Business News

Neste among the most sustainable companies in CDP's Climate, Forests and Water programs

ID: 564993

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Neste Corporation

Press release

24 October 2017 at 4 pm (EET)



Neste among the most sustainable companies in CDP's Climate, Forests and Water

programs



Neste became the only energy company to reach the Leadership-class in three

Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) programs: CDPs Climate, CDP Forests, and CDP

Water. Neste's performance regarding climate and water issues, as well as the

company's deforestation risk management were all included in the top performers'

A- lists, published today by CDP. Altogether only 16 companies in the world

reached Leadership-class in all these three areas, although nearly 2,500

companies around the world were evaluated.



Neste keeps up its strong performance in CDP Climate program



Among CDP's programs, the most important for Neste is the CDP Climate. It

focuses on assessing corporate measures to combat climate risks and take

advantage of the business opportunities offered by low-carbon products and

services. Neste has disclosed its climate change prevention measures as part of

the CDP program for the past 11 years. In the appraisal released by CDP today,

Neste made it onto the CDP Climate program's second-best A- list, among the top-

performers in this area. This rating is based on Neste's performance in areas

related to climate.



"We are very pleased with our ranking in CDP Climate program. Our key strategic

task is to provide customers with low-carbon products and solutions that reduce

emissions effectively due to the fact that they are produced primarily from

waste and residues," explains Pekka Tuovinen, Neste's Senior Advisor for

sustainability. "The more efficiently we operate, and the more we can reduce the

climate emissions of our own supply chains, the greater will be the climate

benefits of the products and solutions we offer."



In 2016, Neste's renewable products reduced greenhouse gas emissions globally by



a total of 6.7 million tons, which corresponds to removing 2.4 million passenger

cars from the roads permanently. The target that Neste has set for itself for

2017 is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7 million tons, and within three

to five years to reach a reduction of 9 million tons.



One of the top performers in CDP Forests program



Neste continues to be the only energy sector company that transparently

discloses its forest footprint as part of the globally renowned CDP Forests

program.



As with previous years, Neste's risks related to deforestation mainly arise from

its use of crude palm oil, although the company already refines its renewable

products primarily from waste and residues. Crude palm oil accounts for less

than 20 percent of the renewable raw materials the company uses.

This year Neste's deforestation risk management efforts were evaluated as

belonging to the leading performers' Leadership-class and A- list in the CDP

Forests program. Neste is committed to preventing deforestation in its own

supply chain, and requires similar action from all its raw material suppliers.

What is essential is that Neste knows the origin of all the crude palm oil it

uses, down to the individual plantations. The palm oil Neste uses has been fully

traced since 2007, and has been 100-percent sustainability-certified since

2013. Neste is currently working on procedures for improving the traceability of

various kinds of processing residues used as raw materials to a degree that

clearly surpasses the regulatory requirements.



Neste succeeded as a newcomer to CDP Water program



This year was the first time Neste participated in the CDP Water program. To

participate in this program, companies must comprehensively disclose the

measures they implement for responsible water use and water risk management.

Neste reached the top performers A- list also in this category. In addition to

its own water use, the company has studied the water use and water-related risks

of renewable raw materials in their supply chains, e.g. in the cultivation.

Within the energy sector, Neste is among the six most sustainably operating

global companies with regards to water sustainability.



"Water availability is a growing risk for businesses worldwide, but it can also

be an opportunity. Water is an integral part of our operating environment, and

our refineries have the expertise for effective and efficient water recycling

and use," says researcher Asta Soininen from Neste. "We participate in the

development of water footprint indicators, and in management of local water

risks, both in our own operations and in our supply chain. We have been carrying

out water footprint calculations for our refineries and products since the

1990s. In addition to water use, we also disclose our measures for protecting

waterways and groundwater."



Neste Corporation



Kaisa Lipponen

Director, Corporate Communications



Further information:

Pekka Tuovinen, Senior Advisor, Sustainability, tel. +358 10 458 4516,

pekka.tuovinen(at)neste.com



CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for

investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental

impacts and the development of a sustainable economy.



Neste listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 11th time

Neste included on the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies

for the 11th consecutive time

Neste Sustainability Report 2016



Neste in brief



Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of

transport, businesses and consumers.Our global range of products and services

allows customers to lower their carbon footprint by combining high-quality

renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the

world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues,

and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics

industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and

sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at

EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable

companies in the world. Read more: neste.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Neste Oyj via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Neste Oyj