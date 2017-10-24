/ Internet

International Blockchain&Smart Contracts Summit 2018 in Berlin, Germany

(PresseBox) - Join Nokia, Deutsche Bahn, London Stock Exchange Group, Bosch Innovation Lab, Daimler Trucks and many more at the International Blockchain and Smart Contracts Summit 2018 between 27 - 28 February 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

Get expert insights on Blockchain and Smart Contracts and hear from more than 20 end-users how to accelerate and scale technology integration across functions to maximize ROI. Read the conference agenda here and learn more about sessions, use cases, speakers, interactive workshops and topics.



print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend

