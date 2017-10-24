International Blockchain&Smart Contracts Summit 2018 in Berlin, Germany

(PresseBox) - Join Nokia, Deutsche Bahn, London Stock Exchange Group, Bosch Innovation Lab, Daimler Trucks and many more at the International Blockchain and Smart Contracts Summit 2018 between 27 - 28 February 2018 in Berlin, Germany.
Get expert insights on Blockchain and Smart Contracts and hear from more than 20 end-users how to accelerate and scale technology integration across functions to maximize ROI. Read the conference agenda here and learn more about sessions, use cases, speakers, interactive workshops and topics.