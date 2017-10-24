Tall Trees LED Company Mobilizes to Target the Emerging Legal Cannabis Marketplace with Revolutionary Industry Specific Lighting Solutions

ID: 564876

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- Tall Trees LED Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Light Engine Design Corp (OTC PINK: TLED) announces today that it will target the swiftly expanding legal cannabis market with the offering of the Company's proprietary LED technology. Customized to heighten and balance terpene levels and a spectrum of other natural therapeutic compounds, Tall Trees brings to market advancements in lighting solutions that can be tailored to selectively breed individual strains for the effective treatment of a range of neurological, gastrointestinal, and metabolic illnesses.



Robert Manes, CEO, Tall Trees LED Company, stated: "It's with extreme anticipation that we move forward in the continuing discovery of the biophotonic manipulation of terpene production. Simply stated, we are focusing on the utilization of state-of-the-art lighting applications and organic nutrients to adjust terpene profiles and other chemical constituents of therapeutic value." Terpenes are hydrocarbons widely present in nature. In addition to enhancing the perception of aroma and flavor, terpenes are also powerful anti-inflammatories and have been found to synergistically heighten the therapeutic values of select strains of cannabis. Specific terpenes have been identified to assist in the treatment of many prevalent illnesses.



Tall Trees, an industry leader in photobiological lighting, has produced frequency-specific lighting for agriculture, algae manipulation, and phototherapeutic purposes since 2006. With a vision for the potentially robust level of growth that is forecasted for the legal medicinal cannabis industry, management believes that demand for ultra-premium lighting technologies in this market can still be highly exponential. Manes continued, "While we adamantly insist that our products are exclusively used in accordance with local legal parameters, there are organizations, domestic and abroad, that are conducting extensive research into the viability of legal medical cannabis as a treatment for a wide spectrum of debilitating and deadly diseases."





Although the Company has had a diversified focus, horticultural lighting has long been a strong-suit for the Company. Manes was approached in 2006 to research and study the then-current effectiveness of LED horticultural lighting. Through scientific analysis and extensive hands-on research, the Company has developed a highly advanced proprietary spectrum design. In addition, he has written a book titled "How to Grow Marijuana with LEDs," which is due to be updated and re-released in 4Q 2017. Robert earned Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science (Computer Management Information Systems / Aviation) degrees from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.



According to Manes, even after all these years in business, the Company is proud of its record of customer satisfaction. "We regularly receive praise for aesthetic, flavor and aroma potential that our lighting provides, and several of our customers have reported winning various competitions in the cannabis industry, such as the Amsterdam, California and Washington Cannabis Cups, and most recently, a 1st and 2nd place in Arizona's 2017 ERRL Cup."



According to , "North American marijuana sales grew by an unprecedented 30% in 2016 to $6.7 billion as the legal market expands in the U.S. and Canada, according to the cited report by . North American sales are projected to top $20.2 billion by 2021 assuming a compound annual growth rate of 25%. The report includes Canada for the first time as it moves towards implementing legal adult use of marijuana." The article continues by highlighting that cannabis industry momentum continues to surpass even the .com era, during which time, the GDP grew at a blistering pace of 22%. "Thirty percent is an astounding number especially when you consider that the industry is still in its infancy."



Light Engine Design Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tall Trees LED Company (), is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). Tall Trees LED Company specializes in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures for frequency-specific biological lighting industries, including cannabis, food crops, herbs and spices, algae, light therapy and reduction of light pollution. The Company stresses that its products should not be used for illegal purposes.



Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Robert Manes

910 502 0215





more PressReleases from Light Engine Design Corp