RTI CEO to Speak at Fog World Congress 2017

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Stan Schneider, will be speaking at the OpenFog Consortium's addressing key technical challenges across the IIoT. RTI joined the OpenFog Consortium as an early member in 2016, and Dr. Schneider serves as a chair on the conference's keynote committee.



Schneider will help kick off the conference by introducing keynote speaker, Jan Becker, CEO and co-founder of Apex.AI. In his keynote session titled, "Autonomous Driving: From Research to Product Development," Becker will discuss how the development of connected and autonomous vehicles intersects with many of the ongoing efforts of the fog computing community.



On the final day of the conference, Schneider will participate in a panel titled, "Fog Software and Software Infrastructure." Alongside industry experts from ClearBlade, GE Digital and SAP Labs, Schneider will address a number of key issues around building and deploying software and software infrastructure in support of large, complex fog applications. This panel of experts will also explain the difference between the cloud and the edge, and discuss security, standards and interoperability in regard to fog computing.



Immediately following, Schneider will participate in a panel titled, "V2X: Advancements in Vehicle Communications Technologies." Schneider will join industry leaders from ETSI MEC and the OpenFog Consortium to discuss V2X (Vehicle to Everything Connectivity) across consumer and commercial vehicles and transportation systems, and how vehicle-to-cloud solutions using a fog computing architecture support will enable autonomous driving.



Fog World Congress is a three-day, multitrack conference that will take place Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 2017 at the Santa Clara Marriott. Fog World Congress is the first conference that brings together industry and research to explore the technologies, challenges, industry deployments and opportunities in fog computing and networking.





RTI will also be exhibiting at the event in Booth #306. Additional details can be found below.



Fog World Congress 2017

Keynote Introduction: Mon., Oct. 30, 2017 at 2:25 p.m. PT

Fog Software Panel: Weds., Nov. 1, 2017 from 10:30-11:20 a.m. PT

Vehicle Communications Panel: Wed., Nov. 1, 2017 from 11:20 a.m.-12:10 p.m. PT

Santa Clara Marriott, 2700 Mission College Blvd., Santa Clara, CA, 95054; Booth #306



For additional information and a full conference agenda, please visit:



Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.



RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networking(SM).



RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.



RTI is hiring aggressively; see .







