF millions, except EPS)   US GAAP   Non-GAAP US Non-GAAP
  GAAP
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operating income (loss)   (79)   (71)   (68)   (61)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net income (loss)   (82)   (73)   (71)   (62)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Basic and diluted EPS   (0.73)   (0.65)   (0.59)   (0.52)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (weighted average)   111.8   111.8   119.1   119.1
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



* Year-to-date results correspond to the three and a half months operations
since the demerger from Actelion.
** Idorsia measures, reports and issues guidance on non-GAAP operating
performance.  Idorsia believes that these non-GAAP financial measurements more
accurately reflect the underlying business performance and therefore provide
useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP measures are
reported in addition to, not as a substitute for, US GAAP financial
performance.

Financial results

For the period ending 30 September, the US GAAP operating loss amounted to CHF
79 million, including a non-GAAP operating loss of CHF 71 million, driven by R&D
expenses of CHF 57 million and G&A expenses of CHF 14 million, depreciation and
amortization of CHF 5 million and share-based compensation of CHF 3 million.
The US GAAP net loss amounted to CHF 82 million resulting in a net loss per
share of CHF 0.73.
André C. Muller, CFO of Idorsia, commented: "Idorsia is making good progress by
advancing its pipeline and in separating from Actelion. This gives us more
clarity on our cost base, and so we now expect our non-GAAP operating expenses
to be between 160 and 170 million Swiss francs for the financial year of 2017,
which fundamentally represents six and a half months of operations.
Liquidity and indebtedness

-----------------------------------------------------------
    Sept. 30,   June 30,

(in CHF millions)   2017   2017
-----------------------------------------------------------


Liquidity
-----------------------------------------------------------
Cash and cash equivalents   552   607
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short-term deposits   150   150
-----------------------------------------------------------
Long-term deposits   250   250
-----------------------------------------------------------
Total Liquidity   952   1,007
-----------------------------------------------------------


Indebtedness
-----------------------------------------------------------
Convertible loan   363   361
-----------------------------------------------------------
Other financial debt   -   -
-----------------------------------------------------------
Total indebtedness   363   361
-----------------------------------------------------------



Pipeline Update
* The Phase 2 dose-finding study with aprocitentan in essential hypertension
showed positive results. The asset is progressing towards a pivotal
registration program in resistant hypertension. Johnson & Johnson through
its subsidiary Janssen Biotech, Inc. has the option to collaborate with
Idorsia to jointly develop and solely commercialize aprocitentan worldwide.

* The comprehensive Phase 2 program with the dual orexin receptor antagonist
ACT-541468 (DORA) in insomnia showed positive results. The program comprised
two dose-response studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of ACT-541468
in both adult and elderly patients with insomnia. The results of both
studies showed the desired effect on sleep maintenance and onset and a
significant dose-response relationship, supporting the decision to advance
ACT-541468 into a pivotal registration program.



Status   Compound   Mechanism of Action   Target Indication
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Aprocitentan*   Endothelin receptor   Resistant hypertension
antagonist
--------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------
  ACT-541468   Dual orexin receptor   Insomnia
antagonist
--------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------
Phase 2 Vasospasm associated
  Clazosentan**   Endothelin receptor   with aneurysmal
antagonist subarachnoid
hemorrhage (aSAH)
--------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------
  Cenerimod   S1P(1) receptor modulator   Systemic lupus
erythematosus
--------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------
    Vamorolone***   Non-hormonal steroid   Duchenne muscular
modulator dystrophy
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Phase 1b   Lucerastat   Glucosylceramide synthase   Fabry disease
inhibitor
---------- --------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------
  ACT-246475   P2Y12 receptor antagonist   Acute coronary
syndrome
--------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------
  ACT-774312   CRTH2 receptor antagonist   Asthma and allergy
disorders
Phase 1 --------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------
  ACT-539313   Selective orexin 1   Anxiety
receptor antagonist
--------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------
  ACT-709478   T-type calcium channel   Epilepsy
blocker
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Johnson & Johnson has option to jointly develop and solely commercialize
aprocitentan worldwide.
** In Japan, a Phase 2 study  was completed earlier in 2017. Market registration
trials have started.
*** Idorsia has exclusive option to worldwide rights to ReveraGen's Vamorolone.

Results Day Center
Investor community: To make your job easier, we provide all relevant
documentation via the Results Day Center on our corporate website:
www.idorsia.com/results-day-center.
Upcoming Financial Updates
* Full-Year 2017 Financial Results reporting on 6 February 2018
* 3 Months 2018 on 19 April 2018
* Half-Year 2018 on 24 July 2018
* 9 Months 2018 on 23 October 2018



***
Notes to the editor

About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more
opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this we
intend to develop Idorsia into Europe's leading biopharmaceutical company, with
a strong scientific core.
Headquartered in Switzerland - a European biotech hub - Idorsia is specialized
in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of
therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the
pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong
balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business
success.
Idorsia was listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and
has over 600 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious
targets.
For further information, please contact:
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
www.idorsia.com
This document does not constitute an invitation or an offer to purchase, sell,
trade or subscribe for any shares or other securities of the companies involved.
Furthermore, this document is neither a prospectus according to Art. 652a of the
Swiss Code of Obligations nor a listing prospectus according to the listing
rules of SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd.
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to
the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected
to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or
"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or
intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and
research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company
and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's
existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company
with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,
performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-
looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.

Media Release PDF:
http://hugin.info/174259/R/2143680/821387.pdf

Financial Report as of Sept. 30, 2017:
http://hugin.info/174259/R/2143680/821388.pdf

Webcast:
https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/business-webcast



