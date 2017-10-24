Business News

Tower One Signs Collocation Agreement with Claro



Vancouver, BC, Canada - October 24, 2017 - Tower One Wireless Corp (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (Tower One or the Company) announces that one of its operating subsidiaries has signed a Collocation Agreement with Claro in Colombia.





The Collocation Agreement allows the company to lease tower sites to Claro.



Alex Ochoa, CEO of Tower One, states: This is the first step in the Collocation of Tower Ones cell tower infrastructure in Colombia, allowing the company to potentially double revenue by having a second tenant for all of our towers. Tower One currently has a pipeline of over 150 tower sites, and is continuing to build new towers each month.



Claro is part of América Móvil, a Mexican telecom group serving clients in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay.



About Tower One Wireless Corp.

Tower One builds, owns, and leases a portfolio of wireless infrastructure assets to wireless carriers on long term contracts. Tower One is one of a few publicly traded small cap companies in the tower and wireless infrastructure industry. Tower One is operated by a team of telecom and finance professionals with a long history in the telecom and wireless infrastructure business. At Managements election 30 million shares issued to Tower One Management cannot be sold for three years. Tower One Wireless is currently focused on 4G & 5G LTE infrastructure expansion in Latin America.



Contact:

Robert Nick Horsley, Director

nick(at)toweronewireless.com

(604) 559-8051

www.toweronewireless.com



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as may, expect, estimate, anticipate, intend, believe and continue or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, present and future business strategies, the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. There can be no assurance that the proposed Transaction will be completed or, if completed, will be successful.



Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events, level of activity, performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: (i) that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; (ii) that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; (iii) risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions with the business; (v) competition; (iv) the uncertainty of profitability based upon the Companys history of losses; (xiii) risks related to environmental regulation and liability; (vi) risks associated with failure to maintain community acceptance, agreements and permissions (generally referred to as social licence); (vii) risks relating to obtaining and maintaining all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations relating to the continued operation and development of the Companys projects; (viii) risks related to the outcome of legal actions; (ix) political and regulatory risks; (x) risks related to current global financial conditions; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties related to the Companys prospects, assets and business strategy. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Companys expectations include, litigation, global economic climate, loss of key employees and consultants, additional funding requirements, changes in laws, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.







Tower One Wireless wurde im Jahr 2015 gegründet, um qualitativ hochwertige Mobilnetzstandorte auf südamerikanischen Märkten zu besitzen und zu betreiben, die ein starkes Nutzerwachstum aufweisen.





