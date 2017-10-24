Business News

YDreams Global Blockchain Platform Update



October 24, 2017, YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company) wishes to announce that the team is developing a new platform using blockchain infrastructure to manage Virtual Reality content, consumption and distribution, digital rights management, revenue-share accountability and customer identity management. The Arkave team is an internal team within YDreams Global that will be developing the platform. The Arkave team is about to launch the first Arkave VR gaming arena shortly and with this launch the Company is hoping to have a beta version of our new blockchain platform.



The blockchain technology is a natural choice, which also allows future integration with crypto-currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as paramount to expanding the possibilities for global revenue distribution. Daniel Japiassu, the Company's CEO states, We continue to develop our blockchain platform that will be integrated into our internal projects, with the goal of being able to integrate the blockchain technology on outside projects as well. YDreams Global has proven for over 10 years to be at the cutting edge of technology, having completed over 1,200 projects including many for Fortune 500 companies. We feel our team is capable of meeting this challenge at a time when blockchain technology is starting to gain global acceptance.



About YDreams Global



YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of todays users and consumers.



YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.





YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.



