Business News

Wärtsilä to build energy storage system for Singapore's Energy Market Authority and SP Group

ID: 564888

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 24 October 2017 at 12.00 pm EEST



The technology group Wärtsilä announced today that CW Group has awarded it the

provision of a 2.4 MW/2.4MWh energy storage system (ESS) test bed for

Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA), a statutory board under the Ministry

of Trade and Industry of Singapore and SP Group, a leading energy utility

company in Asia Pacific. CW Group has been contracted by EMA and SP Group to

implement this project.



The Wärtsilä solution will incorporate GEMS software from Greensmith Energy, a

Wärtsilä company. This test bed will be Singapore's first utility-scale ESS, and

the first such project in Asia for Wärtsilä / Greensmith. The plant is expected

to be fully operational during the latter part of 2018.



Energy storage capacity will support Singapore's use of solar power by providing

energy reserves and reducing peak demand. It will also assist EMA and SP Group

to evaluate the performance of ESS technologies in the country's hot and humid

climate, its impact on the electricity grid, and to establish future guidelines

for ESS deployments.



Commenting on the project, Mr. Ng Wai Choong, CEO of EMA said; "Insights from

this test bed will be useful for Singapore to learn how storage could enhance

the stability of the grid, provide quick response capacity, and improve

operational flexibility. We are also exploring how to couple energy storage with

solar forecasting capabilities to enable greater deployment of solar in

Singapore." Singapore aims to have 1 GW of its electricity from solar power by

2020, thereby significantly reducing the country's environmental foot print.



"As our first major energy storage deployment in Asia, the project represents a

clear endorsement of our advanced technology and software, proven in over 6

countries, along with turnkey (EPC) capabilities provided by Wärtsilä /



Greensmith in Singapore and Asia at-large. Energy storage is rapidly becoming a

key issue for the global energy markets, and our solutions provide grid

stability while enabling the integration of large scale deployments of solar and

other renewable resources" said Andrew Tang, Senior Vice President, Greensmith

Energy - a Wärtsilä Company.



Wärtsilä closed the acquisition of Greensmith Energy Management Systems Inc in

July 2017. Greensmith is a leading energy storage integrator with over 150MW

deployed in North America. Greensmith provides a full range of solutions

including the turnkey delivery of storage systems complete with software

controls to maximize returns for system owners/operators.



Link to image

Caption: The Wärtsilä and CW Group teams at Singapore International Energy Week

(SIEW) 2017.

Third from left Mr William Wong, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for CW Group

Holdings Limited and first from left Mr Nicolas Leong, Business Development

Manager, South East Asia at Wärtsilä Energy Solutions.



For more information, please contact:



Nicolas Leong

Business Development Manager, South East Asia

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions

Tel: +65 8339 5334

nicolas.leong(at)wartsila.com



Andrew Tang

Senior Vice President, Business Development

Greensmith Energy, a Wärtsilä Company

Tel. +1 (888) 882-7430 x112

andrew.tang(at)wartsila.com



Susanna Siira

General Manager, Area Marketing and Market Development

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions

Tel: +358 400 606 082

susanna.siira(at)wartsila.com





Wärtsilä Energy Solutions in brief

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions is a leading global energy system integrator offering

a broad range of environmentally sound solutions. Our offering includes ultra-

flexible internal combustion engine based power plants, utility-scale solar PV

power plants, energy storage & integration solutions, as well as LNG terminals

and distribution systems. The flexible and efficient Wärtsilä solutions provide

customers with superior value and enable a transition to a more sustainable and

modern energy system. As of 2017, Wärtsilä has 65 GW of installed power plant

capacity in 177 countries around the world.

https://www.smartpowergeneration.com/



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle

solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable

innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and

economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016,

Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000

employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70

countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

https://www.wartsila.com/









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp