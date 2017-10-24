(firmenpresse) - Listen up skiers! Summers heading for the exit and you know what that means. You, your best mates and some ski runs to conquer
Thats all nice and simple, but theres still the tricky choice of where to go. There are loads of great ski resorts to choose from in Europe, each with their own incredible set of pistes and happening après-ski scene. Want my advice? For me, the only way is Morzine in the huge 650km Portes du Soleil area: a scintillating selection of runs (ranging from intermediate to expert), and off the snow entertainment thats perfect for both party animals and more laid-back customers. You can thank me later.
Ripping Après Ski
When the sun sets on Morzine it becomes one hell of a party town. And because its not too big, wherever the night starts your next port of call is probably just around the corner. These are my picks (discovered through detailed research) of the best joints.
The Tibetan Café start the evenings entertainment at this energetic spot.
Bar Robinson one of Morzines most popular bars is a great place to take things up a notch.
Dixie Bar chillers will dig this easy-going sports bar and its live music.
The Cavern want to party into the small hours? Look no further.
Le Crepu - open till 2am and just right for winding down after a heavy night.
Some Awesome Skiing
Morzine is in the heart of the Portes du Soleil, meaning you have the pick of as much as 650km of pistes, just waiting to be tackled. With this selection of the best areas to go, theres bound to be something for everyone in the group.
Avoriaz freestylers rejoice! This nearby resort has six terrain parks as well as plenty of gnarly high-altitude powder runs to strut your stuff.
Le Pleney close to Morzine and with a great spread of blues, challenging reds and steep wide runs, Le Pleney is perfect for intermediates in search of real challenges.
Les Gets high-altitude powder runs are the name of the game here.
And Still More Fun
If you fancy a day or twos break from the skiing but cant bring yourself to abandon the snow all together, then why not have a go at snowmobiling (either solo or with a guide depending on your confidence), ice skating or snowshoeing? Even winter paraglidings an option. Believe me when I say its completely unlike anything youll have done before.
Morzine also has an active entertainment and leisure scene off the slopes. With a cinema, indoor swimming pool, ice-hockey games every week and spa treatments theres no chance of boredom striking.
How to Get There
Getting to Morzine with Shuttle Direct is like going down a green run. Easy. Pre-book a Geneva to Morzine transfer and once youve arrived at Geneva airport, one of our friendly drivers will be waiting for you. As you and your mates travel from Geneva to Morzine, transfer your mind to thoughts of long days of skiing and lively nights of top-notch après ski.
Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre looking for an affordable Geneva to Morzine transfer, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.