Wärtsilä smart power generation solution supports expansion of renewable energy in Arizona

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 24 October 2017 at 4.15 p.m. EEST



The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a contract in Arizona, USA to provide

smart power generation equipment for a new natural gas power plant with up to

200 megawatts (MW) of capacity.



Tucson Electric Power (TEP), a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., is building the plant

on the site of an existing generating station that currently consists of both

natural gas-fired and renewable energy assets. TEP selected a Wärtsilä smart

power generation solution offering fast-start flexibility, which is well

equipped to address intermittency and other challenges associated with an

expanding renewable energy portfolio. TEP, which is working to deliver at least

30 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2030, booked the order with

Wärtsilä in October 2017.



"As we add more solar and wind, we'll need a resource that will respond quickly

and reliably to the variable production of renewable resources," said Conrad

Spencer, director of the modernization project for TEP. "The latest generation

of Wärtsilä natural gas-fueled engines take just a few minutes to start and

reach full output, and they are more efficient than gas turbines."



The Wärtsilä engines will replace two of the existing plant's older steam

generators, thereby improving the plant's overall efficiency. This will also

reduce the plant's emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by approximately 60

percent, equaling about 350 tons per year. Furthermore, the Wärtsilä engines

require minimal amounts of water for cooling, which is an important

consideration in Arizona's hot, dry climate.



"This plant will facilitate the integration of renewables into TEP's existing

generation portfolio. Power from renewables is unavoidably intermittent, and by

offering a resource that can respond rapidly to sudden losses, TEP will be able



to reduce fuel costs, use less water, and reduce emissions," commented Jussi

Heikkinen, Market Development Director at Wärtsilä North America Inc.



The scope of supply is for ten Wärtsilä 50SG gas-fueled engines, as well as

engineering and commissioning services. Delivery of the equipment will commence

in autumn 2018 and the plant will be built in two phases, with half the units

coming online in mid-2019 and the remainder by early 2020.



Wärtsilä has a strong footprint and a proven track-record in the USA where its

installed base, including projects under construction, exceeds 3000 MW.



