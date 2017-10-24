Business News

Moovly Announces Corporate Private Galleries – allowing large organizations to share Moovly content with their audiences.



ID: 564855

(firmenpresse) - Moovly Announces Corporate Private Galleries - allowing large organizations to share Moovly content with their audiences.



VANCOUVER, CANADA -- (Oct 24, 2017) Moovly Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVY) (OTC: MVVYF) (FRANKFURT: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is launching Corporate Private Galleries, a new extension to its video production platform that enables enterprises, large organizations and brands to easily make their Moovly content available to their target audiences in organized, managed online channels.



Moovly users today can easily publish the Moovly content they created to public platforms such as YouTube, Facebook or the public Moovly Gallery. While content publishing typically happens in a random, unorganized way, organizations can use Moovly to create series of videos in different chapters or categories, presenting these videos to their audiences in a structured, easily searchable online collection. Examples include employee videos about HR or IT matters, premium customer content, product videos, brand campaign videos, video creation contests, contest content, etc. Moovlys new Corporate Private Galleries offer a solution to this need and provide a simple and secure way for organizations to offer organized channels of Moovly content to their viewers.



This solution includes:



- A private online gallery of Moovly videos that can be organized in categories and tagged for searching purposes.

- QR generation and moov.ly shortlink generation for published gallery videos, providing viewers with rapid and convenient access to videos. To support this, Moovly provides a QR Viewer app for iOs and Android devices.

- Analytics on these private galleries to provide insight in visits and views.



Geert Coppens, co-founder and CTO of Moovly commented, The new offering provides an answer to a much requested requirement expressed by corporate customers, brands and large organizations. Private Galleries complement Moovlys offering to business users that use Moovly for volume video productions which need to be offered to viewers in a rapid, private and organized way.





Stef Van Malderen, publishing manager at Plantyn, an educational publisher part of the European publishing group Infinitas Learning, commented, We have used Moovlys powerful Studio editor to create over 350 math videos for primary school teachers and students. Moovlys new private gallery offering now enables us to present these videos in a structured and easily updatable channel. Furthermore, the Moovly QR viewer app makes it very simple for children using tablets or smartphones to access our videos from the QR codes we provide with our text books.



Corporate Private Galleries are available to Moovly Business users and can be customized and branded in line with company or product graphical styles.





About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of Cloud based tools to tell Marketing Communications and Training stories using videos and presentations.



Moovlys advanced Studio editor with over 150M digital assets seamlessly integrated (via our partnerships with Shutterstock & Videoblocks), is all you need to make engaging videos to promote or explain your product and service.



Moovlys API and BOTs technology allow ourselves and 3rd parties to automate some or all of the content-making process, whether that be mass customization / personalization (Video version of MailMerge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources.



With clients including users from >300 of the Fortune 500, Small Businesses, Freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice in creating engaging video content.



Your Story begins with Moovly



For additional information regarding Moovly, please refer to its website at www.moovly.com.



Files are available for download in our press room at www.moovly.com/pressroom.



For additional information please contact:



Brendon Grunewald

President, CEO and Director

Office phone: +32 9 398 81 20

Email: press(at)moovly.com



Dan Whittle

Phone: +1 604-639-4486

Email: Daniel.whittle(at)moovly.com



Reader Advisory

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information with respect to Moovly's future business plans and the expected benefits of its products. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.



By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, Moovly's inability to continue to commercialize its products or demand for its products decreases or disappears. Other risk factors are set forth in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2016 which is available for review under the Company's corporate profile at www.sedar.com. Some other risks and factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information also include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain any necessary third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.



The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.













more PressReleases from MOOVLY MEDIA INC