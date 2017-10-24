Wärtsilä to build energy storage system for Singapore's Energy Market Authority and SP Group

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 24 October 2017 at 12.00 pm EEST
The technology group Wärtsilä announced today that CW Group has awarded it the
provision of a 2.4 MW/2.4MWh energy storage system (ESS) test bed for
Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA), a statutory board under the Ministry
of Trade and Industry of Singapore and SP Group, a leading energy utility
company in Asia Pacific. CW Group has been contracted by EMA and SP Group to
implement this project.
The Wärtsilä solution will incorporate GEMS software from Greensmith Energy, a
Wärtsilä company. This test bed will be Singapore's first utility-scale ESS, and
the first such project in Asia for Wärtsilä / Greensmith. The plant is expected
to be fully operational during the latter part of 2018.
Energy storage capacity will support Singapore's use of solar power by providing
energy reserves and reducing peak demand. It will also assist EMA and SP Group
to evaluate the performance of ESS technologies in the country's hot and humid
climate, its impact on the electricity grid, and to establish future guidelines
for ESS deployments.
Commenting on the project, Mr. Ng Wai Choong, CEO of EMA said; "Insights from
this test bed will be useful for Singapore to learn how storage could enhance
the stability of the grid, provide quick response capacity, and improve
operational flexibility. We are also exploring how to couple energy storage with
solar forecasting capabilities to enable greater deployment of solar in
Singapore." Singapore aims to have 1 GW of its electricity from solar power by
2020, thereby significantly reducing the country's environmental foot print.
"As our first major energy storage deployment in Asia, the project represents a
clear endorsement of our advanced technology and software, proven in over 6
countries, along with turnkey (EPC) capabilities provided by Wärtsilä /
More information:
Greensmith in Singapore and Asia at-large. Energy storage is rapidly becoming a
key issue for the global energy markets, and our solutions provide grid
stability while enabling the integration of large scale deployments of solar and
other renewable resources" said Andrew Tang, Senior Vice President, Greensmith
Energy - a Wärtsilä Company.
Wärtsilä closed the acquisition of Greensmith Energy Management Systems Inc in
July 2017. Greensmith is a leading energy storage integrator with over 150MW
deployed in North America. Greensmith provides a full range of solutions
including the turnkey delivery of storage systems complete with software
controls to maximize returns for system owners/operators.
Link to image
Caption: The Wärtsilä and CW Group teams at Singapore International Energy Week
(SIEW) 2017.
Third from left Mr William Wong, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for CW Group
Holdings Limited and first from left Mr Nicolas Leong, Business Development
Manager, South East Asia at Wärtsilä Energy Solutions.
For more information, please contact:
Nicolas Leong
Business Development Manager, South East Asia
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions
Tel: +65 8339 5334
nicolas.leong(at)wartsila.com
Andrew Tang
Senior Vice President, Business Development
Greensmith Energy, a Wärtsilä Company
Tel. +1 (888) 882-7430 x112
andrew.tang(at)wartsila.com
Susanna Siira
General Manager, Area Marketing and Market Development
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions
Tel: +358 400 606 082
susanna.siira(at)wartsila.com
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions in brief
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions is a leading global energy system integrator offering
a broad range of environmentally sound solutions. Our offering includes ultra-
flexible internal combustion engine based power plants, utility-scale solar PV
power plants, energy storage & integration solutions, as well as LNG terminals
and distribution systems. The flexible and efficient Wärtsilä solutions provide
customers with superior value and enable a transition to a more sustainable and
modern energy system. As of 2017, Wärtsilä has 65 GW of installed power plant
capacity in 177 countries around the world.
https://www.smartpowergeneration.com/
Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle
solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable
innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and
economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016,
Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000
employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70
countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
https://www.wartsila.com/
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via GlobeNewswire