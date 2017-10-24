Business News

Interim Report Q3 2017 announcement

ID: 564996

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Company announcement no. 6/2017



October 24(th) 2017



Q3-2017 Interim Report and Investor Conference Call Announcement



Welltec® will disclose its interim report for Q3-2017 on Monday October

30(th) 2017 and will discuss the result during an investor conference call at 5

pm CET.



The conference call will be available for bond holders, prospective investors,

broker dealers and securities analysts and can be accessed by dialing in a few

minutes before the start and informing the operator that you would like to

participate in Welltec's investor conference call.



Relevant dial-in details and conference ID can be obtained by contacting

bkjelmann(at)welltec.com and registering for the call.



Finally, the Interim report will be made available on the "Investor" section of

Welltec's website at http://www.welltec.com/investors/download-center/







For further information, please contact:



Søren Søgaard Suhr, Acting CFO, Cell: +45 20 34 04 88 or



Anders Q. Christensen, Corporate Chief Accountant, Cell: +45 24 23 22 96



Company Profile



Welltec® develops and delivers technology and solutions intended to transform

the oil and gas industry. Our game-changing solutions are dedicated to

optimizing the management and development of clients' assets, both in the form

of well completion technology and intervention services required to ensure

performance and integrity. We operate in all types of onshore and offshore well

environments, including the most extreme and hostile, such as deepwater, subsea,

extended reach, heavy oil and unconventional gas and oil wells. Our lightweight

solutions are based on a vision to improve safety while reducing environmental

risks, fuel consumption and carbon footprints.











This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Welltec A/S via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Welltec A/S