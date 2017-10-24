(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Neste among the most sustainable companies in CDP's Climate, Forests and Water
programs
Neste became the only energy company to reach the Leadership-class in three
Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) programs: CDPs Climate, CDP Forests, and CDP
Water. Neste's performance regarding climate and water issues, as well as the
company's deforestation risk management were all included in the top performers'
A- lists, published today by CDP. Altogether only 16 companies in the world
reached Leadership-class in all these three areas, although nearly 2,500
companies around the world were evaluated.
Neste keeps up its strong performance in CDP Climate program
Among CDP's programs, the most important for Neste is the CDP Climate. It
focuses on assessing corporate measures to combat climate risks and take
advantage of the business opportunities offered by low-carbon products and
services. Neste has disclosed its climate change prevention measures as part of
the CDP program for the past 11 years. In the appraisal released by CDP today,
Neste made it onto the CDP Climate program's second-best A- list, among the top-
performers in this area. This rating is based on Neste's performance in areas
related to climate.
"We are very pleased with our ranking in CDP Climate program. Our key strategic
task is to provide customers with low-carbon products and solutions that reduce
emissions effectively due to the fact that they are produced primarily from
waste and residues," explains Pekka Tuovinen, Neste's Senior Advisor for
sustainability. "The more efficiently we operate, and the more we can reduce the
climate emissions of our own supply chains, the greater will be the climate
benefits of the products and solutions we offer."
In 2016, Neste's renewable products reduced greenhouse gas emissions globally by
More information:
a total of 6.7 million tons, which corresponds to removing 2.4 million passenger
cars from the roads permanently. The target that Neste has set for itself for
2017 is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7 million tons, and within three
to five years to reach a reduction of 9 million tons.
One of the top performers in CDP Forests program
Neste continues to be the only energy sector company that transparently
discloses its forest footprint as part of the globally renowned CDP Forests
program.
As with previous years, Neste's risks related to deforestation mainly arise from
its use of crude palm oil, although the company already refines its renewable
products primarily from waste and residues. Crude palm oil accounts for less
than 20 percent of the renewable raw materials the company uses.
This year Neste's deforestation risk management efforts were evaluated as
belonging to the leading performers' Leadership-class and A- list in the CDP
Forests program. Neste is committed to preventing deforestation in its own
supply chain, and requires similar action from all its raw material suppliers.
What is essential is that Neste knows the origin of all the crude palm oil it
uses, down to the individual plantations. The palm oil Neste uses has been fully
traced since 2007, and has been 100-percent sustainability-certified since
2013. Neste is currently working on procedures for improving the traceability of
various kinds of processing residues used as raw materials to a degree that
clearly surpasses the regulatory requirements.
Neste succeeded as a newcomer to CDP Water program
This year was the first time Neste participated in the CDP Water program. To
participate in this program, companies must comprehensively disclose the
measures they implement for responsible water use and water risk management.
Neste reached the top performers A- list also in this category. In addition to
its own water use, the company has studied the water use and water-related risks
of renewable raw materials in their supply chains, e.g. in the cultivation.
Within the energy sector, Neste is among the six most sustainably operating
global companies with regards to water sustainability.
"Water availability is a growing risk for businesses worldwide, but it can also
be an opportunity. Water is an integral part of our operating environment, and
our refineries have the expertise for effective and efficient water recycling
and use," says researcher Asta Soininen from Neste. "We participate in the
development of water footprint indicators, and in management of local water
risks, both in our own operations and in our supply chain. We have been carrying
out water footprint calculations for our refineries and products since the
1990s. In addition to water use, we also disclose our measures for protecting
waterways and groundwater."
CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for
investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental
impacts and the development of a sustainable economy.
