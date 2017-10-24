Business News

DDF notes major collaboration between portfolio company Alector and AbbVie to advance novel class of immune therapies for patients with Alzheimer's disease

* DDF invested in San Francisco company Alector in Q4 2015

* Collaboration combines Alector's immuno-neurology discovery platform and

AbbVie's extensive research, development and commercial expertise to advance

innovative new therapies for Alzheimer's disease

* Alector and AbbVie will co-fund development and commercialisation and will

share global profits equally



London, 24 October 2017 - The Dementia Discovery Fund, a venture capital fund

focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for dementia, notes that

its first portfolio company, Alector, a privately owned biotechnology company

and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced a

global strategic collaboration to develop and commercialise medicines to treat

Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.



Immuno-neurology is a rapidly evolving scientific area focused on harnessing the

power of the immune system to attack devastating neurodegenerative disorders

like Alzheimer's disease. There is increasing rationale - from large-scale human

genetic analyses and animal model studies - that immune deficiencies within the

central nervous system play an important role in the progression of

neurodegeneration. Alector has developed an innovative immuno-neurology

technology platform to simultaneously address multiple pathologies associated

with neurodegeneration.



DDF's investment in Alector reflects the team's belief that there is a

significant opportunity to develop dementia drugs targeting biological pathways

beyond the prevailing amyloid beta hypothesis. It has an initial portfolio of



12 investments in drug discovery companies and projects targeting areas

including microglial biology and inflammation, mitochondrial dynamics,

trafficking and membrane biology and synaptic physiology and function.



Tetsu Maruyama Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of the DDF said: "I am delighted

that Alector, the first investment made by the DDF, has achieved so much over

the last two years and has built a compelling early pipeline of biotherapeutics

focused on immuno-neurology for a range of different dementias. It is exciting

that AbbVie, a leading research-driven pharmaceutical company has recognised

Alector's expertise and made such a significant commitment to this

collaboration."



"Alzheimer's is among the most difficult-to-treat diseases and there is an

urgent need for new scientific approaches that lead to better therapies for

patients," said Jim Sullivan, Ph.D., vice president, pharmaceutical discovery,

AbbVie. "Alector's unique approach to engaging the immune system to combat

neurodegeneration reflects our commitment to target this epidemic in new ways.

We recognised the potential of Alector's research first as an AbbVie Ventures

portfolio company and are now eager to partner with them to further develop this

platform into meaningful advances for patients."



"We seek to advance the field of immuno-neurology as a new therapeutic modality

for dementia and neurodegeneration. We anticipate that immuno-neurology

therapies will have as much of an impact on brain disorders as immuno-oncology

is having on cancer," said Arnon Rosenthal Ph.D., chief executive officer,

Alector. "We look forward to co-developing our disease-modifying drugs in true

partnership with AbbVie, which is making a bold commitment to the field."



Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie and Alector have agreed to research a

portfolio of antibody targets and AbbVie has an option to global development and

commercial rights to two targets. Alector will conduct exploratory research,

drug discovery and development for lead programs up to the conclusion of the

proof of concept studies. Upon exercise of the option, AbbVie will lead

development and commercialisation activities. Alector and AbbVie will co-fund

development and commercialisation and will share global profits equally. Alector

will receive a $205 million upfront payment and a potential, future equity

investment of up to $20 million.





For further information please visit the DDF website at www.theddfund.com



Dementia Discovery Fund

Laurence Barker, CBO, laurence.barker(at)svlhealthinvestors.com, +44 20 7421 7094



Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Chris Gardner, Ivar Milligan, Melissa Gardiner

DDF(at)consilium-comms.com

+44 20 3709 5700



About the Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF)

The DDF is a venture capital fund which invests in projects and companies to

discover and develop novel, effective disease-modifying therapeutics for

dementia. Seven leading pharmaceutical companies (GSK, Biogen, Lilly, Takeda,

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Astex, a subsidiary of Otsuka), Woodford

Investment Management via Woodford Patient Capital Trust (WPCT), the UK's

Department of Health and charity Alzheimer's Research UK have invested in the

DDF to date . Heads of Neuroscience and R&D represent the strategic investors on

the DDF Scientific Advisory Board and work closely with SV's dedicated team of

neuroscientists and experts to identify and evaluate novel approaches for the

treatment of dementia. SV won the bid to become Manager in a competitive

selection process held in 2015. www.theddfund.com



About Alector LLC

Alector is a privately-owned biotechnology company whose mission is to harness

the immune system to meaningfully treat neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.

Alector was founded in 2013 by thought leaders in biotechnology, neuroscience,

and antibody drug discovery and is backed by leading investors including

OrbiMed, Polaris, Google Ventures, Topspin Partners, Mission Bay Capital as well

as Merck, AbbVie, Amgen and the Dementia Discovery Fund. For more information,

please visit www.alector.com.



About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to

developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex

and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise,

dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve

treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology

and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every

day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more

information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow (at)abbvie on

Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.







