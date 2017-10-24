Gainsight(TM) Unveils New Solution to Drive Customer Success Through Professional Services

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Gainsight for Services Success Enables Shift in Service Strategy from Hours to
Outcomes
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight(TM), the Customer Success
company, today unveiled a new solution on its Customer Success software platform
called Gainsight for Services Success, designed exclusively for professional
services teams. Now, for the first time, services teams have access to a
technology platform that will enable them to drive a seamless customer journey
from the handoff from sales to the realization of specific business outcomes.
Over the past 10 years, with the rise of the subscription business model,
companies have increasingly begun to offer their customers new services as a way
of providing value on top of their products or to drive entirely new revenue
streams. According to Gartner, by 2020 more than 80% of software vendors will
change their primary business model from traditional license and maintenance to
subscription.
To make this shift successfully, businesses need to engage with their customers
in an entirely new manner. Customers of subscription-based services are
intensely focused on time-to-value as well as the achievement of specific
business outcomes. As a result, the traditional approach of services
organizations, which is focused on project success (time and budget), isn't
enough to succeed in the subscription economy. Therefore, Gainsight is extending
its Customer Success platform with Gainsight for Services Success to enable
professional services organizations to quickly and efficiently onboard clients
at scale, as well as measure service engagement results based on business
outcomes. As a result, Gainsight for Services Success can complement an existing
Professional Services Automation (PSA) solution investment which is focused on
project success but missing critical customer context.
"While professional services teams have long been at the forefront of customer
engagement, their tools have been very internally focused on the management and
control of their project-based business," said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight.
"As companies shift to subscription-based offerings, they need a tool that
bridges the gap between managing the internal operations of their services
business and managing the higher expectations of today's customers. With our
focus on Customer Success, Gainsight is uniquely positioned to help professional
services teams thrive in the subscription economy."
Gainsight for Services Success Solution Highlights
* Success Plans: Ensure smooth handoffs from sales by capturing the customer's
desired business outcomes during the sales cycle, and stay aligned with
those goals throughout the customer journey
* Customer Journey Orchestrator: Create seamless engagement across the entire
customer journey using a mix of human and digital touchpoints
* Service Performance Surveys: Capture customer sentiment through a turnkey
survey program to get the pulse on projects, from start to post-completion
* Service Scorecards: Tie project goals to tangible metrics to measure the
impact of a project with sophisticated scorecards
* Project 360: Centralize project information, customer data, and intelligent
workflow to maintain a comprehensive picture of the customer and proactively
address project risk and escalations
* Proactive Calls-to-Action: Manage project risk or capitalize on a sales
opportunity with automated alerts triggered by trends in data
"Giving our Onboarding Team access to Gainsight has allowed us to improve our
enterprise Onboarding CSAT from 8.25 to 9.15 (out of 10) over the past 18
months," said Domenico Batteate, Program Manager, New Customer Experience at
Adobe. "With Gainsight, we can streamline the onboarding experience,
consistently measure the impact and ensure our customers are receiving the
outcomes they purchased Adobe for."
"Gainsight has enabled us to streamline our onboarding program without
compromising the experience and outcomes we can deliver," said Bharath
Devanathan, Chief Customer Officer at Belong. "Giving our onboarding team the
tools to contribute to the initial customer journey ensures a strong foundation
for long-term customer success."
Founded in 2011, Gainsight's mission has been to deliver the technology,
expertise and community companies need to turn their customers into their best
growth engine. As the shift from one-time sales to recurring revenue
accelerates, the only way to to drive profitable growth is to improve customer
retention and expansion. According to the investment bank Pacific Crest's 2015
survey, it is 6x-8x cheaper to retain or up-sell an existing client than it is
to get a new one. With a suite of offerings designed to unify customer data,
provide strategic insight into your customer portfolio and drive integrated
human and automated action, Gainsight is widely considered the leading provider
of customer success solutions.
About Gainsight(TM)
Gainsight(TM), the Customer Success company, helps businesses grow faster by
reducing churn, increasing upsell, and driving customer advocacy. Gainsight's
product helps you touch customers effectively, track customer health
consistently and transform the way your company orients around the customer.
Gainsight provides a 360° view of customers and drives retention across Customer
Success, sales, marketing, executive and product management. Learn how leading
companies like Adobe, Box, Cisco, DocuSign, HPE, Marketo and Workday use
Gainsight to help their customers succeed at www.gainsight.com.
