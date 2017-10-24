Telecommunication

Three UK Selects MYCOM OSI to Assure Worlds First Telco Cloud

(firmenpresse) - London, UK, 24th October 2017  MYCOM OSI, the leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to the worlds largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that Three UK has selected MYCOM OSI to assure its next generation core network which deploys NFV (Network Functions Virtualization), SDN (Software Defined Networks) and will be part of the worlds first Telco Cloud.



Three UK is deploying the worlds first fully integrated cloud native core network that will enable massive scalability, elasticity, and better reliability, so as to provide the highest quality and service experience possible for Threes customers, as demand for VoLTE, high definition video and other digital services continue to grow. In addition, it will provide improved agility to rapidly respond to customers dynamic service demands while preparing for IoT and 5G.



MYCOM OSIs Experience Assurance and Analytics (EAA) product suite will be deployed to monitor Three UKs all-new Telco Cloud which is based on the ETSI NFV MANO framework, incorporates open-source technologies, such as Red Hat® OpenStack Platform, and spans several new state-of-the-art datacentres architected for full geo-redundant high-availability. EAA will assure both new virtualized and existing physical networks, and provide closed-loop assurance-driven orchestration based on end-to-end network and service quality.



Three UK selected MYCOM OSIs Experience Assurance and Analytics (EAA) after a detailed investigation of the market and ranked MYCOM OSIs capabilities and roadmap as the best solution to meet their requirements.



The MYCOM OSI Experience Assurance and Analytics solution provides Three UK with:



 Single, integrated assurance suite that manages end-to-end network and service quality across all hybrid (virtual and physical) Telco (3G/4G RAN, Backhaul/transmission, Core, Messaging) and IT (Cloud/Datacenter/Application) network domains



 Proactive and real-time surveillance with automated bottom-up service impact and top-down root cause analyses

 Dynamic on-boarding and lifecycle management through catalog-driven service modelling with automated discovery, monitoring, visualization, alerting and analysis for virtual and physical infrastructure components

 Closed-loop assurance, with policy- and analytics-driven auto-recovery and self-healing support integrating to Orchestration engines (Service and Domain), Inventory/Configuration Management, IT Service Management

 Ecosystem and framework-agnostic interoperability to NFV, SDN, virtualization and Telco Cloud vendors and open source technologies through industry standard open APIs (such as TMF Open APIs)

 Cloud-native and self-orchestrated assurance suite that is based on microservices architecture principles, containerization, big data storage, elastic auto-scaling and agile DevOps development / deployment



MYCOM OSI were the best fit for our strategy of delivering a quality and reliable network experience for all of our customers, said Bryn Jones, Chief Technical Officer of Three UK.



We are excited and privileged to be selected by Three UK for the worlds foremost network virtualization project. While others are debating various approaches and standards, Three has designed a leading architecture, selected leading partners and is now leading its peer group in deploying Telco Cloud, commented MYCOM OSI President and CTO, Mounir Ladki. MYCOM OSIs Assurance suite will enable Three to deliver market-leading customer experience, agility, scale and reliability whilst embracing exciting new opportunities with digital services, IoT and 5G.



About Three

Three UK is a communications company focused on making the industry better for everyone.



We want to give customers a quality, reliable experience and address the industry issues that frustrate them.



We continue to look at ways of improving the services we offer our customers.



Three UK carries 36% of the UKs mobile data traffic. Our network covers 98% of the UK population.



Three UK is part of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd group of companies which has mobile operations in 11 countries.



Three UK employs more than 4,400 people across its offices in Maidenhead, Glasgow and Reading and its 324 retail stores.



For more information visit www.three.co.uk



About MYCOM OSI

MYCOM OSI is a leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to Tier-1 CSPs including AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Globe, Reliance Jio, Safaricom, Sprint, STC, Telefónica, Telenor, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Its telecom-centric solutions, which include Performance Management, Fault Management, Service Management, Automation/Orchestration, and Network Analytics: create intelligence out of billions of disparate data across vendors, technologies and domains; align network, service and customer teams; empower users with flexibility and autonomy from vendors; deliver efficiency through automation/orchestration capabilities. MYCOM OSI is headquartered in London UK, has 250+ staff worldwide and has been 100% focused on telecom networks for 25+ years.



Further information about MYCOM OSI can be found at www.mycom-osi.com.



Follow us on Twitter (at)mycomosi or our LinkedIn company profile.

Ian Meakin

MYCOM OSI

+44 (0)7773 778 510

ian.meakin(at)mycom-osi.com

