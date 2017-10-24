(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
(UPM, Helsinki, 24 October 2017 at 16:00 EET) - In light of the global market
situation for graphic papers, and to sustain its competitiveness and leading
position in the market, UPM Paper ENA plans to:
* optimize operations at its UPM Nordland Papier and UPM NorService units in
Dörpen, Germany, Europe's biggest fine paper site. Streamlining internal
processes and investing in automation will enable a sustainable improvement
of the fixed cost structure.
* permanently close paper machine 5 at UPM Blandin in Minnesota, United
States, reducing the annual capacity by approximately 128,000 tons of coated
magazine paper in response to overcapacities in the North American paper
market. The closure is expected to be completed by end of Q1 2018 the
latest. Paper production related to paper machine 6 is planned to continue
at the Blandin site.
In total 223 positions are estimated to be affected by these plans in Dörpen at
UPM Nordland Papier and UPM NorService. At UPM Blandin, it is estimated that
150 positions will be affected by the plans. Employment related actions in
Blandin will start with immediate effect and will be handled in accordance with
federal and state statutory requirements; the employee consultation process in
Dörpen will start in November in line with local legislation.
UPM will recognize restructuring charges of approximately EUR 35 million as
items affecting comparability in its Q4 2017 results. The planned actions will
result in annual savings of approximately EUR 30 million.
"During the last years the demand for graphic papers has been declining - and
the decline is expected to continue. Our employees have always given their best,
even under challenging market conditions, and we regret the impact of the
planned measures on our personnel in Dörpen and Blandin. However, we have to
adjust our operations to prospective customer demand and continuously improve
our operations to safeguard the success of UPM Paper ENA in the long run," says
Winfried Schaur, Executive Vice President, UPM Paper ENA.
"UPM Paper ENA is committed to leading our business in a sustainable manner.
Consequently, the interests of our employees and of our customers are a central
part of our plans. We will engage in a fair dialogue with employee
representatives. At the same time we will continue delivering products of the
highest quality and full service at all times during this process," says Ruud
van den Berg, Senior Vice President, Magazines, Merchants and Office Business at
UPM Paper ENA.
For further information please contact:
UPM Paper ENA Stakeholder Relations, tel. +49 821 3109 225, paperinfo(at)upm.com
For local information, please contact:
Klaus Reimann, General Manager, UPM Nordland Papier, tel. +49 4963 401 2117
Joe Maher, General Manager, UPM Blandin (contact through Marsha Miller,
Communications Support), tel. +1 218 327 5207
UPM, Media Relations
Mo-Fr 9.00-16.00 EET
Tel. +358 40 588 3284
media(at)upm.com
About UPM Nordland Papier
UPM Nordland Papier manufactures coated and uncoated fine papers (WFC and WFU)
with the annual capacity of 1,400,000 tonnes. Located in Northern Germany the
mill employs about 1,600 people.
About UPM Blandin
UPM Blandin manufactures lightweight coated magazine and catalogue printing
papers with the annual capacity of 370,000 tonnes. Located in Minnesota, North
America the mill employs about 400 people.
About UPM Paper ENA
UPM Paper ENA (Europe and North America) is the world's leading producer of
graphic papers, offering an extensive product range for advertising and
publishing as well as home and office uses. The high performing papers and
service concepts of UPM add value to our customers' businesses, while actively
fulfilling demanding environmental and social responsibility criteria. With
headquarters in Germany, UPM Paper ENA employs approximately 8,000 people. More
about UPM Paper ENA and its products at www.upmpaper.com
UPM
Through the renewing of the bio and forest industries, UPM is building a
sustainable future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM
Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. Our products are
made of renewable raw materials and are recyclable. We serve our customers
worldwide. The group employs around 19,300 people and its annual sales are
approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM
- The Biofore Company - www.upm.com
Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |
upmbiofore.com
