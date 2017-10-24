ProCoater - Small Recoater by Northlab Photonics

(PresseBox) - Flexibility and user-friendliness are the most striking features of Northlab?s ProCoater. This compact fiber coating device is designed to allow flexible adaptation to a multitude of fiber diameters and recoating materials. It is now available at LASER COMPONENTS.



Weighing a mere 800 g, this handy, battery-powered device is easy to move and can be used for processing very short fiber pieces.



Its unique, square-shaped hard molds can easily be changed in a few minutes. They come in three standard sizes at 250 ?m, 400 ?m, and 600 ?m; however, due to their design, customized sizes can be made and delivered upon request.



A high-power UV LED array allows for fast curing of low and high-index coating compounds. In most instances, this process is finished in less than three seconds.



The ProCoater?s USB interface allows operators to upload up to four recoating routines and provides access to all general settings.



LASER COMPONENTS specializes in the development, manufacture, and sale of components and services in the laser and optoelectronics industry. At LASER COMPONENTS, we have been serving customers since 1982 with sales branches in five different countries. We have been producing in house since 1986 with production facilities in Germany, Canada, and the United States. In-house production makes up approximately half of our sales revenue. A family-run business, we have more than 220 employees worldwide.





