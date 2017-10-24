Manufacturing & Production

cab at the Productronica 2017: separating overlength PCB

(firmenpresse) - All the latest developments had user focus. Siegfried Schindele from cabs Electronics Sales Department says: So far it had been possible to separate with our devices pre-groved PCB types up to 600 mm in length. With the MAESTRO 6, we comply with the demands of many of our customers mainly from the lighting industry, to also separate overlength PCBs quickly and economically.



The MAESTRO 6 has been designed for applications with FR4, CEM3 or aluminum materials and the highest demands on quality and reliability. What is new with the product is the slide head including three individually adjustable roller blades. Having the carriage drive located directly behind the linear blade, PCB separation and removal are much easier. The cutting length is fully variable with all device types, also the height of the support table can be adjusted ergonomically. For preventive blades maintenance, the cutting performance is indicated. cab optionally offers a conveyor belt to collect the separated PCB.



Secure PCB magazines



Secure and flexible handling is a key feature when using PCB magazines. Depending on the PCB, manual post-processing is needed. Thereafter, the PCBs are again manually inserted into the magazine, Siegfried Schindele says. To prevent from component collisions, the South German manufacturer henceforth offers two kinds of slot locks for plastic side-walled magazines of the 600 and 700 series: onefold to individually lock magazine slots, fivefold to lock every second slot. The locks can be clipped and removed without additional tools and are resistant to heat up to 120° Celsius.



Productronica, November 14 to 17, 2017, Munich

Hall A3, cab booth 404

cab is Europes leading manufacturer of devices and systems labeling on components, products and packaging. Healthy global growth, both technical and functional lead and competent customer support are prior goals of the company. There are 350 employees in Germany and in seven subsidiaries abroad as well as 820 distribution partners in more than 80 countries to meet the targets.

Guntram Stadelmann  cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co KG  Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 14  76131 Karlsruhe/ Germany  Phone: +49 721 6626-285  Fax: +49 721 6626-249  Email: g.stadelmann(at)cab.de

