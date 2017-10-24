Business News

New Fresh Coat Painters Opens in Cary, NC

(firmenpresse) - Fresh Coat Painters of Cary offers professional painting services in Cary, Morrisville, Apex, Raleigh, Fuquay Varina, Durham and the surrounding areas.



Florence Desiree Ngollo is pleased to announce the launch of her new business, Fresh Coat Painters of Cary.



Fresh Coat offers residential and commercial painting services including interior and exterior painting, wood staining and finishing, and other services for nearly every protective coating application. Their professional painters are background checked and insured, and only use quality materials. The company offers a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and detailed quotes. Fresh Coat Painters of Cary serves Cary, Morrisville, Apex, Raleigh, Fuquay Varina, Durham and the surrounding areas.



The painting industry can struggle with professionalism and Im looking forward to changing that perception in my community. My team and I are focused not only on doing great work, but also on providing a high-quality customer service experience. We will do everything we can to make sure you are completely satisfied with your entire Fresh Coat Painters experience, Florence said.



As part of their commitment to customer service, Fresh Coat offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, so calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks.



Prior to opening Fresh Coat, Florence worked in accounting and finance. She knew she wanted to invest in starting her own business and was working with a franchise broker when she came across Fresh Coat on her own. After learning about the business model and seeing how Fresh Coat was different from the competition, she decided to open Fresh Coat Painters of Cary.



Fresh Coat Painters is an exciting opportunity because I get to own my own business while improving an industry and giving clients what theyve always wanted in a painting company  a company thats dependable, trustworthy, professional and fairly priced that does great work. Im excited about the future of Fresh Coat Painters in Cary, Florence said.





Fresh Coat was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bonds Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazines Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Associations Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. All Fresh Coat employees are trained, dependable, fully insured and background-checked and Fresh Coat Painters of Cary is bonded and insured.



Florence is opening this business with the support of her husband, Jean, and their son, Ezekiel.



For more information about Fresh Coat Painters of Cary, call (919)726-6111, email FNgollo(at)FreshCoatPainters(dot)com.



About Fresh Coat Painters



With more than 120 locations nationwide, Fresh Coat Painters brings quality customer service, top-notch painting products, professionalism and affordable pricing to the residential and commercial painting industry. They use quality, environmentally safe materials and offer a 24/7 customer service center, online scheduling, in-home color design consultations, and detailed quotes. All painters are bonded and insured employees. For more information, call 1-855-FRESH-COAT or visit us on Facebook.



The company was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. In the last year, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bonds Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazines Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Associations Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran.



Contact:

Company: Fresh Coat Franchising

Corporate Address: 10700 Montgomery Rd., #300 Cincinnati, OH 45242

Tel #: 513-605-4888

Website: http://www.freshcoatfranchise.com/

