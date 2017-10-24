Wärtsilä smart power generation solution supports expansion of renewable energy in Arizona

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 24 October 2017 at 4.15 p.m. EEST
The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a contract in Arizona, USA to provide
smart power generation equipment for a new natural gas power plant with up to
200 megawatts (MW) of capacity.
Tucson Electric Power (TEP), a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., is building the plant
on the site of an existing generating station that currently consists of both
natural gas-fired and renewable energy assets. TEP selected a Wärtsilä smart
power generation solution offering fast-start flexibility, which is well
equipped to address intermittency and other challenges associated with an
expanding renewable energy portfolio. TEP, which is working to deliver at least
30 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2030, booked the order with
Wärtsilä in October 2017.
"As we add more solar and wind, we'll need a resource that will respond quickly
and reliably to the variable production of renewable resources," said Conrad
Spencer, director of the modernization project for TEP. "The latest generation
of Wärtsilä natural gas-fueled engines take just a few minutes to start and
reach full output, and they are more efficient than gas turbines."
The Wärtsilä engines will replace two of the existing plant's older steam
generators, thereby improving the plant's overall efficiency. This will also
reduce the plant's emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by approximately 60
percent, equaling about 350 tons per year. Furthermore, the Wärtsilä engines
require minimal amounts of water for cooling, which is an important
consideration in Arizona's hot, dry climate.
"This plant will facilitate the integration of renewables into TEP's existing
generation portfolio. Power from renewables is unavoidably intermittent, and by
offering a resource that can respond rapidly to sudden losses, TEP will be able
to reduce fuel costs, use less water, and reduce emissions," commented Jussi
Heikkinen, Market Development Director at Wärtsilä North America Inc.
The scope of supply is for ten Wärtsilä 50SG gas-fueled engines, as well as
engineering and commissioning services. Delivery of the equipment will commence
in autumn 2018 and the plant will be built in two phases, with half the units
coming online in mid-2019 and the remainder by early 2020.
Wärtsilä has a strong footprint and a proven track-record in the USA where its
installed base, including projects under construction, exceeds 3000 MW.
