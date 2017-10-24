Business News

QYOU set to launch daily esports TV & multiplatform series with Super Channel



- QYOU Media will launch its first dedicated esports program Heads Up Daily in early 2018



- Super Channels GINX Esports TV Canada will be the first licensing partner



- Produced in partnership with ECG Productions in Ontario, QYOUs esports format will be licensed globally, driving significant new revenue opportunities for the company



Toronto/Dublin/Los Angeles - 24 October 2017 - QYOU Media (TSXV:QYOU), the worlds leading curator of premium best-of-the-web video for multiscreen distribution has announced its upcoming launch of Heads Up Daily (HUD), a new daily show of curated esports content aimed at the rapidly-growing number of esports fans around the world. The first licensing partner for the series is Super Channels GINX Esports TV Canada, which became North Americas first 24-hour gaming channel in May this year.



The global esports audience is expected to reach 385 million this year, with 37% of global esports revenue coming from North America. Leveraging the popularity of the genre amongst millennial viewers, QYOUs new daily show will be a destination for all things relating to esports and video game culture. Each episode of HUD will bring together QYOUs engaging hosts and a changing lineup of guests -- from esports professionals to game developers to popular streamers on YouTube and Twitch - for tournament recaps, esports top plays, hot topics in the world of gaming, and upcoming event previews.



As the home of the best eSports entertainment in Canada, we are excited to be the first partner to carry QYOUs Heads Up Daily format, says Super Channels President and CEO, Don McDonald. Esports has seen huge momentum in the last couple of years, now reaching mass audiences the world over, and Canada is a leading market for monetizing this new entertainment medium. We are always on the lookout for new types of esports content to keep our gamer audiences engaged, so its a natural fit to bring QYOUs show to our programming line-up and to capitalize on QYOUs expertise with digital-first content and millennial viewers.





HUD will be produced in Canada in partnership with ECG Productions in Markham Ontario and built with plans to customize and localize the programming globally through QYOUs rapidly expanding broadcast and mobile distribution partnerships. The new show is QYOUs first original production to leverage Canadian production incentives.



Curt Marvis, QYOUs CEO & Co-founder says: This is our first step into the hottest area in sports and television today, which is generating huge levels of engagement from the millennial and Gen Z audience that we know best. We are very excited to partner with Super Channel and ECG Productions to launch this flagship esports format and plan to leverage our global distribution relationships to support the program sales and produce what we hope will become a global series for QYOU. We anticipate the positive impact on 2018 revenues from Heads Up Daily global distribution to be substantial.



The QYOU/Super Channel agreement was brought together by FanTrust Entertainment Strategies president and QYOU Media Inc. board member Catherine Warren.



About QYOU Media

QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV:QYOU) is a fast-growing global media company that curates and packages premium best-of-the-web video for multiscreen distribution. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, and CinemaNow, QYOUs millennial-focused products including linear television networks, genre-based series, mobile apps, and video-on-demand formats reach millions of customers on six continents. Distribution partners include Sinclair Broadcast Group, Vodafone, 21st Century Fox, Liberty Global, Telenor and TATA Sky.



About Super Channel

Super Channel is a national premium pay television network, consisting of four HD channels, four SD channels, and Super Channel On Demand.

Super Channel's mission is to entertain and engage Canadian audiences by providing a unique and exclusive entertainment experience. With a core foundation of integrity and accountability, we dedicate ourselves to implementing innovative programming strategies and unparalleled team work that provides viewers with exceptional value and variety.

Super Channel is owned by Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc., an Edmonton-based media company.

Super Channel is currently available on Bell TV, Shaw Direct, Rogers Anyplace TV, Shaw Cable, Cogeco Cable, Access Communications, Bell Alliant TV, Source Cable, SaskTel, MTS, Novus, EastLink, TELUS, Videotron, Westman Communications and other regional providers.



About ECG Studios

ECG Studios is a part of the Ethnic Channels Group (ECG), the world's largest ethnic broadcaster that operates 100+ television channels from around the globe, serving the multicultural population in Canada, USA, MENA and Australia, across 20+ language groups.



ECG offers complete production solutions from concept to execution, bringing dynamic and creative ideas to every project. ECG works on all types of productions including (but not limited to): Documentaries, Talk Shows, Commercials, Corporate Videos, Infomercials, Instructional Videos, Paid Programs, Sports Broadcasts, Travel Series and Music Videos





Contacts

Holly Searle -

Platform Communications - for QYOU Media -

+44 (0) 207 486 4900 -

holly(at)platformcomms.com --



Natasha Roberton

VP Marketing, QYOU Media

+49 152 2254 7680

tash(at)qyoutv.com



Jeff Walker,

Investor Relations - for The QYOU

+ 1 403 221 0915

jeff(at)howardgroupinc.com



Kimberley Ball,

Director, Media Relations - Super Channel

+ 1 416 302 6464

Kim.ball(at)superchannel.ca













