Digicel renews A2P SMS revenue partnership with Anam for five years

(firmenpresse) - October 24, 2017; Dublin, Ireland. Digicel has extended its A2P SMS partnership with Anam for a further five years to run to 2023.



The partnership with Anam enables Digicel to secure its international traffic channels against SMS fraud and Spam. The new deal, announced in Montego Bay, Jamaica last week, extends the current arrangement due to run out March 2018 by a further five years to April 2023.



Digicel had engaged Anam in 2015 for a three year term to filter, monitor and report on international A2P SMS on the Operators 31 networks across the Caribbean, Central America and South East Asia. Anams A2P ASSURE gives Mobile Operators the ability to detect and monetise revenue leakage associated with mobile messaging, while patented core SMS Firewall functionality also provides protection against unwanted SMS (Spam) traffic.



Vanessa Slowey, Digicel CEO Caribbean and Central America, explains; We are always looking for new and innovative ways to improve our network and deliver the best experience for our customers. Our partnership with Anam gives us a state of the art solution to protect our customers, guards against revenue fraud and opens up new revenue streams.



Said Brian DArcy, Anam CCO We are delighted to renew the contract with Digicel; the five year extension represents an unequivocal seal of approval for both Anams product, our working relationship and the in-life monetisation benefits of our solution. As joint stakeholders in monetising A2P on Digicels network, we look forward to our continued excellent close collaboration.



