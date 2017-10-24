Veriflow Co-Founder and CTO Brighten Godfrey to Speak at CSRA's Fourth Emerging Technology Day

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- today announced that Co-Founder and CTO will present a proof of concept (PoC) at that will show how network verification with advanced mathematical algorithms is eliminating network vulnerabilities and outages. The PoC demonstration will take place on October 25 at the Marriott in Fairview Park in Fall Church, Virginia.



CSRA looks at tomorrow's innovation and recognizes how it has the ability to transform how people do business, improve the environment, and change the world. CSRA's Fourth Emerging Technology Day gives attendees the opportunity to meet eight companies that are developing innovative technologies on track to change the digital future.



: Dr. Brighten Godfrey's presentation will highlight how the core capabilities in Veriflow's patented Continuous Network Verification platform support the modernization of the network. Dr. Godfrey will show how based on the current state of the network, and with zero touch from the user, the Veriflow platform infers the desired network behavior to automate thousands of checks that verify network behavior or intent. Veriflow provides a new level of assurance about network correctness based on mathematical verification of the entire network state using advanced algorithms and a predictive model of network behavior. With continuous network verification, Veriflow limits human error due to network complexity and predicts network outages and vulnerabilities. The result is a dramatic improvement in network design, implementation and operation, allowing the rigorous assurance of network resilience and protection that is required to support the digital transformation of business and the world.



8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2017



Marriott in Fairview Park

3111 Fairview Park Dr.

Falls Church, VA 22042



: To assure the network is agile, resilient and protected, a new method of providing verification that the entire network will operate as intended is required. Through its continuous network verification platform, Veriflow proactively and comprehensively assures that network reality matches the business intent. Veriflowing (the process of proactively verifying every network change) within any network operations workflow increases agility while reducing provisioning times. Veriflow instills confidence before, during and after any change, update or rollout within the networking environment. The result is a dramatic improvement in network agility, design, implementation and operation, allowing for rigorous assurance of network resilience and protection.





If you would like to schedule a demonstration with Brighten and the Veriflow team, please RSVP to .



Veriflow's Continuous Network Verification platform assures network correctness, based on mathematical verification of the entire network state using advanced algorithms and a predictive model of network behavior. With Continuous Network Verification, Veriflow predicts network outages and vulnerabilities before they occur. The result is a dramatic improvement in network agility, design, implementation and operation, allowing for rigorous assurance of network resilience and protection. Veriflow is backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Menlo Ventures, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. To learn more, visit and follow us on Twitter .







