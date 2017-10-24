Select Counsel Launch Provides Easy Access to Big Law Talent with Boutique Service

ID: 565021

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- Today marks the official launch of Select Counsel (), an elite, national network of over 300 boutique firm attorneys that provides unprecedented ease of access to high-end legal services across a full range of practices. Select Counsel-affiliated lawyers have an average of 20 years of experience and 10 years with AmLaw 200 firms, as well as top academic credentials. Established by Founder and President Andrew Dick, Select Counsel provides a new model for accessing a broad spectrum of legal services by connecting clients with a curated network of independent boutique practices. The network offers the same caliber lawyers, breadth of expertise and geographic reach of a big firm with the price point and personalized service of a smaller practice.



Dick, who honed his legal skills at Morrison & Foerster and Gibson Dunn, established Select Counsel after setting up his own small firm practice, Headlands Law Group in the Bay Area. "Select Counsel is a game-changer for companies, corporations and even other law firms," he said. "For the first time, they can quickly tap into a vetted group of highly skilled lawyers with substantial Big Law backgrounds -- whether they are looking for co-counsel, local counsel, someone with a specialized practice niche or the right person to round out a big team."



The Select Counsel platform offers advanced search and filtering tools to enable clients to quickly find the expertise they are seeking. In addition, through its free SelectConcierge service, the team provides a quick and tailored experience, pinpointing the specific Select Counsel members best suited for the matter at hand. Within hours of submitting a short online project description, users receive detailed information on the lawyers and their qualifications, all of which include Big Law experience and the professionalism and client service ethic that it instills.



For qualified members with small and solo practices, Select Counsel serves as a digital platform for collaboration with similarly situated peers. Additionally, members interact directly at a variety of local and national events.





"Joining the Select Counsel network has brought opportunities to interact with other experienced peers across the country," said Heather Morgan, a partner at Grube Brown & Geldt LLP and formerly a long-time partner at Paul Hastings in Los Angeles. "The collective talent of this deep bench allows for co-counsel opportunities, referrals, advice and access to specialists to help expand my own practice."



Operating in beta mode while building out its platform, Select Counsel established an initial group of 300 network members throughout the country and across nearly every legal practice. Each Select Counsel member maintains his or her own law practice but shares a common foundation for collaboration and support to meet client needs. With aggressive growth plans in 2017 and 2018, Dick plans to continue to expand the network, adding highly qualified talent in major and mid-sized markets across the country, as well as internationally.



"We're all about providing access to the growing number of premier attorneys who are stepping away from Big Law firms in favor of less conflicted and lower overhead boutique practices," said Dick. "While these smaller firms are efficient and cost effective, they've been tough to find, particularly when you're after specific expertise. It's an easy way for in-house counsel -- especially those with multi-disciplinary or multi-jurisdictional needs -- to tap into leading lawyers who understand client service but don't have the big firm billing rates. At the same time, Select Counsel is a virtual community where the nation's premier, boutique firm attorneys can network, collaborate and serve as a resource to one another, all in effort to better serve clients."



Select Counsel provides access to high-end legal services across the full range of practices and expertise by connecting clients with a curated network of independent boutique practices. Through hundreds of affiliated practices across the county, with expertise in nearly every legal discipline, Select Counsel members have an average of 20 years of experience, 10 years with leading AmLaw 200 firms and top academic credentials. All maintain their own law practices, but share a common foundation for collaboration and support -- across disciplines and jurisdictions -- to meet client needs.







Contact:

Traci Stuart/Michael Bond

Blattel Communications

415-413-4522/415-413-4524

/



