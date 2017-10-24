New Age Beverages Corporation Invited to Present at Maxim Group's Innovative Leaders in Beverage Conference

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- (NASDAQ: NBEV) the Colorado-based leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company today announced that the Company has been invited to present at Maxim Group's Innovative Leaders in Beverage Institutional Investor Conference to be held on Thursday, November 9th 2017.



Since uplisting onto the NASDAQ Exchange in February the Company has eliminated virtually all debt, completed three additional acquisitions, developed a number of new products on its acquired platforms and expanded retail distribution by over 15,000 new outlets. In addition to those developments, New Age recently signed an agreement with , one of the leading sales and marketing agencies in the United States to expand traditional key account penetration, and completed a partnership with , the largest food redistributor in the United States to penetrate new channels including foodservice, offices, hospitals and others.



New Age Beverages has developed a portfolio of better-for-you beverages over the past year that includes XingTea®, Aspen Pure® Probiotic water, Búcha® Live (organic) Kombucha, Marley® (coffee, relaxation drinks and organic mate), Coco-Libre® (coconut waters and sparkling coconut waters), and a number of impending products for the medical channel through their Health Sciences Division including PediaAde, Enhanced (Enhanced Recovery After Surgery), and others.



At the Maxim Investor Conference, New Age management will be conducting one-on-one investor meetings, unveiling its latest new products, and discussing its financial performance and outlook for 2018. There will also be panelist discussions surrounding topics such as trends in the industry, and the landscape for mergers and acquisitions.



New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company that was founded in 2003. The Company competes in the fast-growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters and Functional Waters with the brands XingTea®, Marley One Drop®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingEnergy®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate, Coco-Libre®, PediaAde, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites , , , , , , , and .





New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.



This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



