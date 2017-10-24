Send A Lump Of Coal To Your Friends Family & Colleagues On Santas Naughty List This Christmas Directly From The North Pole At This Site

(firmenpresse) - The Naughty List have announced the launch of their new novelty coal delivery service in time for the holidays. Customers can request lumps of coal to be delivered to their friends, family, and colleagues who are on Santas naughty list.



For more information please visit the website here: http://TheNaughtyList.com.



The Naughty List is a new online company that distributes lumps of coal to people who are on Santas naughty list. Customers can use the novelty and fun service to add friends, family and colleagues to the naughty list in time for this years Christmas holiday season.



The Christmas season is closely associated with gift giving and especially with Santa Clause leaving gifts for children. Traditionally, in Christmas tales and legends, Santa Claus will leave gifts in the fireside stockings of children who have been kind and good throughout the year; however, naughty children have tended to be left lumps of coal in their stockings in the classic tales.



Customers can purchase a lump of coal to be delivered directly to their chosen recipient. Each piece of coal is packaged in a gift box chosen by the customer from a range of styles, including mistletoe and pink bauble themes. The themes of the gift boxes change every year for their collectors and fans. The 4x4 gift boxes appear to the recipient to come directly from the North Pole with an official United States Postal Service postmark to prove it. The company includes a hand written and personalized messages to the recipient.



The Naughty List states that their product is 100% rough cut coal that has been mined in the United States. They searched far and wide for the right product to use in their novelty gift boxes. They discovered that anthracite coal was the best addition for their fun holiday product. They also fulfill corporate orders and welcome inquiries from companies who wish to offer their employees a novelty holiday gift.

