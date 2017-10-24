(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 --
The (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem
Invites exhibitors and attendees to stop by Booth #628 to learn more about its charter, programs and ongoing events and pick up copies of its latest newsletter and giveaways for members and companies interested in joining
Wednesday, October 25, from 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, October 26, from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.
The , an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry.
Website:
ESD Alliance Bridging the Frontier blog:
Twitter: (at)ESDAlliance
LinkedIn:
Facebook:
All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
For more information, contact:
Nanette Collins
Public Relations for the ESD Alliance
(617) 437-1822