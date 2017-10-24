Chromasens Sets Sights on Wide Field of View 3D Machine Vision Applications

(PresseBox) - Chromasens has extended its popular 3DPIXA family of high-performance 3D line scan cameras with a new model that provides a wider field-of-view for complete scans of large, complex and irregularly-shaped objects or textures, it was announced today.



Chromasens' newest camera, the 3DPIXA dual 200 ?m HR, is designed for high-speed 3D inspection tasks requiring a maximum field-of-view of 1400mm (55 inches). Employing factory-calibrated stereo cameras, enabling simultaneously the acquisition of 2D color images along with either a height map or 3D point cloud, allowing for the accurate identification of defects in natural objects such as wood or ceramic tiles, and it is especially effective in the inspection of food products. The 3DPIXA dual 200?m HR significantly reduces operational costs by improving efficiencies in product validation.



"Chromasens is aiming this model at food, agricultural and natural object inspections, and similar applications where a larger field of view and extremely fast speeds are required, yet a standard optical resolution of 200 ?m/pixel is sufficient," said Klaus Riemer, Product Manager for Chromasens. "The camera can easily be integrated into vision systems for detecting defects such as bruising, color and texture variations, size differences or other unusual features far more accurately and faster than human inspection."



The food industry continues to be among the fast growing segments of machine vision systems, says Riemer. Chromasens cameras has been used successfully in the analysis of nut and grain characteristics and in the evaluation of foods such as cookies, meats, pastries and pizza. Chromasens is helping the food industry to reduce scrap and the cost of manual inspection leading to a fast return on investment.



Because of its Tri-linear CCD line-sensor and its flexible CameraLink interface, the 3DPIXA dual 200?m HR camera opens up a new range of 3D measurement applications. Adding to its ease of use is support for libraries from HALCON (MVTec), MIL (Matrox), LabVIEW (National Instruments), and Coake (SAC), along with Chromasens' own 3D-API, making it possible for programmers to design and perform 3D image processing applications quickly and efficiently.





Built to thrive in tough industrial settings, the camera has a sturdy housing that measures only 220.3 x 463 x 98.5 mm for space-sensitive industrial environments.



Learn more at www.chromasens.com.



Founded in 2004, Chromasens GmbH designs, develops and produces innovative image capturing and processing systems to satisfy the most stringent of demands. Chromasens' expertise lies in the development of both components and systems. The optical, electronic and mechanical elements of high-performance cameras and illumination systems are perfectly adapted to suit the specific tasks faced by each individual customer. The company is based in Constance, Germany, and is ISO 9001 certified. Chromasens offers professional advice and support throughout each phase of the project cycle to its direct and project customers who require customized, individual image capturing solutions. The company's standardized image processing components include color line scan cameras, 3D stereo cameras, multichannel cameras, line lights and software packages which are distributed worldwide via certified value-added distributors.



In May 2017 Chromasens became a member of Lakesight Technologies, a group of machine vision companies owned by Ambienta that includes Tattile and Mikrotron. Ambienta is a leading European private equity fund operating out of Milan, Düsseldorf and London, focused on industrial growth investing in companies driven by environmental trends.





