2-in-1 solution  IIoT Edge PC and visualization in one

(firmenpresse) - The direct processing of machine data at the edge offers the advantage for IIoT applications to operate independently of the cloud and of any possible bandwidth problems. An IIoT Edge PC is particularly user-friendly when the recorded data and the defined processes can be visualized live on the machine. ICP Deutschland offers such a 2-in-1 solution with the Cloud-based IPCs PPC-F-QGW. The series is equipped with 12 "~ 19" displays, which have a capacitive or resistive touch. Inside, a powerful and fanless Intel® Celeron® J1900 SoC works with 4GB DDR3L SO-DIMM memory. For the transmission of the machine data common interfaces such as Dual GbE, USB as well as proven RS-232/422/485 are available. In addition, two mPCIe slots provide flexible expansion options. The Cloud-based IPC series is already equipped with a special IIoT software package, including a pre-installed Embedded Linux QTS operating system, standardized apps and free software tools. The container-based apps undertake for instance functions such as remote management using the QRM+ software, data processing and definition of processes using the rules engine Node-RED or translating industrial protocols into IoT protocols such as MQTT or CoAP. The extended voltage input of 9 ~ 36VDC, the operating temperature of -10~50°C and the possibility of panel or rack mounting enable a flexible use in the industrial environment right at the machine. In order to defy harsh environments, ICP Germany offers the cloud-based IPCs with IP65 protected aluminium enclosures. These can be combined with different support arm variants and internal wiring.

ICP Deutschland GmbH

Vanessa Kluge

Mahdenstr. 3

72768 Reutlingen

Germany



Phone: +49 (0)71 21 / 143 23-0

Fax: +49 (0)71 21 / 143 23-90

Email: vk(at)icp-deutschland.de



