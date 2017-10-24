Brand Networks Names Google Veteran Dave Fall as New CEO

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- Brand Networks, the software and services provider that brings intelligent automation to social advertising and was recently named a "Leader" in Social Advertising Technology by Forrester Research, Inc., today announced that it has appointed Dave Fall to the position of Chief Executive Officer.



Fall is a digital media veteran. Prior to joining Brand Networks, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Tapad, a cross-device marketing solution, where he led the day-to-day execution of the company's corporate strategy during a time of aggressive growth. Tapad was acquired for $360 million by Telenor Group in 2016. Before that, Fall spent more than 10 years in strategic roles at DoubleClick and Google, where he specialized in product, technical services and corporate development.



"The Board and I are thrilled that Dave will lead Brand Networks through our next stage of growth," said Jamie Tedford, Founder and Chairman, Brand Networks. "While API access and media buying technology have become somewhat commoditized in our industry, there is a growing demand for human and artificial intelligence which delivers outsized business results. Dave's knowledge of this space, combined with his experience leading organizations in this ever-changing industry, make him an obvious fit."



Wrote Jessie Liu, Forrester Senior Analyst, in : "For any kind of social marketing to make the most of its opportunities, it must be moved out of its operational and technical silos. ... social adtech won't thrive in its own niche ecosystem as marketers' social programs expand, mature, and evolve."



"We are proud to be one of two companies recognized as a 'Leader' in social adtech according to Forrester," said Tedford. "Leading our industry over the last 11 years has always been about looking forward, embracing innovation and helping advertisers to simplify social media marketing. Dave is poised to lead this team, our customers and this industry into the future."





As CEO, Fall will lead Brand Networks into the future as it readies the release of a reimagined Brand Networks Platform in early 2018. The new release will focus on delivering added power to social ad campaigns through artificial intelligence, optimization, and insights. The Brand Networks Platform will also be designed for unparalleled ease-of-use that lowers the learning curve for media teams while helping them achieve maximum time savings and performance.



"What an exciting time to join Brand Networks, a trusted and proven leader in social advertising for more than a decade. We have an amazing opportunity to deliver the future of data-driven advertising, helping marketers connect disparate marketing technologies and unify the customer experience," said Fall. "Jamie and his team have built an incredible company, best-of-breed technology, and a culture of innovation unmatched by competitors. I'm honored that Jamie and the Board have selected me to lead Brand Networks into this exciting era of growth."



Brand Networks has grown significantly since its founding eleven years ago, from its roots as a bootstrapped startup, to the acquisition of two competing social advertising SaaS platforms -- Optimal and SHIFT -- supported by an infusion of equity from AEA Investors, a leading private equity fund based in New York. The company now serves hundreds of enterprise customers and is powering more than $500 million in media spend with high-performance digital advertising strategies across every leading social media channel.







Brand Networks Simplifies Social. The company delivers award-winning social media advertising software and services to hundreds of enterprise customers, including half of the Fortune 100 and 17 of AdAge's 25 Most Advertised Brands. The Brand Networks Platform uses personalization data and powerful automation technologies to help marketers optimize their media investments across the social web. Media buyers can reduce campaign management time by up to 75% while increasing their return on advertising spend across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Snapchat. Brand Networks was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston with offices in San Francisco, New York City, Rochester, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Sydney. For more information, please visit bn.co.







