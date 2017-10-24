Whats New in Les Gets-Morzine: 2017-2018

(firmenpresse) - Like all ski resorts, Les Gets and Morzine have been getting into gear in anticipation of the upcoming season. From upgraded ski facilities to new luxury properties, we have plenty of exciting news that will get you looking up flights to Geneva and unpacking your skis.



Luxury Properties Open Their Doors



The luxury chalet companies operating in Morzine havent been idle this year. AliKats Mountain Holidays have prepared three eye-catching properties for the season, including The View. Guests here can enjoy the Indulgence Package  after a day on the slopes a six-course menu with wines to match will be served, along with pre-dinner cocktails and aperitifs. The bottle of Bollinger on arrival is a lovely touch as well.



Hotel La Bergerie has also been making some changes. As well as providing room service for the first time, newcomers and loyal guests alike can luxuriate in a new outdoor sauna and Turkish bath. Should you prefer a more energetic warm-down, the new fitness room, equipped with 5 cardio machines, is ready and waiting.



Finally More Mountain are unveiling a brand-new catered chalet ahead of the upcoming season. Right in the heart of Morzine, the property offers a homely feel without compromising on style: Florence Knoll sofas adorn the spacious living room, which has lovely open views.



Get a Lift and Improve your French



Skiers at Les Gets can expect a smooth transfer to their piste of choice from now on thanks to the welcome addition of a high speed Ranfoilly ski lift. Able to transport 6 people at a time and reached through a magic carpet, it is anticipated it will be capable of transferring approximately 3,300 skiers an hour.



For anyone keen to tax their mind after taxing their body on the slopes, the Alpine French School in Morzine will be offering intensive courses this season, with the aim of making learners confident in approaching real-life situations  adults and children are all welcome. Conveniently the classes will be in the evening so wont get in the way of daytime plans.





New Games Bar in Les Gets



The popular LocHotel Alpensports hotel will be opening a games bar this winter, providing a great family-friendly addition to the après ski scene in Les Gets. Pool, table football, darts and board games are all on offer, while children can have fun playing with the toy library. Snacks will be available too.



