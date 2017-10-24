Get More Views & Visitors With Create YouTube Content Planner Channel Authority Builder Traffic Generator From Cyril Jeet

(firmenpresse) - Cyril Jeet has launched a new YouTube marketing tool called Channel Authority Builder, which helps companies in any niche to build authority and lasting business through the video platform. While there are many tools to help people to create videos, there is a gap in the market for sourcing content ideas, and thats where the new software comes in.



More information can be found at: http://letsgolook.at/ChannelAuthorityBuilder.



The site explains that success on YouTube is becoming more difficult, because the competition is becoming tougher. Getting success now involves careful analysis of the competition and content planning.



Through using Channel Authority Builder, businesses can develop their platform on YouTube and boost traffic. Site owners using the new tool can unlock a powerful, engaging traffic source to take their company to the next level.



The tool offers business owners a powerful traffic source that exceeds search by 800%. It tells users what content to create, so that they can maximize their organic views, and can direct customers to their homepage to increase sales.



This allows people to save time and money spent on the wrong content and useless SEO that fails to bring the results theyre looking for. They can also monitor traffic performance on any video or channel on a day to day basis.



In this way, businesses can study the effectiveness of their campaigns, and ensure they get the best results. They can also monitor channels to find the latest videos and best performing videos immediately. Other features include the ability to monitor video sidebar charges, and track which videos appear on other peoples sidebars.



Channel Authority Builder allows users to create high authority channels for any niche. It is designed to be easy to use, so that even people without marketing experience can harness the power of YouTube for their business.



From there, they can monitor their competition and develop the best marketing strategies to ensure success in their area. Full details can be found on the URL above, with additional information provided at: http://muncheye.com/cyril-jeet-channel-authority-builder.

