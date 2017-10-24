Business News

Get Corrugated Plastic Chesapeake Signs Expert Print Marketing & Brand Solutions Services With This Renowned Business

(firmenpresse) - Hackworth, the graphics, printing and technology company offering corrugated plastic signs for local businesses, has been named 2017 Chesapeake Small Business of the Year. Founded in 1991, it started out printing blueprints and technical documents, and has developed to offer fully fledged printing, graphics, and marketing services.



The company was developed by the leadership of Dorothy and Charlie Hackworth, along with their son, Charles. It is a state certified marketing and signs provider in Chesapeake, Virginia, offering a wide range of printing and marketing solutions for businesses in the local area.



Hackworth was named 2017 Chesapeake Small Business of the Year by the Hampton Roads Chamber. It follows a string of achievements, including the Wide-Format Tip Shop award from 2014-2017 and the KIP Star Performance award.



Some of the services it can provide include wide format digital imaging and printing, and document management solutions. The company has always been committed to excellence in its services, and strives to offer the best business sign design options for Chesapeake clients.



It also provided industry leading corrugated plastic signs, which businesses can use to promote their products and services. Often referred to as Coroplast, corrugated plastic signs offer an affordable approach to sign solutions. They can be used indoor or outdoors, and boost brand awareness with food ROI.



This means that, whether businesses need signs for events or throughout their business office, they can get in touch with Hackworth. The companys high quality corrugated sign service can provide clients with an economical alternative to informational or directional signage and more.



Businesses can also use corrugated signs from Hackworth for their real estate or yard signs, for special event signs, wayfinding signs, and point of purchase. In addition to this, they can make for ideal menu boards and trade show signs.





Interested parties can request a quote on the Hackworth site. Full details of the services provided are available on the URL above, and contact details are available on site.

