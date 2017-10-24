Sports

Improve Your Health & Fitness With the OPM (One Punch Man) Fitness Workout Databook

(firmenpresse) - A new exciting Kickstarter campaign has been launched, the OPM DataBook, based on the critical acclaimed fictional superhero, One Punch Man, created by Japanese manga artist ONE. The superhero is extremely overpowered, ending his fights without challenge. He once revealed the source of his power to his workout regime of 100 repetitions of push-ups, sit-ups, and squats, including a 10km run every single day for a duration of three years.



More information at: [https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/evilsuppliesc...](https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/evilsuppliesco/opm-databook-better-workouts-everyday)



One Punch Man's disciple, Genos, once asked about the secret to OPM's strength. However, he did not believe his master's answer fully and started keeping a detailed notebook of his masters daily activity to discover the truth.



Its this notebook that fans of One Punch Man have sought to recreate in their Kickstarter campaign. The OPM DataBook started as a fun project to recreate Genos journal in real life and has now evolved into something useful to contribute to the fitness community.



The OPM DataBook, which has been created by the artists fans and has no direct support or endorsement by him, comprises a 100-day consistent training workout, completed continuously or with rest day breaks as required.



The book, designed as a close buddy for daily workouts and a partner for everyday lives. In addition to this, it provides a simple framework for achieving a consistent workout regime.



The OPM DataBook is about half the size of a paper printer and weighs around 250g. Printed on high-quality wood free paper, which is bleed resistant, and off-white to improve readability. Each book is carefully hand bound, with a faux leather cover and an elastic enclosure.



Backers can now donate to the project and receive rewards for their contribution. Rewards are available in tiers, based on how much they offer to help the project come to fruition.





The book was designed to help people to transform their lives and achieve a healthy and active lifestyle.



Find out more: [https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/evilsuppliesc...](https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/evilsuppliesco/opm-databook-better-workouts-everyday)

