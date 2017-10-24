Sauce Labs Names Brad Adelberg as Vice President of Engineering

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- Sauce Labs, Inc., provider of the world's largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications, today announced the appointment of Brad Adelberg, Ph.D., as vice president of engineering. In this role, Adelberg will be responsible for leading the teams that develop cloud-based solutions to meet customer demands for a highly reliable and scalable continuous testing platform.



Adelberg brings more than 20 years of experience to his position at Sauce Labs. Working at both start-ups and large corporations, he joins the team from Oracle, where he spent six years as vice president of development focusing on data integration. Before then, he was vice president of engineering at startup C3. During his time there, Adelberg most notably led the development of what is now the C3 IoT Platform.



"As someone who has led agile development teams for years, I immediately recognized the tremendous value that Sauce Lab provides to development teams everywhere," said Adelberg, vice president of engineering. "We are solving a core problem for modern development teams and I am energized to work alongside Sauce's talented group of engineers to add even more value to our continuous testing platform."



Before entering the development and engineering space, Adelberg studied for 10 years at Stanford University, where he received his bachelor's degree, master's degree and a doctorate in electrical engineering. He also taught computer science for four years at Northwestern University.



"Brad's proven track record for successfully leading geographically dispersed development teams made the hiring decision easy," said Charles Ramsey, CEO of Sauce Labs. "As we enter our next phase of growth, we need to innovate more quickly. I'm confident that Brad is the right leader to guide our engineering team through the changes required to accelerate innovation."







