(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
(UPM, Helsinki, Finland, 24 October 2017 at 08:15 EET) - UPM further strengthens
its position as the leading plywood manufacturer in Europe. Following successful
growth investments in Finland and Estonia over the past few years, UPM expands
its Chudovo plywood mill in Russia by investing EUR 50 million. The project will
increase the mill's production capacity by 45,000 to 155,000 m(3) while also
broadening the mill's product portfolio. In addition to the production capacity
growth, a new bio heat boiler will be built at the mill site.
"The expansion of the Chudovo mill is an important step in executing our
strategy. Our goal is to further strengthen our leading position in priority
end-use segments. New competitive birch plywood capacity improves our ability to
respond to growing demand in our key markets, while delivering industry-leading
quality and reliability," says Mika Sillanpää, Executive Vice President of UPM
Plywood.
The expansion project consists of new plywood production lines including all
machinery needed for veneer and plywood manufacturing. The expansion will be
realised using mainly existing facilities, infrastructure and resources. More
than 40% of the subcontracting related to the investment will be sourced
locally. The expansion is estimated to create roughly 100 new jobs both directly
at the mill and indirectly, for example, in wood procurement and logistics.
The new 19 MW bio heat boiler will decrease the consumption of fossil fuels at
the mill. Most of the heat energy for the mill will be generated by using
biological by-products from plywood production such as bark, chips and dust.
The project is estimated to be completed by the end of 2019. During the
expansion production at the mill will continue normally.
For more information, please contact:
Mika Kekki, Vice President, Production & Operations, UPM Plywood, tel.
More information:
+358 40 545 5803
Anatoli Zhukovets, General Director, UPM Chudovo, tel. +7 921194 60 80
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9.00-16.00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media(at)upm.com
UPM Chudovo
UPM Chudovo mill is one of the nine UPM Plywood mills. It employs directly
approximately 600 people and the annual capacity is 110,000 m(3) of birch
plywood. Annual birch veneer log supply is 300,000 m(3). All the wood for the
mill is sourced from sustainably managed forests. UPM Chudovo has FSC
certificate on controlled wood sourcing.
UPM Chudovo plywood mill produces coated and uncoated birch WISA plywood e.g.
for construction, vehicle flooring and LNG carriers. The mill's products are
granted international VTT's and DIN Otto Graf's certificates, the Governmental
Standard equivalence certificate and the Russian Federation health certificate.
The mill also received DNV ISO 9001 and 14000. In addition, the mill is
following the OHSAS 18001 standard.
UPM Chudovo mill is the largest taxpayer and one of the biggest industrial
employers in Chudovo region. The mill's history dates back to 1990 as the first
Soviet-Finnish joint venture. UPM became its' sole owner in 2005. -
www.wisaplywood.com/ru
UPM in Russia
UPM has been trading with Russia from the end of the 19(th) century. Currently
UPM exports paper and label materials to Russia, sources wood and owns plywood
mill in Novgorod region. Trade operations and logistics are managed from offices
located in Moscow and Saint-Petersburg. - www.upm.ru
UPM Plywood manufactures high-quality WISA® plywood and veneer products mainly
for construction and transport industries and the new thermo-formable UPM Grada®
wood material for the form pressing industry. The sales of UPM Plywood in 2016
were EUR 444 million and it has about 2,400 employees. UPM Plywood has six
plywood mills and a veneer mill in Finland, and plywood mills in Russia and
Estonia - www.wisaplywood.com, www.upmgrada.com
UPM
Through the renewing of the bio and forest industries, UPM is building a
sustainable future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM
Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. Our products are
made of renewable raw materials and are recyclable. We serve our customers
worldwide. The group employs around 19,300 people and its annual sales are
approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM
- The Biofore Company - www.upm.com
Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |
upmbiofore.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: UPM via GlobeNewswire