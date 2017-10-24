Business News

UPM Paper ENA plans to reduce graphic paper capacity and optimize operations to increase competitiveness

(UPM, Helsinki, 24 October 2017 at 16:00 EET) - In light of the global market

situation for graphic papers, and to sustain its competitiveness and leading

position in the market, UPM Paper ENA plans to:

* optimize operations at its UPM Nordland Papier and UPM NorService units in

Dörpen, Germany, Europe's biggest fine paper site. Streamlining internal

processes and investing in automation will enable a sustainable improvement

of the fixed cost structure.

* permanently close paper machine 5 at UPM Blandin in Minnesota, United

States, reducing the annual capacity by approximately 128,000 tons of coated

magazine paper in response to overcapacities in the North American paper

market. The closure is expected to be completed by end of Q1 2018 the

latest. Paper production related to paper machine 6 is planned to continue

at the Blandin site.



In total 223 positions are estimated to be affected by these plans in Dörpen at

UPM Nordland Papier and UPM NorService. At UPM Blandin, it is estimated that

150 positions will be affected by the plans. Employment related actions in

Blandin will start with immediate effect and will be handled in accordance with

federal and state statutory requirements; the employee consultation process in

Dörpen will start in November in line with local legislation.



UPM will recognize restructuring charges of approximately EUR 35 million as

items affecting comparability in its Q4 2017 results. The planned actions will

result in annual savings of approximately EUR 30 million.



"During the last years the demand for graphic papers has been declining - and

the decline is expected to continue. Our employees have always given their best,

even under challenging market conditions, and we regret the impact of the

planned measures on our personnel in Dörpen and Blandin. However, we have to



adjust our operations to prospective customer demand and continuously improve

our operations to safeguard the success of UPM Paper ENA in the long run," says

Winfried Schaur, Executive Vice President, UPM Paper ENA.



"UPM Paper ENA is committed to leading our business in a sustainable manner.

Consequently, the interests of our employees and of our customers are a central

part of our plans. We will engage in a fair dialogue with employee

representatives. At the same time we will continue delivering products of the

highest quality and full service at all times during this process," says Ruud

van den Berg, Senior Vice President, Magazines, Merchants and Office Business at

UPM Paper ENA.



For further information please contact:

UPM Paper ENA Stakeholder Relations, tel. +49 821 3109 225, paperinfo(at)upm.com



For local information, please contact:

Klaus Reimann, General Manager, UPM Nordland Papier, tel. +49 4963 401 2117

Joe Maher, General Manager, UPM Blandin (contact through Marsha Miller,

Communications Support), tel. +1 218 327 5207



UPM, Media Relations

Mo-Fr 9.00-16.00 EET

Tel. +358 40 588 3284

media(at)upm.com



About UPM Nordland Papier

UPM Nordland Papier manufactures coated and uncoated fine papers (WFC and WFU)

with the annual capacity of 1,400,000 tonnes. Located in Northern Germany the

mill employs about 1,600 people.



About UPM Blandin

UPM Blandin manufactures lightweight coated magazine and catalogue printing

papers with the annual capacity of 370,000 tonnes. Located in Minnesota, North

America the mill employs about 400 people.



About UPM Paper ENA

UPM Paper ENA (Europe and North America) is the world's leading producer of

graphic papers, offering an extensive product range for advertising and

publishing as well as home and office uses. The high performing papers and

service concepts of UPM add value to our customers' businesses, while actively

fulfilling demanding environmental and social responsibility criteria. With

headquarters in Germany, UPM Paper ENA employs approximately 8,000 people. More

about UPM Paper ENA and its products at www.upmpaper.com



UPM

Through the renewing of the bio and forest industries, UPM is building a

sustainable future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM

Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. Our products are

made of renewable raw materials and are recyclable. We serve our customers

worldwide. The group employs around 19,300 people and its annual sales are

approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM

- The Biofore Company - www.upm.com



