Above & Beyond launches Gourmet Food Chalets to revolutionise the traditional idea of a chalet chef

(firmenpresse) - Verbier October 24th 2017: Alpine experiences business Above & Beyond Verbier has launched a new and unique gourmet food division, Gourmet Food Chalets, which puts celebrity chefs into five star chalets. The aim of the business is to revolutionise the idea of traditional chalet dining and to introduce excitement and creativity to the palates of its clients.



With viewers of TV food programmes such as Masterchef and Great British Bake-off at an all time high, this launch aims to bring an element of gourmet glamour to peoples holidays in the Alps, offering a five star chalet experience for gourmet taste buds.



Gourmet Food Chalets currently has nine celebrity TV chefs on the site from around the globe including world-famous Korean celebrity chef Judy Joo, UK TV chefs Gizzi Erskine and Sophie Michell, Australian chef Matthew Gojevic, gluten-free cookery book writer Naomi Devlin and American ex-Ralph Lauren model, turned green cuisine influencer Anastassia Khozissova.



The clients choose from the companys little black book of celebrity chefs. There is the option to book the celebrity chef for one special occasion evening, or if the clients wish, they can book a celebrity chef for the entire holiday, which can also include cookery demonstrations and nutritional advice. If the client only books a celebrity chef for one evening, the company will offer one of its talented in-house chefs, or will provide advice on the best restaurants in Verbier if they prefer to eat out.



Once the celebrity chef has been booked, Gourmet Food Chaletss concierge team will then find a suitable five star chalet for the clients, and will plan the holiday from start to finish, offering a range of exciting and wow bespoke gourmet adventure experiences, such as heli-skiing on the Italian border with lunch in a Michelin star restaurant; creating an exclusive and unique private pop-up restaurant where the chef will prepare a full three-course lunch at an altitude of 3300 metres on a glacier; or a romantic dog sled ride to an alfresco champagne aperitif.





While based in Verbier, Switzerland, the popular freeride ski resort and winter playground to the rich and famous, Gourmet Food Chalets is offering the celebrity chef experience across the Alps. The proposition is launching ahead of the winter ski season 2017/2018, but will be open to clients year-round to coincide with an ever-popular summer season in the Alps. The proposition will be of interest to high-end clients across Europe, Asia, The United States and the Middle East looking for that extra excitement to their ski or summer mountain holiday.



Verbier itself plays host to several exciting events and experiences year round such as the popular winter Polaris electronic music festival and The Swatch Extreme Freeride World Tour, to summer events such as The Verbier Festival, a world famous classical music festival boasting renowned artists and stellar performances; the Jumping International de Verbier, a popular international showjumping competition; several exciting downhill mountain biking events; and the Verbier Bike Fest, an incredible weekend of motorbike stunt shows.



We are super excited about the fantastic and diverse selection of celebrity chefs who are involved from the start, and we are looking forward to recruiting more chefs from around the world to join us says Founder Sophie Heneage.



Currently the chefs listed on the site comprises:



JUDY JOO

World famous TV chef, presenter, author, restaurant owner, & host of Korean Food Made Simple, one of the four Iron Chefs for the UK, and a regular face on The Food Network worldwide.



GILL MELLER

TV chef, food writer, author, food stylist and cookery teacher, Gill was part of the popular River Cottage channel 4 series, cooking alongside Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.



JAMES KEY

We could list James accolades in magazines, guides, books and TV  but its his genuine character that has truly gained him his devoted following and the respect of the UKs top chefs.



NAOMI DEVLIN

2016 saw the publication of Naomis first book, River Cottage Gluten Free, an instant bestseller that celebrates her real food approach to cooking.



TOM BROWN

This year Tom battled as a contestant in the popular TV Series Great British Menu. Great British Chefs recently profiled him as one to watch.



GIZZI ERSKINE

Award winning chef and food writer Gizzi Erskine is an innovator and leader of the pop-up restaurant scene. Gizzi is due to be launching her first restaurant Pure Filth with Rosemary Ferguson later this year.



SOPHIE MICHELL

Sophies TV highlights include, Market Kitchen, Comic Relief, This Morning, GMTV, Sunday Brunch, Iron Chef USA, Good Morning Canada, BBC America, Celebrity Weakest Link, Loose Women.



MATTHEW GOJEVIC

On season 2 of Hestons Feasts, Matt created the infamous lickable wallpaper, Jack in the beanstalk golden egg and savoury ice lollies.



ANASTASSIA KHOZISSOVA

Best known as a face of Ralph Lauren, and gracing ad campaigns for Valentino, Karl Lagerfeld, and Vivienne Westwood, Anastassia is now a key influencer of green cuisine.



Gourmet Food Chalets is a division of Above & Beyond SARL. A luxury adventure experiences business based in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier.



http://gourmetfoodchalets.com



http://aboveandbeyondverbier.com/



Sophie Heneage

Gourmet Food Chalets

+41 766 80 90 18

enquiries(at)gourmetfoodchalets.com

