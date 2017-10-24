Transportation & Logistics

Book Your Place at Freight in the City Expo 2017

(firmenpresse) - After two highly successful years, the annual Freight in the City Expo is about to hit London once again. Judging by the past years, and with an estimated 1,000 people expected in attendance, this year's edition is set to be one of the most important dates on the transport industry event calendar.



Freight in the City 2017



With an objective of "promoting sustainable urban deliveries", the expo should be of interest to any forward thinking, London-based haulage operators who want to learn about the technology, vehicles and equipment that are emerging to facilitate a cleaner and greener delivery industry. The Freight in the City organisation is committed to encouraging quieter and safer urban deliveries, focusing on issues such as alternative fuels, lower emissions, improved air quality and congestion reduction.



Along with the more than 50 exhibitors for the 2017 event, the diverse seminar programme will bring together some of the most influential and important keynote speakers in the industry. This highly collaborative event seeks to encourage discussion about sustainable logistics practices from around the world.

LoCITY



This year, the event will play host to the TfL's (Transport for London) LoCITY programme, which has been created to generate awareness of the availability and importance of low-emission commercial vehicles. Sponsored by Fuso Canter and Mercedes-Benz Trucks, it is expected to be a major draw card on the programme schedule, showcasing a range of the latest in urban delivery equipment.



What's On?



While the programme may still be updated, the rough schedule includes a welcome introduction and keynote speech, followed by four information/discussion sessions.

The Future is Now: This session will focus on how the industry sector will adapt to the needs of the city of tomorrow. It will cover numerous projects and feature several speakers, who will talk about the innovations and technology thats aimed at improving the future of sustainable urban deliveries.





LoCITY: This session will offer an insight into how TfL are getting on with their sustainability programmes, including the Low Emission Zone and the Draft Transport Strategy.



Freight Expectations: Led by a panel of logistics and freight experts, this session will consider (among other things) the future of autonomous vehicles, load consolidation, city diesel bans, congestion issues, Direct Vision Standards and future fuels.



Safe and Secure: This final session will cover the issues of safety and security issues that are faced by urban delivery professionals. These will include data harnessing, terrorism, legal issues and the use of electric vehicles.



A Valuable Networking Opportunity



For professionals with a vested interest in sustainable urban logistics, the expo provides an excellent platform for sharing innovation and information, as well as for networking with global industry peers. The opportunity to meet and connect with operators from foreign countries affords the opportunity for not only the exchange of ideas, but also for the forging of solid professional relationships.



Details of Freight in the City



Where: The expo will be held in the Great Hall of the famous Alexandra Palace in London, N22 7AY.

When: 7 November 2017 from 9am.

Cost: Free to industry members.

Register: While tickets are free, you're still required to register for the event. You can do so via social media channels or at www.freightinthecity.com.

Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry. Connecting professionals across the UK and Europe through their website, Haulage Exchange offers a valuable service providing information on events like Freight in the City and all the latest news from the industry. Matching delivery work with available vehicles, over 4,500 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.

