REMINDER - MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance to Exhibit at Arm TechCon, Showcasing its Charter, Programs, Ongoing Events

Will have Copies of Latest Newsletter, Giveaways in Booth #628


(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 --

The ESD Alliance, an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem

Invites exhibitors and attendees to stop by Booth #628 to learn more about its charter, programs and ongoing events and pick up copies of its latest newsletter and giveaways for members and companies interested in joining

Wednesday, October 25, from 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, October 26, from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.



The ESD Alliance, an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

