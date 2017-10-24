Computer & Software

All IGEL OS 10-Based Solutions, Including the IGEL UD Pocket Micro Thin Client, are now Verified as Citrix Ready

(firmenpresse) - IGEL Universal Desktop Solutions Verified to Work Seamlessly with Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop for Endpoint Computing thats Simple, Smart and Secure



Reading, UK. October 24, 2017  IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that all its IGEL OS 10-based Universal Desktop (UD) thin clients, including the UD Pocket micro thin client and UD3, UD6 and UD9 thin clients and UDC (conversion software), have been verified as Citrix Ready. This means that each of the IGEL OS 10-based solutions have successfully passed a series of tests established by Citrix, ensuring that they will work seamlessly with Citrix XenApp 7.14 and XenDesktop 7.14 to streamline the deployment of Citrix VDI, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and hosted desktop solutions.



IGEL OS-based solutions complement the adoption and use of Citrix by providing endpoints that are simple to configure with granular controls to enhance security, said John Panagulias, Director, Citrix Ready. We are pleased IGEL has validated their latest release of IGEL OS 10 and the Universal Desktop products on which it runs; adding them to the broad list of IGEL solutions that have been Citrix Ready verified over the past decade and a half.



The IGEL OS, currently in its sixth generation, is a Linux-based, read-only, 64-bit operating system which standardises endpoints and provides IT with granular, secure control of endpoints, while giving users a familiar, trouble-free workspace. Supporting more remote communications protocols than any solution on the market, IGEL OS is purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual environments of all types. The IGEL OS is at the core of IGELs line of thin and zero clients and all-in-one thin client solutions which deliver smart and secure endpoint management. The industry-changing UD Pocket is a micro Universal Desktop thin client on a USB 3.0 thumb drive that allows users to turn a PC, laptop or any compatible x86, 64-bit CPU-based endpoint device into a thin client running IGEL OS.





IGEL is committed to empowering Citrix customers with a smart and secure endpoint management experience, said Ainsley Brooks, IGELs UK & Ireland country manager. By extending our line of Citrix Ready verified solutions, were working together with Citrix to accelerate the adoption of Citrix VDI, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and hosted desktop solutions.



IGEL has been working with Citrix for more than 15 years, and as a Citrix Ready partner, remains committed to developing new and innovative ways in which to collaborate with Citrix to enhance the end-user computing experience. IGEL solutions that have been verified as Citrix Ready include IGEL OS-powered Universal Desktop thin and IZ Series zero clients and All-in-One thin client solutions as listed on the Citrix Ready Marketplace. Verified IGEL OS 10 UDs support HDX Insight providing end-to end visibility for ICA traffic passing through NetScaler ADC. Additionally, IGEL offers the Universal Management Suite (UMS) and IGEL Cloud Gateway (ICG) to facilitate the management of any IGEL-OS powered device wherever it may be. With more than 7,000 settings and hundreds of templates to choose from, IGEL delivers IT with unparalleled control that is simple and quick to configure.



To experience the capabilities of IGELs OS, Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) and UMS, download here https://www.igel.com/download?utm_source=wire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=company-news&utm_term=ums-universal-desktop-converter&utm_content=citrix-ready-marketplace, or request free evaluation hardware.



About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The companys world-leading software products include the IGEL OS, Universal Desktop Converter (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket (UDP) and Universal Management Suite (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGELs German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industrys best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.



