Idorsia announces financial results as of 30 September 2017

Allschwil, Switzerland - 24 October 2017 - Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today

announced its financial results as of 30 September 2017, which represent the

business activity in the three and a half months since the demerger from

Actelion on 15 June 2017.

Jean-Paul Clozel, CEO of Idorsia, commented: "Idorsia has been fully functional

since the demerger from Actelion, and separation activities continue well on

track thanks to the excellent collaborative efforts of all parties, making this

innovative transaction with J&J a great success. With the rich collection of

compounds we brought over from Actelion, we are working hard to advance our

highly innovative pipeline and further enhance our value proposition from these

assets. Discussions with health authorities are progressing well, so that we

should see key compounds moving into Phase 3 in the near future."

Key figures

* US GAAP operating loss in Q3 2017: CHF 68 million / YTD* 2017: CHF 79

million

* Non-GAAP** operating loss in Q3 2017: CHF 61 million / YTD* 2017: CHF 71

million

* Guidance for Full Year 2017: non-GAAP operating expenses of CHF 160-170

million

At the end of the third quarter, Idorsia's liquidity (including cash, cash

equivalents, short- and long-term deposits) amounted to CHF 952 million.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Period ending Sept. Third quarter

30,



2017 2017





(in CHF millions, except EPS) US GAAP Non-GAAP US Non-GAAP

GAAP

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating income (loss) (79) (71) (68) (61)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net income (loss) (82) (73) (71) (62)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Basic and diluted EPS (0.73) (0.65) (0.59) (0.52)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Number of shares (weighted average) 111.8 111.8 119.1 119.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------







* Year-to-date results correspond to the three and a half months operations

since the demerger from Actelion.

** Idorsia measures, reports and issues guidance on non-GAAP operating

performance. Idorsia believes that these non-GAAP financial measurements more

accurately reflect the underlying business performance and therefore provide

useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP measures are

reported in addition to, not as a substitute for, US GAAP financial

performance.



Financial results



For the period ending 30 September, the US GAAP operating loss amounted to CHF

79 million, including a non-GAAP operating loss of CHF 71 million, driven by R&D

expenses of CHF 57 million and G&A expenses of CHF 14 million, depreciation and

amortization of CHF 5 million and share-based compensation of CHF 3 million.

The US GAAP net loss amounted to CHF 82 million resulting in a net loss per

share of CHF 0.73.

André C. Muller, CFO of Idorsia, commented: "Idorsia is making good progress by

advancing its pipeline and in separating from Actelion. This gives us more

clarity on our cost base, and so we now expect our non-GAAP operating expenses

to be between 160 and 170 million Swiss francs for the financial year of 2017,

which fundamentally represents six and a half months of operations.

Liquidity and indebtedness



-----------------------------------------------------------

Sept. 30, June 30,



(in CHF millions) 2017 2017

-----------------------------------------------------------





Liquidity

-----------------------------------------------------------

Cash and cash equivalents 552 607

-----------------------------------------------------------

Short-term deposits 150 150

-----------------------------------------------------------

Long-term deposits 250 250

-----------------------------------------------------------

Total Liquidity 952 1,007

-----------------------------------------------------------





Indebtedness

-----------------------------------------------------------

Convertible loan 363 361

-----------------------------------------------------------

Other financial debt - -

-----------------------------------------------------------

Total indebtedness 363 361

-----------------------------------------------------------







Pipeline Update

* The Phase 2 dose-finding study with aprocitentan in essential hypertension

showed positive results. The asset is progressing towards a pivotal

registration program in resistant hypertension. Johnson & Johnson through

its subsidiary Janssen Biotech, Inc. has the option to collaborate with

Idorsia to jointly develop and solely commercialize aprocitentan worldwide.



* The comprehensive Phase 2 program with the dual orexin receptor antagonist

ACT-541468 (DORA) in insomnia showed positive results. The program comprised

two dose-response studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of ACT-541468

in both adult and elderly patients with insomnia. The results of both

studies showed the desired effect on sleep maintenance and onset and a

significant dose-response relationship, supporting the decision to advance

ACT-541468 into a pivotal registration program.







Status Compound Mechanism of Action Target Indication

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aprocitentan* Endothelin receptor Resistant hypertension

antagonist

--------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------

ACT-541468 Dual orexin receptor Insomnia

antagonist

--------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------

Phase 2 Vasospasm associated

Clazosentan** Endothelin receptor with aneurysmal

antagonist subarachnoid

hemorrhage (aSAH)

--------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------

Cenerimod S1P(1) receptor modulator Systemic lupus

erythematosus

--------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------

Vamorolone*** Non-hormonal steroid Duchenne muscular

modulator dystrophy

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Phase 1b Lucerastat Glucosylceramide synthase Fabry disease

inhibitor

---------- --------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------

ACT-246475 P2Y12 receptor antagonist Acute coronary

syndrome

--------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------

ACT-774312 CRTH2 receptor antagonist Asthma and allergy

disorders

Phase 1 --------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------

ACT-539313 Selective orexin 1 Anxiety

receptor antagonist

--------------- ---------------------------- -----------------------

ACT-709478 T-type calcium channel Epilepsy

blocker

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



* Johnson & Johnson has option to jointly develop and solely commercialize

aprocitentan worldwide.

** In Japan, a Phase 2 study was completed earlier in 2017. Market registration

trials have started.

*** Idorsia has exclusive option to worldwide rights to ReveraGen's Vamorolone.



Results Day Center

Investor community: To make your job easier, we provide all relevant

documentation via the Results Day Center on our corporate website:

www.idorsia.com/results-day-center.

Upcoming Financial Updates

* Full-Year 2017 Financial Results reporting on 6 February 2018

* 3 Months 2018 on 19 April 2018

* Half-Year 2018 on 24 July 2018

* 9 Months 2018 on 23 October 2018







***

Notes to the editor



About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more

opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this we

intend to develop Idorsia into Europe's leading biopharmaceutical company, with

a strong scientific core.

Headquartered in Switzerland - a European biotech hub - Idorsia is specialized

in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of

therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the

pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong

balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business

success.

Idorsia was listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and

has over 600 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious

targets.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

www.idorsia.com

This document does not constitute an invitation or an offer to purchase, sell,

trade or subscribe for any shares or other securities of the companies involved.

Furthermore, this document is neither a prospectus according to Art. 652a of the

Swiss Code of Obligations nor a listing prospectus according to the listing

rules of SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd.

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.



Media Release PDF:

http://hugin.info/174259/R/2143680/821387.pdf



Financial Report as of Sept. 30, 2017:

http://hugin.info/174259/R/2143680/821388.pdf



Webcast:

https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/business-webcast







