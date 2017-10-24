Tradeshows

New USB 3.1 Gen.1 Industrial 9&12 MP Camera Series

ID: 564984

(PresseBox) - The Imaging Source, international manufacturer of machine vision cameras and software for industrial imaging, has just announced the immediate availability of new 9 and 12 MP industrial cameras featuring the USB 3.1 Gen. 1 interface.



The Imaging Source ?38 series? industrial cameras are equipped with highly-sensitive, low-noise Sony Pregius global-shutter sensors which offer exceptional image quality and color fidelity. The cameras support the USB3 Vision standard which ensures stability and compatibility for easy integration and flexible configuration. Available in 9 and 12 megapixel formats (color and monochrome), the cameras feature a compact and robust industrial design and C-mount and are well suited for applications such as intelligent traffic systems (ITS), automated optical inspection (AOI) and microscopy.



As additional features, a free 1- and 2D barcode SDK as well as software for on-screen measurement and image acquisition are also included.



Comprehensive software support for Windows and Linux leaves nothing to be desired: Both programmers and end-users immediately feel at home. Getting started with the cameras takes only a matter of minutes and integrating them into existing applications requires only a few lines of code. All cameras are shipped with drivers for LabView, HALCON, MERLIC, VisionPro, DirectX, Twain, and NeuroCheck; camera parameters and settings can be set via the shipped software.



End-user applications, an SDK consisting of .NET and ActiveX components and a C++ class library for W7/8/10, Vista and XP, and drivers for third party software are included with the cameras. In addition to this, powerful automatic modes ensure optimal image quality even under varying lighting conditions. The cameras are shipped with: Driver for Windows XP, Vista, W7/8/10, and the SDK IC Imaging Control 3.2 (.NET and C++ library) and IC Capture. IC Capture is a powerful end-user software to set all camera parameters and to display and save single images and image sequences.





The Imaging Source is a multinational enterprise with branches in the US, Taiwan and Germany. Established in 1990, The Imaging Source is one of the leading manufacturers of imaging products for scientific, industrial and medical applications. The industrial cameras, converters and frame grabbers manufactured by The Imaging Source are highly robust and are designed to run maintenance-free for years in many applications: machine vision, AOI (automated optical inspection), visual inspection, factory automation, quality control, medical, life science, and microscopy, and amateur astronomy.





