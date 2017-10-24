Lifestyle & Leisure

Smart Solar PV? Data Analysis and IoT

(PresseBox) - Ingo Rehmann, founder and Manager of the PV Service Provider greentech, will speak at the Forum about the topic ?Data Driven PV O&M? to share the idea of reducing operational expenses by digitalising and analysing operational data. greentech has developed a benchmarking approach to evaluate and minimize cost structures which has now been applied to repair works and corrective maintenance. As well future business opportunities in this sector are introduced and outlined by an example of claim management processes for insurance companies. Finally, Ingo Rehmann will provide a snapshot of the status of digitalisation in the field of PV asset operation.



BIS group s.r.o. announces the Smart Solar PV Forum ? Data Analysis and IoT taking place on 26th ? 27st October 2017, in Wyndham Garden Berlin Mitte, Berlin, Germany.



The event will be focused on Solar Power industry perspectives in terms of the successful Big Data use and forefront analysis techniques implementation, showcasing connectivity improvement as a key to the flawless production and market share growth.



The Forum will provide the ways to improve existing strategy through data-driven statistical trends, minimize costs and risks, optimize the technology and maximize the productivity covering such topics as:



Wide Scale Demonstration of Integrated Solutions for European SmartGrid



Machine Learning Techniques and Big Data in the Solar Resource Assessment and Forecasting



Optimizing Power Flows of Residential Distributed Generation Systems



Etc.



Join the networking event and maximize the efficiency of the expanding solar power portfolio management. Main market players will share their ideas and experience throughout 2-day practical case studies, in-depth discussions and interactive sessions. The expert speakers and balanced spectrum of attending companies will ensure extensive networking and business opportunities.



greentech is a service provider located in Hamburg, which is specialized in the management of photovoltaic plants. With an interdisciplinary team of experienced professionals, greentech offers a full service concept for all sizes of PV-plants. This includes compliance with all safety standards, quality assurances and yield maximization for the plants. greentech operates independently of component manufacturers and EPC companies and therefor exclusively represents the interests of the plant owners. With a comprehensive service offering and a current portfolio of more than 600 MWp, greentech is among the biggest independent Asset Management and O&M service providers worldwide. The growing customer base of greentech includes private plant owners as well as municipalities, local or international utilities, insurance companies and investment funds.





Along with the technical and commercial management, greentech offers further service products related to the operation of PV-plants. One example is the commercial or technical special inspection. This service offers a thorough and unbiased review of safety- and performance-related aspects and accompanies the elimination of defects in the sole interest of the investor. Further, greentech provides its clients with consulting services such as direct marketing, repowering and security concepts.



You will find further information at: www.greentech.energy



About BIS Group s.r.o.



We are the Business Intelligence Services company based in Europe. We believe that knowledge is the most powerful asset, especially, in the context of time and money. This inspires us to work with top professionals, global leaders and experts active in Oil & Gas, Energy, Renewable Energy, Automotive, Supply Chain and Project Management. We are an exclusive platform supporting ambitious, progressive and forward-thinking companies and empowering them with the best market practices for today's fast changing markets.





