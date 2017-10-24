Computer & Software

European Banking & Financial Services Giant Trusts Ramco

To consolidate HR & Payroll operations across 14 Countries in Asia and Middle East covering 8500+ Employees

Chennai, India  October 24, 2017  After being rewarded the Highly recommended Payroll Software Supplier of 2017 by Global Payroll Association, Ramco Systems, a leading enterprise software company focusing on enterprise cloud platform, products and services today announced that it has won a Multi-million dollar Payroll Transformation order from one of the FTSE 100 constituent and British Multinational Banking & Financial Services companies. Ramco will enable the BFSI major in consolidating its multi-country Payroll on a unified platform and provide Managed Payroll Services for its associates spread across 14 countries.

With Ramcos Global Payroll platform, the BFSI major will derive benefits of a unified payroll processing system which will effectively and efficiently handle operations of 8500+ employees across Asia covering Vietnam, Brunei, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal; and the Middle East covering Iraq, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and UAE in Phase 1. The scope includes providing Payroll, Taxes, Time & Attendance, Leave Management, Loans and Reimbursements and Self Service.

Commenting on the addition of yet another prestigious European brand to its clientele, Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, As a Product company, we have placed utmost thrust towards Innovation and Usability in our offering. From Chatbots for employee self-service to Robotic Process Automation which drives productivity and performance improvement; the Payroll market has witnessed multiple innovations being rolled out. Global organizations with a dispersed workforce across geographies find the combination of Platform with Services a unique differentiator as it ensures their investments are secured for both current as well as future needs.

This win further reaffirms the strength in our Payroll platform to address multi-country statutory needs with ease. By leveraging a Platform as a Service for managing Payroll, the Banking major will be able to drive standardization, yet have the required flexibility at country/regional level. We look forward to leveraging our Global Payroll Platform story to further build momentum across markets.





Complete with chatbots, simplified User Experience and an intelligent In-memory based engine which identifies and resolves errors, organizations can deploy Ramco HCM on-cloud, on premise or leverage as a managed service. The multi-tenant architecture with embedded intelligence and device agnostics features now serves more than 450 customers worldwide. With innovative concepts of Haptic Design, Context-sensitive Pop-ups, Facial Recognition based Attendance and Chatbots to carry out self-service, Ramco has been setting the benchmark for Innovation in this segment. With statutory compliance across 40+ countries covering ANZ, Asia (including Japan & China), Middle-East & Africa, Ramcos Global Payroll is available in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Bahasa, Thai, Malay, Arabic among others.

