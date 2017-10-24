Working Families releases first television ad

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- Working Families is releasing today its first television ad called "Weathervane" in the lead up to the Ontario General election scheduled for June 7, 2018. The commercial is available at and will be in a strong rotation over the next few weeks across Ontario.



Patrick Dillon, spokesperson for Working Families said, "We are putting out this ad because we are concerned about inconsistencies Patrick Brown has taken on issues over his political career. As a backbench Conservative Member of Parliament during the Harper years he voted on several bills that hurt working families."



The ad contrasts the various positions that Brown has had on important issues. He claims to be in favour of equal marriage; a woman's right to choose; labour issues. Yet when it counted, Brown voted in favour of anti-labour legislation C-377; against equal marriage; and against a woman's right to choose.



"Patrick Brown has advocated, since becoming Leader, that he wants to be inclusive, yet he has produced no concrete policies to reflect that inclusiveness," said Dillon. "It's time we know where he stands on these and other issues instead of telling people what they want to hear depending on what direction the wind blows."



Working Families is made of members from the labour community who are fighting for a fair, inclusive and progressive Ontario.







