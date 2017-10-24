Business News

Get The Best North Castle Self Storage Exclusive Access Free Pickup High-Security Services

(firmenpresse) - Bedford Self Storage, a self storage facility based in Bedford Hills, New York, announced an updated range of services for commercial and residential clients looking for clean, secured, 24/7-available individual storage units. The facility is conveniently located within 10 minutes of various Westchester County towns, including Katonah, Lewisboro, Cross River, Mt Kisco, Chappaqua, Millwood, Kitchawan, Armonk, Croton Falls, North Castle and Pleasantville.



More information can be found at [http://bedfordselfstorage.com](http://www.bedfordselfstorage.com/).



Working with a professional self storage facility is essential to ensure safe item storage and convenient access. Bedford Self Storage specializes in state-of-the-art storage units for residential and commercial needs, the company recently updating its services to provide high-quality storage solutions.



For increased convenience, the company provides all clients with free item pickup. Bedford Self Storage offers mini trailer transportation for all types of items, picking them up from the clients home or business and depositing them into the respective individual storage room.



For extra security, clients have exclusive access to their storage facility, Bedford Self Storage benefiting from secured, computerized gate access. Clients can access their goods at any time using their personal locks.



The storage facility is ideal for Westchester County residents and business owners, being located within 10 minutes of Katonah, Lewisboro, Cross River, Mt Kisco, Chappaqua, Millwood, Kitchawan, Armonk, Croton Falls, North Castle and Pleasantville.



A recipient of the Gold Key award for high standards of cleanliness, safety and professionalism, Bedford Self Storage has more than 20 years of experience providing clients with high-quality self storage solutions.



Peter Ferraro, owner of Bedford Self Storage, said: Many storage facilities are now owned by gigantic corporations. Were still a family operated business and weve built an unparalleled reputation in the community by focusing on helping our tenants secure their belongings in a clean, safe place outside of their home.





