Versus Systems CEO Matthew Pierce to Present at Incite Group Brand Marketing Summit



New York, New York - October 24, 2017 - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS, OTCQB: VRSSF, FRA: BMVA) today announced that CEO Matthew Pierce is a featured speaker at the Incite Group Brand Marketing Summit which takes place October 24-25, 2017 in New York City, New York.



Matthew will present the Versus in-game prizing platform as a part of the summits Personalization and Experience track. More details here http://www.incite-group.com/events/east/conference-agenda.php.



Versus is happy to be presenting at the Incite Marketing Summit in NYC this year. Speaking about the latest advertising technologies with experts from NBC, Verizon, Samsung, and Sony is an honor said Matthew Pierce, founder and CEO of Versus Systems. We believe that conditional prizing, which the Versus platform enables in all interactive media, including mobile, PC, and console video games, will be the next revolution in advertising technology - making games even more fun by offering players the opportunity to win real prizes they care about inside their favorite games - and were excited to talk about it at the premiere branding and AdTech conference in NewYork.



Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game conditional prizing and promotions engine that enables every mobile, PC and video game player to compete for and win real stakes while playing at home. Versus allows game developers and publishers to provide players with prizes that players can win inside their favorite games, adding a new dimension to gameplay, as well as engagement never before experienced. Versus prizing includes gear, apparel, tickets, energy drinks, and downloadable content from brands like Tier 1, Han Cholo, Rockstar Energy Drink and others. Learn more at https://www.versussystems.com.



