Find The Most Luxurious French Lingerie Ranges Such As Lise Charmel Secret Turquoise Set Available At This Online Boutique

ID: 564896

(firmenpresse) - Juste Moi have announced the new arrival of the Lise Charmel Secret Turquoise lingerie set to their range. The online UK lingerie boutique offers their customers the latest French lingerie brands and premium swimwear.



For more information please visit the website here: https://www.justemoi.co.uk/brands/lise-charmel.



Juste Moi is an online boutique which is one of the UKs largest online stockists of luxury lingerie, swimwear, nightwear and loungewear. They search for the worlds best luxury brands and and lingerie styles to offer their customers a large selection of pieces to choose from.



They offer premier ranges from luxury French lingerie designers and the latest swimwear designs. Customers can browse and purchase luxury garments online from the comfort of their own homes, while still receiving the same level of attention to detail and the expertise and knowledge of the trained staff found in lingerie shops in order to find the absolute best fit and styles available.



The luxury retailer have announced the latest addition to their range of lingerie. Lise Charmel have introduced their new Secret Turquoise lingerie set to their line up of garments. The elegant set is designed using embroidered patterns in radiant blue colours and features Swarovski crystals. The set is made up of three different bra styles and three styles of briefs six customers can mix and match to finds their perfect look.



Lise Charmel is a French lingerie brand that is well known for their silk lingerie and sumptuous lace finishes all created from luxury fabrics. The site also explains that they are one of the few remaining design houses in France that produces bras for back sizes starting at 32 and cup sizes that range from A to G. They also produce the Eprise collection for cup sizes E to G.



The company pride themselves on focusing on their customers needs and desires and they take the time to know their brand and products thoroughly so that they can recommend the best pieces to their customers. Juste Moi are also experts at lingerie fitting and offer customers advice on how they can best flatter and accentuate their bodies with the correctly fitting lingerie.





Those wishing to find out more about Juste Moi and the Lise Charmel Secret Turquoise range can visit the website on the link provided above.

Juste Moi

https://www.justemoi.co.uk/

Juste Moi

https://www.justemoi.co.uk/

+44-1803-833070

6 Foss Street

Dartmouth

United Kingdom

more PressReleases from Juste Moi