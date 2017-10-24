Interim Report Q3 2017 announcement

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Company announcement no. 6/2017
October 24(th) 2017
Q3-2017 Interim Report and Investor Conference Call Announcement
Welltec® will disclose its interim report for Q3-2017 on Monday October
30(th) 2017 and will discuss the result during an investor conference call at 5
pm CET.
The conference call will be available for bond holders, prospective investors,
broker dealers and securities analysts and can be accessed by dialing in a few
minutes before the start and informing the operator that you would like to
participate in Welltec's investor conference call.
Relevant dial-in details and conference ID can be obtained by contacting
bkjelmann(at)welltec.com and registering for the call.
Finally, the Interim report will be made available on the "Investor" section of
Welltec's website at http://www.welltec.com/investors/download-center/
For further information, please contact:
Søren Søgaard Suhr, Acting CFO, Cell: +45 20 34 04 88 or
Anders Q. Christensen, Corporate Chief Accountant, Cell: +45 24 23 22 96
