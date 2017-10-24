Business News

Gainsight(TM) Unveils New Solution to Drive Customer Success Through Professional Services

ID: 564992

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Gainsight for Services Success Enables Shift in Service Strategy from Hours to

Outcomes



LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight(TM), the Customer Success

company, today unveiled a new solution on its Customer Success software platform

called Gainsight for Services Success, designed exclusively for professional

services teams. Now, for the first time, services teams have access to a

technology platform that will enable them to drive a seamless customer journey

from the handoff from sales to the realization of specific business outcomes.



Over the past 10 years, with the rise of the subscription business model,

companies have increasingly begun to offer their customers new services as a way

of providing value on top of their products or to drive entirely new revenue

streams. According to Gartner, by 2020 more than 80% of software vendors will

change their primary business model from traditional license and maintenance to

subscription.



To make this shift successfully, businesses need to engage with their customers

in an entirely new manner. Customers of subscription-based services are

intensely focused on time-to-value as well as the achievement of specific

business outcomes. As a result, the traditional approach of services

organizations, which is focused on project success (time and budget), isn't

enough to succeed in the subscription economy. Therefore, Gainsight is extending

its Customer Success platform with Gainsight for Services Success to enable

professional services organizations to quickly and efficiently onboard clients

at scale, as well as measure service engagement results based on business

outcomes. As a result, Gainsight for Services Success can complement an existing

Professional Services Automation (PSA) solution investment which is focused on

project success but missing critical customer context.





"While professional services teams have long been at the forefront of customer

engagement, their tools have been very internally focused on the management and

control of their project-based business," said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight.

"As companies shift to subscription-based offerings, they need a tool that

bridges the gap between managing the internal operations of their services

business and managing the higher expectations of today's customers. With our

focus on Customer Success, Gainsight is uniquely positioned to help professional

services teams thrive in the subscription economy."



Gainsight for Services Success Solution Highlights



* Success Plans: Ensure smooth handoffs from sales by capturing the customer's

desired business outcomes during the sales cycle, and stay aligned with

those goals throughout the customer journey

* Customer Journey Orchestrator: Create seamless engagement across the entire

customer journey using a mix of human and digital touchpoints

* Service Performance Surveys: Capture customer sentiment through a turnkey

survey program to get the pulse on projects, from start to post-completion

* Service Scorecards: Tie project goals to tangible metrics to measure the

impact of a project with sophisticated scorecards

* Project 360: Centralize project information, customer data, and intelligent

workflow to maintain a comprehensive picture of the customer and proactively

address project risk and escalations

* Proactive Calls-to-Action: Manage project risk or capitalize on a sales

opportunity with automated alerts triggered by trends in data



"Giving our Onboarding Team access to Gainsight has allowed us to improve our

enterprise Onboarding CSAT from 8.25 to 9.15 (out of 10) over the past 18

months," said Domenico Batteate, Program Manager, New Customer Experience at

Adobe. "With Gainsight, we can streamline the onboarding experience,

consistently measure the impact and ensure our customers are receiving the

outcomes they purchased Adobe for."



"Gainsight has enabled us to streamline our onboarding program without

compromising the experience and outcomes we can deliver," said Bharath

Devanathan, Chief Customer Officer at Belong. "Giving our onboarding team the

tools to contribute to the initial customer journey ensures a strong foundation

for long-term customer success."



Founded in 2011, Gainsight's mission has been to deliver the technology,

expertise and community companies need to turn their customers into their best

growth engine. As the shift from one-time sales to recurring revenue

accelerates, the only way to to drive profitable growth is to improve customer

retention and expansion. According to the investment bank Pacific Crest's 2015

survey, it is 6x-8x cheaper to retain or up-sell an existing client than it is

to get a new one. With a suite of offerings designed to unify customer data,

provide strategic insight into your customer portfolio and drive integrated

human and automated action, Gainsight is widely considered the leading provider

of customer success solutions.



For More Information:



* Learn more about Gainsight for Services

Success: https://www.gainsight.com/customer-success-products/services-

success/

* Read more about Gainsight's customers: http://www.gainsight.com/customers/

* Join Gainsight's growing team: http://www.gainsight.com/company/



About Gainsight(TM)

Gainsight(TM), the Customer Success company, helps businesses grow faster by

reducing churn, increasing upsell, and driving customer advocacy. Gainsight's

product helps you touch customers effectively, track customer health

consistently and transform the way your company orients around the customer.

Gainsight provides a 360° view of customers and drives retention across Customer

Success, sales, marketing, executive and product management. Learn how leading

companies like Adobe, Box, Cisco, DocuSign, HPE, Marketo and Workday use

Gainsight to help their customers succeed at www.gainsight.com.



Connect with Gainsight:

Blog: www.gainsight.com/blog

Twitter: www.twitter.com/GainsightHQ

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Gainsight



Contact



Mike Moeller

Aircover Communications

408-439-4169

mike.moeller(at)aircoverpr.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Gainsight via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Gainsight