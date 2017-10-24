A Lads Ski Break in Morzine

(firmenpresse) - Listen up skiers! Summers heading for the exit and you know what that means. You, your best mates and some ski runs to conquer



Thats all nice and simple, but theres still the tricky choice of where to go. There are loads of great ski resorts to choose from in Europe, each with their own incredible set of pistes and happening après-ski scene. Want my advice? For me, the only way is Morzine in the huge 650km Portes du Soleil area: a scintillating selection of runs (ranging from intermediate to expert), and off the snow entertainment thats perfect for both party animals and more laid-back customers. You can thank me later.



Ripping Après Ski



When the sun sets on Morzine it becomes one hell of a party town. And because its not too big, wherever the night starts your next port of call is probably just around the corner. These are my picks (discovered through detailed research) of the best joints.



The Tibetan Café  start the evenings entertainment at this energetic spot.

Bar Robinson  one of Morzines most popular bars is a great place to take things up a notch.

Dixie Bar  chillers will dig this easy-going sports bar and its live music.

The Cavern  want to party into the small hours? Look no further.

Le Crepu - open till 2am and just right for winding down after a heavy night.



Some Awesome Skiing



Morzine is in the heart of the Portes du Soleil, meaning you have the pick of as much as 650km of pistes, just waiting to be tackled. With this selection of the best areas to go, theres bound to be something for everyone in the group.



Avoriaz  freestylers rejoice! This nearby resort has six terrain parks as well as plenty of gnarly high-altitude powder runs to strut your stuff.

Le Pleney  close to Morzine and with a great spread of blues, challenging reds and steep wide runs, Le Pleney is perfect for intermediates in search of real challenges.

Les Gets  high-altitude powder runs are the name of the game here.





And Still More Fun



If you fancy a day or twos break from the skiing but cant bring yourself to abandon the snow all together, then why not have a go at snowmobiling (either solo or with a guide depending on your confidence), ice skating or snowshoeing? Even winter paraglidings an option. Believe me when I say its completely unlike anything youll have done before.



Morzine also has an active entertainment and leisure scene off the slopes. With a cinema, indoor swimming pool, ice-hockey games every week and spa treatments theres no chance of boredom striking.



How to Get There



Getting to Morzine with Shuttle Direct is like going down a green run. Easy. Pre-book a Geneva to Morzine transfer and once youve arrived at Geneva airport, one of our friendly drivers will be waiting for you. As you and your mates travel from Geneva to Morzine, transfer your mind to thoughts of long days of skiing and lively nights of top-notch après ski.

