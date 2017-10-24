BlackBerry Launches New Cybersecurity Services to Safeguard People, Privacy and Assets

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB)(TSX: BB) today introduced new cybersecurity consulting services aimed at enabling enterprise GDPR compliance and mitigating security risks in connected automobiles that threaten personal and public safety.



General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)



Set to go into effect May 2018, and applicable to any enterprise controlling or processing Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of European Union residents, GDPR demands major changes to the ways organisations may collect, use, and store PII about customers and employees. BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting will guide organisations through the process of understanding how to manage company data, how GDPR applies to the organisation, and how to achieve a competitive readiness posture.



"Having been engaged with the EU Justice Directorate-General since 2012, we understand the GDPR requirements and have developed expertise to help address the full range of GDPR implications for enterprises, from situational assessment to offering DPO (Data Protection Officer) -as-a-service," said Carl Wiese, Global Head of Sales, BlackBerry. "In addition to consulting services, we provide many necessary software solutions, making BlackBerry a one-stop shop for GDPR compliance."



Article 37 of the GDPR requires organisations to have a dedicated DPO to oversee the company's data protection strategy. estimates over 27,000 DPOs will be needed to address that requirement.



Automotive Cybersecurity Consulting Services



Cybersecurity is top of mind for automakers as new technology and more connectivity is introduced to modern cars. According to , there are nearly 112 million vehicles now connected around the world and the global market for automotive cybersecurity is expected to grow to $759 million USD in 2023. BlackBerry will now offer new services directly and through a new partner program aimed at helping to eliminate security vulnerabilities within connected and autonomous vehicles.





"When it comes to connected cars, there is no safety without security," continued Weise. "BlackBerry's cybersecurity consulting practice builds on decades of experience in information security, data protection and cyber-resilience to support our clients in protecting their most valuable assets. As hacking evolves and new threats arise, our new cybersecurity consulting services will help play a critical role in the development of secure connected and autonomous vehicles."



Spring Cloud, a supplier of autonomous driving AI platforms in South Korea, will be the first partner to work with BlackBerry to provide the new cybersecurity consulting services to a range of automotive technology providers.



BlackBerry has provided cybersecurity solutions to clients in government and banking since the mid-90s. With the acquisition of QNX in 2010, the company's expertise expanded into safety-critical systems in automotive, healthcare, energy and manufacturing. Today, BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting provides a holistic cybersecurity approach to help all enterprises manage complex security structures and mission-critical systems around the world.



About BlackBerry



BlackBerry is a cybersecurity software and services company dedicated to securing the Enterprise of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbol "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit .



BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.







