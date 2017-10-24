DIAGNOS Announces a One-Year Agreement in North Africa with a Major Pharmaceutical Company after Successful Pilot

(firmenpresse) - BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ADK)(OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today a positive conclusion to a pilot project by signing a turnkey one-year screening contract in North Africa.



So far, DIAGNOS' healthcare services have been rendered in 16 countries worldwide. During the period covered by the agreement, we estimate that an additional 5,000 patients will be screened in North Africa using our CARA platform.



"We are excited to continue our collaboration with this large pharmaceutical company. More and more we, DIAGNOS and our pharmaceutical partner, are working at educating governments around the world to our Wellness Program (CARA) and demonstrating the benefits and cost savings that can be attained from it. We are continuing to implement our growth strategy with our existing pharmaceutical partner," said Yves-Stephane Couture, DIAGNOS Vice-President of sales.



About CARA



CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre-screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's Artificial Intelligence, based on FLAIRE technology, image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, the European Union and others.



This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.





Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







