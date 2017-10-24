Manufacturing & Production

Newtec Dialog® boosts banking and backhaul in Mozambique

(firmenpresse) - MAPUTO, Mozambique, and SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, 24 October 2017. Newtec  a specialist in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications  today announced its Newtec Dialog® multiservice platform is being used by publicly-owned telecommunications specialist Teledata for hundreds of mobile backhaul (2G, 3G) and banking application sites across Mozambique.



The Newtec Dialog platform, with a HUB 4IF Hub Module at its core, will power Teledatas cellular backhaul network using Newtec Dialog modems (MDM3310 Satellite Modem). The platform is also connecting hundreds of ATMs using Newtecs MDM2500 IP Satellite Modem at the remote sites, as well as providing back-up connectivity to improve higher reliability for the regional bank branches.



Teledata chose the platform due to its multiservice capabilities and scalability which enable Teledata to serve numerous markets via one platform. Additionally, the jitter and quality of service performances by Newtec Dialog allow Teledata to provide a very high quality backhaul service. The simple and cost-effective migration from existing technology to the Newtec Dialog platform was also a key factor.



Upgrading our networks to a single multiservice platform using Newtec Dialog enables us to simplify our day-to-day operations and to deliver reliable connectivity to a large number of sites across Mozambique, said Xavier de Jesus Maria, CEO of Teledata. The scalability of the platform means it can meet our needs both now and in the future, allowing us to operate flexibly and have the potential to offer improved and additional services for our customers.



Teledatas services powered by the Newtec Dialog platform will utilize two spot beams on the Intelsat EpicNG 33e Ku-band High Throughput Satellite (HTS).



As well as TDMA and SCPC, Newtec Dialog features the award-winning return link technology Mx-DMA®, which delivers the efficiency of SCPC with the dynamic bandwidth allocation of TDMA. This means that bandwidth can be changed and adapted on-demand, giving more control and increased efficiency while making it easy to shift capacity to each site as required. This is especially useful for HTS-powered services.





Pieter-Paul Mooijman, Newtecs Regional Sales Director Africa, said: Newtec Dialogs multiservice capabilities and high efficiency have been crucial in the successful commencement of this project, which will deliver significant capacity gains to Teledata by migrating its operations onto a single platform. Alongside this, the flexibility provided by our Mx-DMA return link technology has allowed the company to better manage the bandwidth at its cellular backhaul sites, which will result in significant cost savings.



About Newtec

Newtec, www.newtec.eu, is specialized in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications. As a pioneer in the industry, Newtec is dedicated to creating new possibilities for the broadcast, consumer and enterprise VSAT, government and defense, cellular backhaul and trunking and mobility, offshore and maritime markets. Our products and technologies can be applied in a wide range of single and multiservice applications from DTH broadcasting, video contribution and distribution and disaster recovery and backbones for cellular backhauling, to small and medium enterprises, SCADA and oil and gas networks, aircrafts and vessels.



Since 1985, our dedicated team of specialists has set industry standards with the most efficient, scalable and economical technology solutions. New challenges and customer needs offer opportunities to explore new boundaries. This empowers us to work even harder, helping customers to perform their best so that, together, we can make the world a safer, more informed and connected place. As a result, more than 3 billion people watch TV every day thanks to Newtec technology.



Newtec is a European company headquartered in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. Through additional commercial offices in Dubai (UAE), Singapore, Beijing (China), Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Stamford, CT (USA) as well as an extensive network of over 100 certified partners, Newtec can meet customers needs worldwide.



About Teledata

Teledata de Moçambique Lda, www.teledata.mz, established in 1989, with the purpose of providing data and internet is currently 100 percent owned by the public company Telecomunicações de Moçambique (TDM). Based on its experience, Teledata has the knowledge and infrastructure with which it provides services to the corporate market in data communication and internet.

