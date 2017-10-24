Pitchblack Reports AGM Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- Pitchblack Resources Ltd. (NEX: PIT.H) ("Pitchblack" or the "Company") is pleased to report that shareholders overwhelmingly approved all matters considered at the annual and special shareholders' meeting held on October 18, 2017. The Company expresses thanks to shareholders for their significant participation, as the total number of shares voted at the meeting represented 69% of the outstanding Pitchblack common shares.



The shareholders approved the proposed consolidation of common shares on the basis of one new common share for up to every four existing common shares and the proposed name change of the Company to "Troilus Gold". Over 99% of the shares voted approved the proposed consolidation and name change. The consolidation and name change will only be effected upon the successful completion of the Company's acquisition from Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. of an option to buy the Troilus Gold Project. Please see the Company's press releases of June 21, 2017 and September 8, 2017 for more information on the pending transaction.



Among other things, shareholders also voted for the re-election of the Company's director candidates and for the re-appointment of UHY McGovern Hurley as auditors of the Company.



About Pitchblack Resources Ltd.



Pitchblack has uranium and gold assets in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The Company is currently reviewing the potential of these properties.



Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information



This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for developing its properties, the ability to close the proposed Troilus acquisition transaction, satisfaction of all conditions precedent, receipt of any required third party and regulatory approvals and other transaction statements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: transaction risks; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.





